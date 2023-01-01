Torrey Pines Holiday Classic complete: All-Tourney, Nick Herrmann MVPs, top scorers, 4-day coverage

SAN DIEGO — It started with a buzzer-beater by St. John Bosco's Delyle Williams in a 68-67 win over the host school.

It ended 31 games later with a fantastic back-and-forth East Coast over West Coast title tilt, a 71-65 win for St. John's of Washington D.C. over local San Diego power St. Augustine .

Everything in between of the 32nd Torrey Pines Holiday Classic, presented by SBLive,.had parts, pieces and chunks of equal entertainment.

In a word, it was a Classic.

Below are individual awards and all-tournament teams with links to SBLive's wall-to-wall, sideline-to-sideline, baseline-to-baseline SBLive coverage of the event.

It includes links to photo galleries, video highlight packages of games, top recruits, buzzer-beaters and player interviews, to go along with recaps of all 32 games that include box scores, quotes and quips.

It's a lot.

And its is only of the top division — the National Division — one of five of the 80-team event.

It was all worth it. The players and coaches put on a four-day show that 'Vegas and Barnum & Bailey would be proud of.

We can't thank enough the Torrey Pines staff — coaches John Olive, Jon Moore, Griffin Jimenez, Jake Gilliam and Tanner McEntee — along with the entire support team and organizers.

DIVISION TEAM CHAMPIONS

National — St. John's (Washington, D.C.)

American — Lehi (Utah)

Senator's — Foothill

Governor's — The Priory School (Woodside, Calif.)

Mayor's — Victory Christian (Chula Vista, Calif.)

NICK HERMANN MVP AWARDS

National Division: Donavan Freeman — St. John's (Washington DC)

American: Cooper Lewis — Lehi (Utah)

Senator's: Travis Paleo — Foothill (CA)

Governor's: Nes Emeneke — The Priory

Mayor's: Jayden Gray — Victory Christian

LIVE HEADS UP ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM

* Ryan Beasley — Dougherty Valley

* Alec Blair — De La Salle

* Kade Bonam — St. John Bosco

* Grayson Brousseau — Lehi (UT)

* Christian Brown — La Costa Canyon

* Derrius Carter-Hollinger — St. Augustine

* Jonathan Choyce — Westchester

* Jacob Cofie — Eastside Catholic (WA)

* Daquan Davis — St. John's (DC)

* Jurian Dixon — St. Augustine

* Derek Edmond — Victory Christian

* Kris Gonzalez — Mater Dei Catholic

* Jake Hall — Carlsbad

* Brycen Mackenzie — Santa Fe Christian

* Keyan Murphy — Centennial (AZ)

* Aidan Fowler — JSerra

* Cooper Lewis — Lehi (UT)

* Sebastian Mack — Coronado (NV)

* Reese Widerburg — Oxnard

* Mason Williams — O'Dea (WA)

LEADING SCORERS NATIONAL DIVISION

114 points — Ryan Beasley (Dougherty Valley)

94 — Aidan Fowler (JSerra), Jacob Cofie (Eastside Catholic)

93 — Jurian Dixon (St. Augustine)

87 — Connor Sevilla (Dougherty Valley)

84 — JJ Taylor (San Ysidro)

79 — Mikey Williams (San Ysidro), 3 games

74 — Daquan Davis (St. John's)

73 — Kade Bonam (St. John Bosco)

70 — Zander Kamai (Centennial)

