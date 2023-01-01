Torrey Pines Holiday Classic complete: All-Tourney, Nick Herrmann MVPs, top scorers, 4-day coverage
SAN DIEGO — It started with a buzzer-beater by St. John Bosco's Delyle Williams in a 68-67 win over the host school.
It ended 31 games later with a fantastic back-and-forth East Coast over West Coast title tilt, a 71-65 win for St. John's of Washington D.C. over local San Diego power St. Augustine .
Everything in between of the 32nd Torrey Pines Holiday Classic, presented by SBLive,.had parts, pieces and chunks of equal entertainment.
In a word, it was a Classic.
Below are individual awards and all-tournament teams with links to SBLive's wall-to-wall, sideline-to-sideline, baseline-to-baseline SBLive coverage of the event.
It includes links to photo galleries, video highlight packages of games, top recruits, buzzer-beaters and player interviews, to go along with recaps of all 32 games that include box scores, quotes and quips.
It's a lot.
And its is only of the top division — the National Division — one of five of the 80-team event.
It was all worth it. The players and coaches put on a four-day show that 'Vegas and Barnum & Bailey would be proud of.
We can't thank enough the Torrey Pines staff — coaches John Olive, Jon Moore, Griffin Jimenez, Jake Gilliam and Tanner McEntee — along with the entire support team and organizers.
DIVISION TEAM CHAMPIONS
National — St. John's (Washington, D.C.)
American — Lehi (Utah)
Senator's — Foothill
Governor's — The Priory School (Woodside, Calif.)
Mayor's — Victory Christian (Chula Vista, Calif.)
NICK HERMANN MVP AWARDS
National Division: Donavan Freeman — St. John's (Washington DC)
American: Cooper Lewis — Lehi (Utah)
Senator's: Travis Paleo — Foothill (CA)
Governor's: Nes Emeneke — The Priory
Mayor's: Jayden Gray — Victory Christian
LIVE HEADS UP ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM
* Ryan Beasley — Dougherty Valley
* Alec Blair — De La Salle
* Kade Bonam — St. John Bosco
* Grayson Brousseau — Lehi (UT)
* Christian Brown — La Costa Canyon
* Derrius Carter-Hollinger — St. Augustine
* Jonathan Choyce — Westchester
* Jacob Cofie — Eastside Catholic (WA)
* Daquan Davis — St. John's (DC)
* Jurian Dixon — St. Augustine
* Derek Edmond — Victory Christian
* Kris Gonzalez — Mater Dei Catholic
* Jake Hall — Carlsbad
* Brycen Mackenzie — Santa Fe Christian
* Keyan Murphy — Centennial (AZ)
* Aidan Fowler — JSerra
* Cooper Lewis — Lehi (UT)
* Sebastian Mack — Coronado (NV)
* Reese Widerburg — Oxnard
* Mason Williams — O'Dea (WA)
LEADING SCORERS NATIONAL DIVISION
114 points — Ryan Beasley (Dougherty Valley)
94 — Aidan Fowler (JSerra), Jacob Cofie (Eastside Catholic)
93 — Jurian Dixon (St. Augustine)
87 — Connor Sevilla (Dougherty Valley)
84 — JJ Taylor (San Ysidro)
79 — Mikey Williams (San Ysidro), 3 games
74 — Daquan Davis (St. John's)
73 — Kade Bonam (St. John Bosco)
70 — Zander Kamai (Centennial)
DAILY ROUNDUP LINKS (Bodie De Silva, Mitch Stephens)
PHOTO GALLERY LINKS (JUSTIN FINE, STEVEN SILVA)
VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS (Paige Otto, Bodie De Silva)
