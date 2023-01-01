Read full article on original website
Related
News On 6
Iron Gate Changes Food Pantry To Self-Select System
Tulsa's Iron Gate soup kitchen and grocery pantry is making some changes to its operations for the new year. Iron Gate helps feed people in need across Tulsa and recently changed its pantry to self-select, allowing people to come in and pick out the food they want. News On 6's...
KOKI FOX 23
The ahha closure aftermath, the impact on local artists and the Tulsa community
TULSA, Okla. — “All I can say is that I had no idea. I really had no idea, as a full-time employee of ahha, when we were told that, we would be closing tomorrow. Whatever happened, I am not privy to. It would be nice to know. I mean, for future endeavors it would be nice to know what went wrong,” said Mery McNett, former manager of public programs for Ahha. “It is a situation that honestly just didn’t need to happen the way it did. And hopefully, we can learn from that so it won’t happen like that again or happen at all.”
News On 6
Watch: Clean Up Begins At Sapulpa's Christmas Chute
After a successful first holiday season, crews are taking down Sapulpa's Christmas Chute. A familiar look is returning to Sapulpa’s downtown as volunteers carefully take down the chute. Dewey Avenue has been closed for a few months, but it was worth it to some stores that had their best...
News On 6
Local Gym Preparing For Influx Of New Members After New Year
The new year is a busy time for gyms around the country as more people kick off their New Year’s resolutions. Obtain Strength in Tulsa says they’ve been getting ready by making sure they have enough equipment for everyone who walks through the doors this year. "We usually...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Locals flock to Sapulpa restaurant to enjoy last meal before its closure
SAPULPA, Okla. — Freddie’s Bar-B-Que and Steak House has closed its doors for good in Sapulpa, but during their last few days, people lined up all the way around the front of the building to get in and enjoy their favorite restaurant one last time. The iconic restaurant...
News On 6
Oklahoma Boat Expo Returns To Tulsa This Weekend
Boats, RVs, and everything outdoors is coming to the Cox Convention Center in Tulsa this weekend. Don Miner joined us to talk more about what families can expect at this year's Oklahoma Boat Expo.
news9.com
Bartlesville Band Performs Live Music At Hospice Facility
Three people from Bartlesville wanted to find a way to cheer people up during difficult times. News On 6's Ryan Gillin shared how the group is comforting others this year.
Shopping center made of shipping containers to open in Bartlesville
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A new shopping center is coming to Bartlesville this year and it’s going to be made out of shipping containers. The developer behind it, Danielle Weaver, said she hopes it will bring unique shopping to Bartlesville and more investment to the west side of town.
KTUL
'It's like a community': Sapulpa staple closes after decades in Green Country
SAPULPA, Okla. (KTUL) — Freddie's BBQ & Steakhouse in Sapulpa closed its doors Saturday after 60 years serving Green Country. "The owner, Edmond [Slyman], and his wife have been a blessing to our family," said longtime customer and family friend Mary Luttrell. "This is an icon and we are going to miss it."
News On 6
Saint Francis Health System To Host Dedication Ceremony For New Warren Clinic Facility In Owasso
Saint Francis Health System will host a dedication ceremony for the new Warren Clinic facility in Owasso on Tuesday. The 40,000 square foot facility is located at 116th Street North and Highway 169. The dedication ceremony is set to begin at 9:30 a.m.
KOCO
60 dogs rescued from puppy mill in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa is asking for help adopting pets after a puppy mill was recently shut down. Officials said the illegal breeding operation had 60 dogs on site when the Humane Society of Tulsa's team arrived and shut it down. They said many of the dogs were pregnant or had treatable medical conditions that had been neglected.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Baby Derby 2023 Winner!
Congratulations, to Trish and Drew Jones of Bartlesville and baby Maeve! The Jones family became the winners of the Baby Derby 2023 when baby Maeve arrived at about 5am on New Year's Day at Ascenstion St. John Jane Phillips Hospital in Bartlesville. The Jones' win:. Gift Basket from Ascension St...
moreclaremore.com
Pets available from Claremore Animal Control
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Couch potato, Quiet, Curious. Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Bartlesville police offer free, safe rides home for NYE revelers
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — As people celebrate the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023, there’s a warning to drive responsibly in Green Country. Both Tulsa and Bartlesville police are urging drivers not to drink and drive. The plea comes after Bartlesville police offered safe rides home to people celebrating on New Years Eve.
Catoosa Public Schools says it received school threat over holiday break
CATOOSA, Okla. — Catoosa Public Schools said parents may see enhanced security when students return to school on Tuesday after a threat was made against the district. The school district said on social media that it received word of a school threat from the Catoosa Police Department over the holiday break.
News On 6
What To Expect At The 37th Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals In Tulsa
A Tulsa tradition is coming back to town next week. The 37th Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals will return to the Tulsa State Fairgrounds for a week full of racing and excitement. Bryan Hulbert joined us to discuss more about what fans can expect at this year's event.
Rogers County animal rescue mourns loss of twice-rescued eagle
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A Rogers County animal rehabilitation center is mourning the loss of an eagle that they have rescued twice. On Jan. 1, 2023, Wild Heart Ranch announced the news of the eagle’s death on social media. According to a Wild Heart Ranch social media post, the...
Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital welcomes first newborn of 2023
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital has welcomed its first newborn of 2023. Rhaine was born Jan. 1, right here in Tulsa. Last year, FOX23 showed you how Saint Francis welcomes newborns. The new tradition allows doctors to press a button that plays a lullaby, announcing to everyone in the hospital that a baby has been born.
bartlesvilleradio.com
BPD Arrive Safe Drives Home 10 on New Years
Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles' ARRIVE SAFE program provided rides home to ten people in Bartlesville from 9pm on December 31, 2022, to 4 am on January 1, 2023. This is the fourth year for the program and Chief Roles said that this was the highest number of rides given so far.
Comments / 0