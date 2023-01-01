ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

Kansas man accused of selling cocaine

WICHITA – A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging a Kansas man with crimes related to drug trafficking and firearms, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, Clinton Bruner, 49, of Wichita was indicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime, and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Kansas woman under investigation for alleged bank robbery

WICHITA —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman who is in custody in Wichita in connection with a bank robbery, according to a statement from the United State's Attorney. Annali L. Vanarsdale, 19, of Wichita was indicted on one count of bank robbery. She was booked into the...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

41-year-old Sumatran orangutan dies at Kansas zoo

SEDGWICK COUNTY —The past few weeks have been difficult for zoo keepers and staff at the Sedgwick County Zoo. Following the death of 5-week-old chimp Kucheza in late December, the zoo reported this week the passing of 41-year-old Sumatran orangutan, Daisy. On New Year's morning, Daisy was discovered to...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Dense fog advisories continue Monday night for area counties

Dense fog advisories continue for a number of counties in our area. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a dense fog advisory in effect until 9 p.m. Monday for the following counties in our area. Ellsworth County. Lincoln County. Marion County. McPherson County. Saline County. Visibility below one-quarter...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

INSIGHT: Routine reflections

We’ve arrived at another intersection of old and new. A time where we say goodbye to one year while also welcoming another. The singing of “Auld Lang Syne” has been sung, well-wishes have been said, and new goals have been declared. This is also a traditional time...
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
18K+
Followers
27K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy