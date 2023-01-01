ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniella Monet marries longtime boyfriend Andrew Garner after 5-year engagement

By Alix Breeden
 3 days ago

After a five-year engagement, actress Daniella Monet and Andrew Gardner have officially said “I do!”

The “Victorious” star and her longtime boyfriend finally tied the knot on Dec. 29 after dating for more than a decade.

The couple — who share son Gio James, 3, and 22-month-old daughter Ivry — announced the joyous news in a series of black-and-white Instagram posts just before the New Year.

The three heartfelt snaps were captioned individually with “12,” “29” and “22.,” affectionately noting their wedding date.

The “Adulting Like A Mother Father” podcast duo were seen grinning while flashing their rings, kissing in an elevator and laughing mid-ceremony in the loving photos.

The couple got engaged on Christmas Day in 2017, when the “Zoey 101” star’s beau proposed to Monet by carving “Marry me?” into a tree in their front yard.

The duo share two young children together.
Daniella Monet

In a 2017 interview with People , Monet said of the engagement, “It’s beautiful, and I’m so happy.”

“I think I cried for a solid three hours,” the “iCarly” actress gushed.

In her Instagram stories on Saturday, Monet also posted a screen recording as she updated Gardner’s contact name in her phone from “My Baby” to “Husband.”

