Kansas man charged after teen girl, man shot over a dozen times
SEDGWICK COUNTY — A man accused in a shooting that critically injured a teen girl and a man made a first appearance in court Dec. 30. Tmori Wright, 24 of Wichita, is charged with 2 counts of attempted 1st degree murder, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Police: Kansas teens jailed after violent altercation with officers
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two teens after a violent altercation with police. Just before 7p.m. Saturday, officers working an off-duty job at a business in the 3200 block of S. Meridian were requested by the business to remove a disruptive guest from the facility, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
Kansas man accused of selling cocaine
WICHITA – A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging a Kansas man with crimes related to drug trafficking and firearms, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, Clinton Bruner, 49, of Wichita was indicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime, and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.
Kansas woman under investigation for alleged bank robbery
WICHITA —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman who is in custody in Wichita in connection with a bank robbery, according to a statement from the United State's Attorney. Annali L. Vanarsdale, 19, of Wichita was indicted on one count of bank robbery. She was booked into the...
41-year-old Sumatran orangutan dies at Kansas zoo
SEDGWICK COUNTY —The past few weeks have been difficult for zoo keepers and staff at the Sedgwick County Zoo. Following the death of 5-week-old chimp Kucheza in late December, the zoo reported this week the passing of 41-year-old Sumatran orangutan, Daisy. On New Year's morning, Daisy was discovered to...
Dense fog advisories continue Monday night for area counties
Dense fog advisories continue for a number of counties in our area. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a dense fog advisory in effect until 9 p.m. Monday for the following counties in our area. Ellsworth County. Lincoln County. Marion County. McPherson County. Saline County. Visibility below one-quarter...
INSIGHT: Routine reflections
We’ve arrived at another intersection of old and new. A time where we say goodbye to one year while also welcoming another. The singing of “Auld Lang Syne” has been sung, well-wishes have been said, and new goals have been declared. This is also a traditional time...
