Delaware State Police have arrested four juveniles after a shooting that occurred yesterday afternoon. On January 2, 2023, at approximately 12:03 p.m., troopers responded to Cherry Drive in Magnolia for a reported shooting. When troopers arrived on the scene, they discovered that two occupied residences and a vehicle occupied by a 19-year-old man from Magnolia had been struck by gunfire. Troopers obtained a suspect vehicle description and began patrolling the area. A short time later, the suspect vehicle was observed in the parking lot of a grocery store. Troopers attempted to contact the occupants of the suspect vehicle, but the occupants resisted and fled on foot. A short foot pursuit ensued, and all four suspects were apprehended without further incident. Two firearms, along with ammunition, were recovered. The suspect vehicle was later determined to be a previously reported stolen vehicle out of Dover Police Department’s jurisdiction. No one was injured during the shooting. The juvenile suspects were transported to Troop # 3, where they were charged with the following crimes:

MAGNOLIA, DE ・ 22 HOURS AGO