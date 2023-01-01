ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

WETM 18 News

Thomaris takes leave of absence as Mammoth head coach

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Mammoth will have a change behind their bench when they return to action this weekend. The Elmira Mammoth announced on Monday that head coach Glenn Thomaris has requested a leave of absence due to family matters. His duties as head coach have been relinquished immediately. Forward Mo Levac has been […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Family Life Networks buys ’94 Rock’ WLVY in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A classic rock radio station in Elmira will soon be owned by Family Life Network. A spokesperson from Family Life told 18 News that the $450,000 deal to buy WLVY 94 Rock (94.3 FM) is set to close this week. As such, Family Life is expected to be on the air […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Schuyler Co. Fire Departments lend a helping hand in Buffalo

SCHUYLER CO. N.Y. (WENY) -- The Montour Falls, Watkins Glen, Odessa, and Hector Fire Departments had crews travel to Erie County starting Christmas weekend to assist in emergency response efforts. The support was requested to help those affected by the historic blizzard in Buffalo that killed over 30 people. “It...
BUFFALO, NY
WETM

Health experts weigh in on Damar Hamlin's injury

ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

New Infusive Iv and Hydration center has opened up in Elmira Heights

Elmira Heights, N.Y. (WENY) -- Sarah Brimmer and Rebecca Pettibone are both nurse practitoners who decided to open up a new IV Hydration Wellness center together in Elmira Heights offering a different variety of hydration and injection options. Their main goal is to help those in the community during flu...
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
cnycentral.com

Meet the first babies born in CNY this year

Syracuse, New York — Meet the first babies born in Central New York this year. Cataleya Richardson was born at Upstate Community Hospital at 12:17 in the morning. Parents Cassaundra Richardson and Twila Brantley welcomed the 7 pounds, 19 inches baby girl. Nurses and doctors met the couple in...
SYRACUSE, NY
solarpowerworldonline.com

Solar Alliance completes 1st solar projects in New York

Solar Alliance Energy, a commercial and utility solar contractor, has completed the construction and reached operations on its first two solar projects in New York. VC1, a 298-kW project located in Cazenovia, and US1, a 389-kW project in Union Springs, have both received permission to operate and are now generating clean, renewable electricity under long-term power purchase agreements with the local communities.
UNION SPRINGS, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Broome County Residents Arrested in Elmira

Two people from Broome County were arrested in Elmira on New Year's Day. According to the Elmira Police Department, a vehicle that was believed to have been involved in a recent shooting was observed and a traffic stop was attempted. The vehicle stopped on Jacob Rhode Drive and the passenger...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Teen Charged in Tompkins County

An 18-year-old Binghamton man is charged after an attempted robbery in Tompkins County. According to the Ithaca Police Department, just after 7 p.m. on December 30th, Sean J. Reese entered a Dandy Mini Mart on W. Buffalo Street and pointed an AR-style rifle at the cashier. He then fled in...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Hot 99.1

Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY

Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
ONEONTA, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca apartment complex could see larger signs

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca apartment building aims to become more visible. Developers of The Ithacan hope to install two signs that are each 22-square-feet. One would be put on East State Street, and the other would go on East Green Street. City officials will review the request tonight.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Fire erupts at Pennsylvania Ave. home

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- An early morning fire broke out Tuesday morning at an Elmira home on Pennsylvania Ave. Calls came in around 3 a.m. Tuesday for a reported structure fire at a home located near Bernie Murray's on Elmira's Southside. According to our reporter on scene, the home suffered...
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Three arrested after early morning chase, crash in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Three people have been arrested, including a teen, after an early morning high-speed chase in Elmira that police say sent one person to the hospital and uncovered an illegal gun. Elmira Police said the incident began around 1:30 a.m. on January 2, 2023 when officers stopped a vehicle near W. Washington […]
ELMIRA, NY

