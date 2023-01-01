ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson Steele transferring to UCLA

Former Ball State running back Carson Steele is transferring to UCLA, he announced Wednesday. Steele entered the portal last month. He rushed for 1,556 yards in 2022, the ninth-highest total in the nation. The running back burst onto the scene in 2021, putting up 891 yards on the ground and...

