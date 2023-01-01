ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

Man runs into nearby bar for help after being shot on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a gunman involved in a shooting on the South Side. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday along Roosevelt Avenue near Southeast Military Drive. Police said the victim had been shot and ran into a nearby bar to get some help. He...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Deputies investigate after a man's body was found on the side of the road

PLEASANTON, Texas - The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they found a man's body on the side of the road. The sheriff of Atascosa County said deputies were at the scene Tuesday night after a report of a homicide outside the northern city limits of Pleasanton. The victim is believed to be a man in his 20's.
PLEASANTON, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man arrested after killing ex-girlfriend, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been charged with murder after he was accused of killing a woman on the West side last week. Police say on December 30th, Ashley Jones and another man were driving when Aaron Lee, Jones' ex-boyfriend pulled up and started arguing with her. That's...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Two years later and Oscar Rangel's death remains a mystery

SAN ANTONIO - Two years after Oscar Rangel was found dead, his family is still left with many unanswered questions. In 2020, Oscar was found dead on New Year’s Eve. According to the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office, his cause of death is still undetermined. "They were talking about...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio hospital welcomes first baby of 2023

SAN ANTONIO - The first baby of the new year in San Antonio was delivered at North Central Baptist Hospital. Baby Avery Rose was born two seconds after midnight. North Central Baptist showered Avery Rose with gifts as part of the 23rd San Antonio baby new year’s gift package.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio baby born without skin celebrates 4th birthday

HOUSTON - Four years ago, we told you the incredible and heartbreaking story of Baby Ja'bari Grey - the little baby born here in San Antonio with much of his skin missing. He was given little chance to survive, but he has and he just celebrated his fourth birthday on Sunday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Flames burn through roof of Shell gas station on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – A large fire burned through the roof of a Shell Gas Station on New Year's Day. The fire occurred around 1:45 p.m., Sunday, on Randolph Boulevard towards the Northeast Side of town. According to officials, the fire started in the back of the Shell Gas Station....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio Food Bank seeks volunteers to help serve community

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Food Bank is looking for volunteers. The food bank says 100 volunteers are still needed for their food distribution taking place January 6, at the Gustafson Stadium located at 7001 Culebra Rd. The food distribution will be from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Volunteers...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Fernando Cathedral art installation temporarily cancelled

SAN ANTONIO - An iconic art installation downtown is being temporarily canceled. The 24-minute light show projected onto the facade of San Fernando Cathedral at the Main Plaza is on pause due to the restoration of the Cathedral. The sage projection covers over 7,000 square feet of light, color, and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Egg prices are skyrocketing. Experts say bird flu is partly to blame.

Eggs are traditionally known as the cheapest protein option at the grocery store.... but not anymore. Egg prices are up almost 50-percent over last year, according to the consumer price index. That's more than any other item in the grocery category. "The prices have gone up, but I guess that’s...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Pickle invasion: the growth of pickleball in the Alamo City

SAN ANTONIO - What do LeBron James, Tom Brady, and Kim Clijsters have in common?. Besides being awesome at their respective sport, they are all also backing the popular, funny sounding sport of pickleball - sport that is gaining steam with people of all ages across the country and has started to gain traction right here in the Alamo City.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

A new era of leadership for Bexar County

The New Year brought in a new era for Bexar County. A courthouse "fixture" as some would say, Peter Sakai, was sworn in on Sunday, January 1 as the new Bexar County Judge. "Let's make our community a better place to live, work and play," says Sakai in his first speech as Bexar County Judge, a pledge to all residents of Bexar County that he promises to create a stronger community. A community focused on family.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

4th Annual San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Vaquero Cook-Off kicks off this February

SAN ANTONIO - It’s almost time to rodeo, San Antonio! Come February you can show off your cooking skills by competing in the vaquero cook off. Teams will compete in four main categories, Cook’s Choice (which can be any Traditional Mexican food dish or Postre Mexicano – Mexican Dessert), Chili, Menudo, and the new entry for 2023 is Arroz con Pollo. The overall grand champion prize is $1500.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy