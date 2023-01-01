Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
🏀 Tigers lead wire-to-wire in win over Blue Tigers
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State picked swept its two-game road swing to Missouri in conference play with a 66-53 win at Lincoln on Monday (Jan. 2). The Tigers scored the first basket of the game and led the rest of the way, leading by 15 at the half before the final margin settled at 13. FHSU is now 10-3 overall, 5-2 in the MIAA, while Lincoln moved to 7-3 overall, 3-3 in the MIAA.
🏀 FHSU men receiving votes in latest NABC poll
Fort Hays State Men's Basketball is back among the receiving votes section of the NABC Top 25 Poll. The Tigers have been among the receiving votes section in four releases of the poll this year, which includes the preseason poll and regular season polls released on November 29 and December 6.
Kansas Shrine Bowl announces 2023 teams
The Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors has announced the East and West teams for the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl. These players have been invited to participate in the 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl Presented by Mammoth to be played at Lewis Field Stadium, Fort Hays State University in Hays at 7 p.m. on July 15.
westernkansasnews.com
Two area players selected for 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl
Garden City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–On Sunday, the Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors announced the East and West teams for the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl, set to be played on Saturday, July 15, at Lewis Field Stadium in Hays. It will be the 50th annual shrine bowl. Two area athletes...
Metropolitan Community College coach suspended for alleged altercation with player
A Metropolitan Community College coach has been suspended amid an investigation after a player filed a police report alleging physical abuse.
🏈 Police: FHSU student-athlete shot and killed in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY. (AP) — A football player at Fort Hays State University in Kansas was shot and killed outside a bar in Oklahoma City on New Year's Day, police said. Daniel Howard, 22, died and four other people were injured in the shooting at Sunset Patio Lounge early Sunday, Oklahoma City police said.
🏈 Sluggish Chiefs beat Broncos for 15th straight time
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes moved into the rarest of company Sunday, joining Tom Brady and Drew Brees as the only quarterbacks with multiple 5,000-yard passing seasons, and the Chiefs overcame another sloppy start to beat the Broncos for the 15th consecutive time and stay alive for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
Royals Considering 14 Downtown Sites for New $2B Stadium
The Kansas City Royals announced plans in November to build a $2 billion downtown stadium and district, but exactly where the team will land is still unknown. “We have looked at 14 different sites in downtown Kansas City,” said Earl Santee, global chair and founder of Populous. “It needs to be more than a ballpark. It’s about what happens before and after the game that makes a community.”
Northland skate center implements new rule following fight
Kansas City's Winnwood Skate Center in the Northland won't allow anyone under the age of 18 inside without parent or guardian supervision.
northeastnews.net
Popular North Kansas City BBQ joint lands in North End
Columbus Park has become quite the smokin’ hot place to open a business lately, given the success of CP newcomers Cafe Cà Phê, Lily Floral Designs and Swoon on 5th Street. Now the neighborhood really will be literally smokin’ hot as they welcome Wolfepack BBQ to the old North End restaurant space at 910 E 5th St.
29 dogs rescued from western Missouri
More than two dozen dogs rescued from western Missouri last week arrived at the Humane Society of Missouri's St. Louis headquarters on Tuesday.
kmmo.com
ODESSA MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN UTV ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
An Odessa man was seriously injured in a UTV accident in Lafayette County on Sunday, January 1, 2023. According to a Missouri Sate Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 27-year-old Dylan Nelson of Odessa, failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.
Missouri’s Underground Complex That Would Make A Perfect Bat Cave
Suppose Batman was looking for a lair or a bat cave for his Missouri base of operations. He'd talk to the Hunt Family, owners of the Kansas City Chiefs and Hunt Midwest, about locating his bat cave in SubTropolis. What's SubTropolis? According to Hunt Midwest, it's the world's largest underground...
northwestmoinfo.com
Richmond Woman Injured in Clay County Crash Monday
A Richmond woman suffered injuries in a Clay County crash Monday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 8:11 Monday morning on I-35 at Levee Road as 47-year-old Richmond resident Raymond A. Linder headed northbound. Troopers say Linder lost control, spun out of control, and collided...
🎥 Construction starts on story time space/performance stage in 7 Hills Park
A collaborative construction project between the students in the Fort Hays State University applied technology classes and the city of Hays began recently and will resume in the spring. A permanent outdoor story time space and performance stage for children is being built in Seven Hills Optimist Park, 33rd and...
Five injured in multiple crashes on I-35 in Olathe
Olathe police responded to multiple crashes on southbound Interstate 35 near Lone Elm Road on Monday evening.
Family not notified after MSHP chase, fiery crash in Platte County
A Kansas City, Missouri, family says they're shaken and skeptical after the death of a loved one following a Missouri State Highway Patrol chase.
inkansascity.com
Coming Soon! The Most Anticipated Restaurant and Bar Openings of 2023
This year, small is the new big, as restaurant and bar owners are opening tiny spaces that they hope will cost less but earn more. The smaller the space, the more personal the experience is for both the restaurant and the guest. The stories behind some of these new locations feels tied to a more emotional place than ever before, as chefs and bartenders are taking nothing for granted after what they have been though with the pandemic. Many are looking for opportunities for connection by creating culinary experiences that encourage one-on-one interaction either between guests or between the guest and the chef, bartender, or service professional.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests over New Year’s weekend
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two over New Year’s weekend. A Columbia resident was arrested Saturday night in Chariton County. Sixty-year-old Thomas Williams was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, a persistent offender. Williams was held by the Chariton County Sheriff’s Department. A Kansas...
mycouriertribune.com
UPDATE: Broken water main in county leads to boil advisory
CLAY COUNTY — Due to the repair of a broken water main, there will be interrupted water services for some Clay County Public Water Supply District No. 6 customers Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to the district, repairs began after 10 a.m. and are expected to until 1 p.m. “Once...
Hays Post
Hays, KS
17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0