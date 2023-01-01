ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News On 6

Iron Gate Changes Food Pantry To Self-Select System

Tulsa's Iron Gate soup kitchen and grocery pantry is making some changes to its operations for the new year. Iron Gate helps feed people in need across Tulsa and recently changed its pantry to self-select, allowing people to come in and pick out the food they want. News On 6's...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

The ahha closure aftermath, the impact on local artists and the Tulsa community

TULSA, Okla. — “All I can say is that I had no idea. I really had no idea, as a full-time employee of ahha, when we were told that, we would be closing tomorrow. Whatever happened, I am not privy to. It would be nice to know. I mean, for future endeavors it would be nice to know what went wrong,” said Mery McNett, former manager of public programs for Ahha. “It is a situation that honestly just didn’t need to happen the way it did. And hopefully, we can learn from that so it won’t happen like that again or happen at all.”
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Watch: Clean Up Begins At Sapulpa's Christmas Chute

After a successful first holiday season, crews are taking down Sapulpa's Christmas Chute. A familiar look is returning to Sapulpa’s downtown as volunteers carefully take down the chute. Dewey Avenue has been closed for a few months, but it was worth it to some stores that had their best...
SAPULPA, OK
News On 6

Local Gym Preparing For Influx Of New Members After New Year

The new year is a busy time for gyms around the country as more people kick off their New Year’s resolutions. Obtain Strength in Tulsa says they’ve been getting ready by making sure they have enough equipment for everyone who walks through the doors this year. "We usually...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma Boat Expo Returns To Tulsa This Weekend

Boats, RVs, and everything outdoors is coming to the Cox Convention Center in Tulsa this weekend. Don Miner joined us to talk more about what families can expect at this year's Oklahoma Boat Expo.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

60 dogs rescued from puppy mill in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa is asking for help adopting pets after a puppy mill was recently shut down. Officials said the illegal breeding operation had 60 dogs on site when the Humane Society of Tulsa's team arrived and shut it down. They said many of the dogs were pregnant or had treatable medical conditions that had been neglected.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Baby Derby 2023 Winner!

Congratulations, to Trish and Drew Jones of Bartlesville and baby Maeve! The Jones family became the winners of the Baby Derby 2023 when baby Maeve arrived at about 5am on New Year's Day at Ascenstion St. John Jane Phillips Hospital in Bartlesville. The Jones' win:. Gift Basket from Ascension St...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KRMG

Bartlesville police offer free, safe rides home for NYE revelers

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — As people celebrate the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023, there’s a warning to drive responsibly in Green Country. Both Tulsa and Bartlesville police are urging drivers not to drink and drive. The plea comes after Bartlesville police offered safe rides home to people celebrating on New Years Eve.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
News On 6

What To Expect At The 37th Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals In Tulsa

A Tulsa tradition is coming back to town next week. The 37th Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals will return to the Tulsa State Fairgrounds for a week full of racing and excitement. Bryan Hulbert joined us to discuss more about what fans can expect at this year's event.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital welcomes first newborn of 2023

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital has welcomed its first newborn of 2023. Rhaine was born Jan. 1, right here in Tulsa. Last year, FOX23 showed you how Saint Francis welcomes newborns. The new tradition allows doctors to press a button that plays a lullaby, announcing to everyone in the hospital that a baby has been born.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

BPD Arrive Safe Drives Home 10 on New Years

Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles' ARRIVE SAFE program provided rides home to ten people in Bartlesville from 9pm on December 31, 2022, to 4 am on January 1, 2023. This is the fourth year for the program and Chief Roles said that this was the highest number of rides given so far.
BARTLESVILLE, OK

