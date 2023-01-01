Read full article on original website
Siblings forced to stop 6 times a day to recharge rented Tesla after battery drained quickly in cold weatherMaya DeviWichita, KS
In Wichita, mother accused of leaving children home alone to go shopping for Christmas presentsEdy ZooWichita, KS
Kansas man charged after teen girl, man shot over a dozen times
SEDGWICK COUNTY — A man accused in a shooting that critically injured a teen girl and a man made a first appearance in court Dec. 30. Tmori Wright, 24 of Wichita, is charged with 2 counts of attempted 1st degree murder, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Police: Kansas teens jailed after violent altercation with officers
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two teens after a violent altercation with police. Just before 7p.m. Saturday, officers working an off-duty job at a business in the 3200 block of S. Meridian were requested by the business to remove a disruptive guest from the facility, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
Kansas man accused of selling cocaine
WICHITA – A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging a Kansas man with crimes related to drug trafficking and firearms, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, Clinton Bruner, 49, of Wichita was indicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime, and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.
First baby at Hutch Regional in 2023 born New Year's afternoon
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Regional Medical Center announced Tuesday that Miles Grissom is the first baby born at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center in 2023!. Miles arrived just before 4:00 p.m. on New Year's Day to proud parents Kelsey and Haley Grissom of Nickerson, KS. The couple named the baby Miles, saying it meant soldier.
Richardson is Mayor, Fast Vice Mayor for 2023
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council held its organizational meeting for 2023 on Tuesday. The council went back to regular order in electing Jon Richardson Mayor, as he was Vice-Mayor in 2022 and Greg Fast was elected Vice-Mayor for 2023. The city also gave a raise to its...
Cell tower case continues
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — South Hutchinson City Administrator Joseph Turner said the City is still working on the issue with a second cell tower that AT&T would like to see built south of the city. This would be a second tower on the property that is at the intersection...
Piros de Carvalho moving, stepping down
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jade Piros de Carvalho announced her resignation from the Hutchinson City Council at the meeting on Tuesday. "I will no longer have a residence in Hutchinson after the end of the month," Piros de Carvalho said. "I will need to resign my council seat as of January 31. For the past seven months, I have spent three days a week away from my five-year-old daughter and my husband of 12 years, so that I could work in Topeka. Our family has made a decision to relocate closer to my job so that we can be together."
Meagher: 'Glad' he was interim city manager
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Interim City Manager Gary Meagher ran his last Hutchinson City Council meeting on Tuesday and commented on his time in the position. "I want to thank you for the opportunity to serve as the interim city manager," Meagher said. "It's truly been an honor. It's really been a privilege to work with city staff. They are amazing. They are an amazing group of dedicated public servants. I really appreciate all that they do. I've worked in city government for a long time. I've had the chance to see governing bodies and staff. This is some of the best. I mean really, it is. It's been a pleasure to be here. I was really honored when Jade called me up and asked me if I would do it and I'm glad I did it. Thank you so much. Thank you to all the staff for all the work. They have just been a great group of people to work with."
Applications open for vacant Hutchinson City Council seats
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson City Council is currently accepting applications for consideration as they decide who will fill two unexpired council terms that run through the end of 2023. After At-large Councilwoman Sara Bagwell resigned her seat at the December 20 meeting to allow her to spend more time focused on her family, an agenda item was added to the January 3 meeting concerning how that position would be filled. During the Council’s discussion today, Northeast District Councilwoman Jade Piros de Carvalho notified council of her intention to resign her seat after the January 17 council meeting.
Norwich under boil advisory
TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Norwich public water supply system located in Kingman County. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food...
New City Manager has dealt with vacancies before
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — New Hutchinson City Manager Kendal Francis wants to make one thing clear. "I am not running off council members," Francis said. "I have went through this. Unfortunately, in Great Bend, we experienced this about three times, never multiple openings, but I have been through that. The challenge though is, now its two-fifths of the people that just hired me will no longer be serving on the council."
Fair GM: Process continues on Bison Arena
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz said that progress will continue in 2023 on the renovations to the Bison Arena at the fairgrounds. "We were able to secure an architect," Schulz said. "This architect company has come in and has done an evaluation on the Bison Arena and they have done some structural analysis of it. We're hoping to have a full report here, kind of giving us an idea. Then, at the end of January, we are going to do some focus groups with some community people, some of our commodity groups, to kind of lay out what that facility is going to look like and then our fundraising side will start on it."
Inman superintendent process to go forward this month
INMAN, Kan. —The Inman USD 448 Board of Education is partnering with the Kansas Association of School Boards as the board searches for the district’s next superintendent. Current leader Scott Friesen will retire on June 30, 2023. Applications for the vacancy are due January 16, 2023. Screening begins...
House of Capper project to finish up in 2023
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The House of Capper renovation project at the Kansas State Fair will wrap up in early 2023. "We are hoping for the end of January, early part of February, to have that completed," said State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz. " The Capper Project is a...
Youth Empowerment Summit coming up
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — YES! is an all-day event for Reno County students in 5th through 8th grades, led by Reno County high school students and Rise Up Reno staff. Through a series of activities and discussions with community members, students will become better equipped for transitions into middle and high school. They will learn about dealing with stress and anxiety and how to access leadership opportunities, all while beginning to build relationships with caring adults and older students.
Youth Council asks for ability for executive sessions
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Youth City Council President Michael Glenn spoke to his adult counterparts at their Tuesday meeting. "With the Hutchinson Youth City Council, we were wondering if, for our own executive sessions, we can use the council conference rooms in the back behind the chamber here?" Glenn asked. "If that would be all right with the regular City Council, whether it be after our own meetings on the third Tuesdays every month, or on another specific date that doesn't interfere with your own executive sessions back there."
Dense Fog Advisory until 6 p.m. Monday
A Dense Fog Advisory will continue all the way until 6 p.m. Monday, with visibility of one-quarter to one-half mile in dense fog in Rice, McPherson, Marion, Chase, Reno, Harvey, Butler, Greenwood, Woodson, Allen, Kingman, Sedgwick, Harper, Sumner, Cowley, Elk, Wilson, and Neosho Counties. This fog can create hazardous driving...
USD 308 having email issues
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Public Schools is experiencing intermittent issues with district email accounts. The problem originated with Microsoft and may cause issues logging into USD 308 email accounts. The Hutchinson Public Schools IT Department is working with Microsoft to resolve the issue. In the meantime, if you do...
UPDATED: Ideatek resolves payment processing issue
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Here is the official statement from Ideatek on the billing issue from over the weekend. "On Jan. 2, certain IdeaTek customers received late payment notices because their scheduled autopay was not processed as expected," the company said. "IdeaTek isolated the matter to an issue with its payment processor. As of Monday evening, payments were being processed and new invoice copies were being emailed to all customers that were affected."
🎙 📰 Eagle Media Sports for Monday Morning
HUTCHINSON, Kan.: (Transcript from KWBW Sports) 7:11am on BW Radio, time to turn to sports, Patrick Mahomes threw for 328 yards and three touchdowns, two of them to Jerick McKinnon and the Chiefs, overcame another sloppy start to hold off the Broncos. 27-24. Isaiah Pacheco and Blake Bell also scored for the Chiefs, who beat the Broncos for the 15th consecutive time while keeping alive their hopes for the AFC Number one seed and lone post-season by Kansas City began the day tied with Buffalo for the AFC West for the best record.
