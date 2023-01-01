No one shot after gunman opens fire following physical fight at family amusement center in Waukegan

Read full article on original website
WGNtv.com
Man arrested after woman shot, killed in River North
CHICAGO — A man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly shooting two women, killing one, last year in River North. Jason McMahan, 36, was taken into custody in the 1300 block of South Homan Avenue. Police allege on April 30, 2022, two women were in a verbal altercation with McMahan...
Questions persist after boy, 9, fatally shot in South Side home
WBBM Newsradio spoke with activist and crisis responder Andrew Holmes after he accompanied the mother of the boy, Jarvis Watts, to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Man charged after drug deal ends in shooting; 1 dead, 1 on life support
A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was charged with first-degree reckless homicide in connection to a drug deal that ended in a fatal shooting.
At least 5 teens shot throughout city Tuesday: Chicago police
At least 5 teenagers were shot across Chicago Tuesady, CPD said.
Man fired shot, held gun to woman’s head during home invasion in Waukegan, prosecutors say
A convicted felon is being held on a $5 million bond after prosecutors say he shot a gun through a woman’s Waukegan home, forced his way inside and held a gun to her head on New Year’s Day. Murray Cobb, 54, of Waukegan, was charged with home invasion with a firearm, armed violence, aggravated discharge […]
Male dies after being found with gunshot wound in parking lot of police station in Huntley
An investigation is being conducted after a person died from a gunshot wound, which was possibly self-inflicted, in the parking lot of the police department in Huntley. The Huntley Fire Protection District and Huntley Police Department responded around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday to the Huntley Village Hall, 10987 Main Street. Paramedics were dispatched to an “unknown […]
Deputies responding to shots fired call in Wadsworth find Gurnee man with gun
An 18-year-old man is being held on a $350,000 bond after deputies responding to a shots fired call in Wadsworth found him illegally possessing a gun, prosecutors said. Alexander Gutierrez, 18, of Gurnee, was charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a knife, illegal transportation of cannabis, illegal possession of ammunition and driving with expired registration.
Coroner releases identity of 36-year-old man killed in head-on crash in Waukegan
The coroner has released the identity of a 36-year-old man who was killed in a head-on crash that left a second person hospitalized in Waukegan Monday morning. An autopsy showed that Malcolm Earl, 36, of Waukegan, died from blunt force injuries as a result of a vehicle crash, according to Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek. […]
Suspects commit car burglaries, thefts across multiple Lake County towns overnight
Police say suspects burglarized and stole multiple unlocked vehicles early Tuesday morning in several towns in Lake County. The Grayslake Police Department said Grayslake was one of several towns that were victim to the suspects. A preliminary investigation shows multiple unknown offenders and suspect vehicles were involved in the incidents.
At least 6 teens shot within 36-hour span in Chicago
CHICAGO — At least six teenagers are recovering after being shot within a 36-hour span Tuesday into Wednesday in Chicago. Police said the latest shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 1600 block of West Juneway Terrance. A 17-year-old boy was found with two gunshot wounds to the upper left leg and two gunshot […]
No injuries after shots fired in residential neighborhood in Lake in the Hills
Detectives are investigating and seeking information from residents after shots were fired into a property in Lake in the Hills Tuesday evening. The Lake in the Hills Police Department responded around 6:35 p.m. Tuesday to the first block of Deer Path Road in Lake in the Hills. Lake in the Hills Deputy Police Chief Matthew […]
cwbchicago.com
Man ran from hijacked car, hid in a dumpster behind Chicago police dispatch headquarters, prosecutors say
Chicago — A man who’s on juvenile parole for carjacking is back in custody after he allegedly ran from a freshly-hijacked Cadillac with a gun in his hand and then tried to hide from pursuing police officers by hiding in a dumpster behind Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) — the high-security building where police dispatchers were helping cops track him down.
fox32chicago.com
2 men sentenced for shooting that killed Chicago mom out shopping with her young sons
CHICAGO - Two gang members were each sentenced to more than 50 years in prison Tuesday for firing at rivals and instead killing a mother out shopping with her young sons. Candice Dickerson, a mother of three and a pharmacy technician at Norwegian American Hospital, had been at a Metro PCS store on April 26, 2019, looking for a new cell phone to reward one of her sons for his achievements in school.
2 guns recovered, man arrested after police pursuit of car wanted in multiple gun offenses in Waukegan
A man, who was driving a car wanted in multiple weapons offenses, was arrested after he led police on a pursuit in Waukegan and was found in possession of two guns, prosecutors said. Carlos D. Marchan, 23, of Waukegan, was charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a...
2 teens, firefighter burned in Roseland house fire: CFD
Three people were injured, including a firefighter, in a house fire in Roseland. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire in the one-and-a-half story wood-frame home near 114th and Edbrooke Avenue, and they were told two teenagers were still inside.
Woman charged with battering family member, kicking firefighter-paramedic in Crystal Lake
A 21-year-old woman has been charged with battering one of her family members and then kicking a firefighter-paramedic who was called to the scene in Crystal Lake. Desiree D. Thompson, 21, of Crystal Lake, was charged with aggravated battery of a fireman, domestic battery physical contact and resisting a peace officer. A criminal complaint filed […]
Security concerns at West Side apartment building as crime rises
Cook County records show Heartland Sawyer Gardens bought the property in 2020.
Man in his 30s killed, second victim hospitalized after head-on crash in Waukegan
A man in his 30s was killed and another person was injured during a head-on crash on Lewis Avenue in Waukegan early Monday morning, officials said. The Waukegan Police Department, Waukegan Fire Department and Beach Park Fire Department responded around 2:45 a.m. Monday to Beach Road and Lewis Avenue in Waukegan.
Probation for Hebron man who resisted arrest leaving officer injured, violated his burglary case sentence
A Hebron man, who violated his conditional discharge in a burglary case in McHenry and also resisted a police officer in McHenry County, has been sentenced to probation. Logan D. Grove, 23, of Hebron, was charged in November 2019 with residential burglary and burglary. Grove burglarized a residence on October 10, 2019, and entered a […]
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 17, shot while pumping gas on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot while pumping gas early Tuesday in the Cragin neighborhood. The 17-year-old was pumping gas around 12:11 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Cicero Avenue when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the shoulder, police said. Paramedics took the teen to...
