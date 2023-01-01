ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FINAL: TCU Beats Michigan, to Play Winner of Ohio State vs Georgia

By Brooks Austin
DawgsDaily
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hZH1Y_0jzwPdDL00

TCU has defeated Michigan 51 to 45 in the Fiesta Bowl out in Arizona, which means that the winner of Ohio State and Georgia will ultimately face off against the Horned Frogs in Los Angeles at SoFi stadium.

Georgia is currently a 4.5-point favorite after having been a 6.5-point for weeks leading up to the football game, meaning the majority of the "sharp money" was placed on Ohio State, not the No. 2 ranked Bulldogs.

The Horned Frogs and Wolverines amassed a total of 1015 yards from scrimmage on Saturday afternoon, scoring a total of 96 points in this semifinal matchup.

Pregame Notes:

How to Watch Georgia vs OSU

  • Gameday: Saturday, Dec. 31st, 2022
  • Game time: 8:00 pm ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Location: Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Stream on ESPN - HERE
  • Chris Flower (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color) will both be on the call.

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

