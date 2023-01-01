Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man runs into nearby bar for help after being shot on South Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a gunman involved in a shooting on the South Side. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday along Roosevelt Avenue near Southeast Military Drive. Police said the victim had been shot and ran into a nearby bar to get some help. He...
Police searching for driver who struck man and took off in Northeast Side hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering after being hit at an intersection at a Northeast Side crosswalk. The incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday off Thousand Oaks Drive and Perrin Beitel. Witnesses told police that a white truck or car hit the man at the crosswalk and then...
Deputies investigate after a man's body was found on the side of the road
PLEASANTON, Texas - The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they found a man's body on the side of the road. The sheriff of Atascosa County said deputies were at the scene Tuesday night after a report of a homicide outside the northern city limits of Pleasanton. The victim is believed to be a man in his 20's.
Man arrested after killing ex-girlfriend, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been charged with murder after he was accused of killing a woman on the West side last week. Police say on December 30th, Ashley Jones and another man were driving when Aaron Lee, Jones' ex-boyfriend pulled up and started arguing with her. That's...
Man arrested after threatening to kill his girlfriend when she tried to break up with him
SAN ANTONIO - A man is behind bars after investigators say he threatened to kill his girlfriend when she tried to end the relationship. According to an arrest warrant, Abraham Acosta called his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter a spoiled brat. The woman said she wanted to break up, and that's when...
Two years later and Oscar Rangel's death remains a mystery
SAN ANTONIO - Two years after Oscar Rangel was found dead, his family is still left with many unanswered questions. In 2020, Oscar was found dead on New Year’s Eve. According to the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office, his cause of death is still undetermined. "They were talking about...
Teenage boy shot while watching TV on his couch during drive-by shooting on East Side
SAN ANTONIO - A teenager is recovering after being shot while watching television on is couch during a drive-by shooting on the East Side. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday at the Casa Pointe Villas off Interstate 10 near Skyline Park. Police said when they arrived, they found a...
Investigation underway into cause of suspicious duplex fire on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - A person is displaced after a duplex fire on the West Side. The fire started around 2:30 a.m. Monday at a duplex off North Colorado Street and Arbor Place. Firefighters said they found heavy fire coming from the duplex when they arrived on the scene. They are...
Ben Crump calls out the authorities to release video of deadly inmate shooting
SAN ANTONIO - Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump is calling on the Hays County Sheriff's Office to release video of the shooting that left Joshua Leon Wright dead. Court records show Wright was in jail on multiple charges, including failure to appear and evading arrest. Last month, he was taken...
San Antonio hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
SAN ANTONIO - The first baby of the new year in San Antonio was delivered at North Central Baptist Hospital. Baby Avery Rose was born two seconds after midnight. North Central Baptist showered Avery Rose with gifts as part of the 23rd San Antonio baby new year’s gift package.
San Antonio baby born without skin celebrates 4th birthday
HOUSTON - Four years ago, we told you the incredible and heartbreaking story of Baby Ja'bari Grey - the little baby born here in San Antonio with much of his skin missing. He was given little chance to survive, but he has and he just celebrated his fourth birthday on Sunday.
Flames burn through roof of Shell gas station on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – A large fire burned through the roof of a Shell Gas Station on New Year's Day. The fire occurred around 1:45 p.m., Sunday, on Randolph Boulevard towards the Northeast Side of town. According to officials, the fire started in the back of the Shell Gas Station....
San Antonio Food Bank seeks volunteers to help serve community
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Food Bank is looking for volunteers. The food bank says 100 volunteers are still needed for their food distribution taking place January 6, at the Gustafson Stadium located at 7001 Culebra Rd. The food distribution will be from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Volunteers...
Proceeding with caution: what you can do to prevent catastrophe in athletes
SAN ANTONIO - 24-year-old Buffalo Bill Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after going into cardiac arrest and collapsing on the field. In the case of Hamlin, it is still unknown if the cardiac arrest was foreseeable or not. What we do know, however, is there are steps you can...
San Fernando Cathedral art installation temporarily cancelled
SAN ANTONIO - An iconic art installation downtown is being temporarily canceled. The 24-minute light show projected onto the facade of San Fernando Cathedral at the Main Plaza is on pause due to the restoration of the Cathedral. The sage projection covers over 7,000 square feet of light, color, and...
LIVE: Special mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI to be held at San Fernando Cathedral
SAN ANTONIO - A special mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI will be held on Wednesday at San Fernando Cathedral. The memorial is set for 11 a.m. The public is invited to attend the service. CLICK HERE to watch it live. Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller will preside over the memorial along...
Egg prices are skyrocketing. Experts say bird flu is partly to blame.
Eggs are traditionally known as the cheapest protein option at the grocery store.... but not anymore. Egg prices are up almost 50-percent over last year, according to the consumer price index. That's more than any other item in the grocery category. "The prices have gone up, but I guess that’s...
Pickle invasion: the growth of pickleball in the Alamo City
SAN ANTONIO - What do LeBron James, Tom Brady, and Kim Clijsters have in common?. Besides being awesome at their respective sport, they are all also backing the popular, funny sounding sport of pickleball - sport that is gaining steam with people of all ages across the country and has started to gain traction right here in the Alamo City.
A new era of leadership for Bexar County
The New Year brought in a new era for Bexar County. A courthouse "fixture" as some would say, Peter Sakai, was sworn in on Sunday, January 1 as the new Bexar County Judge. "Let's make our community a better place to live, work and play," says Sakai in his first speech as Bexar County Judge, a pledge to all residents of Bexar County that he promises to create a stronger community. A community focused on family.
4th Annual San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Vaquero Cook-Off kicks off this February
SAN ANTONIO - It’s almost time to rodeo, San Antonio! Come February you can show off your cooking skills by competing in the vaquero cook off. Teams will compete in four main categories, Cook’s Choice (which can be any Traditional Mexican food dish or Postre Mexicano – Mexican Dessert), Chili, Menudo, and the new entry for 2023 is Arroz con Pollo. The overall grand champion prize is $1500.
