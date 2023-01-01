January 27th is a HUGE deal for Disney fans. Do you know why?. It’s when The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary celebrations kick off in Disneyland! The celebrations will include lots of decorations; new outfits for Mickey, Minnie, and the gang; and the opening of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway on the West Coast. There are even going to be 2 NEW nighttime shows for the occasion! The party will also include some specialty treats and souvenirs. Learn about the first of these new items here!

