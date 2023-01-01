FINAL: TCU Beats Michigan, to Play Winner of Ohio State vs Georgia
TCU has defeated Michigan 51 to 45 in the Fiesta Bowl out in Arizona, which means that the winner of Ohio State and Georgia will ultimately face off against the Horned Frogs in Los Angeles at SoFi stadium.
Georgia is currently a 4.5-point favorite after having been a 6.5-point for weeks leading up to the football game, meaning the majority of the "sharp money" was placed on Ohio State, not the No. 2 ranked Bulldogs.
The Horned Frogs and Wolverines amassed a total of 1015 yards from scrimmage on Saturday afternoon, scoring a total of 96 points in this semifinal matchup.
Pregame Notes:
- Kirby Smart joined College GameDay. Here's what he had to say.
- Betting Line Update
- Ladd McConkey reportedly ready to go.
- Final Injury Report
- College GameDay makes their picks for Georgia - Ohio State
- Georgia honors Mike Leach
- 7:45 p.m. - It appears the Adarius Mims will get his first career start as he take reps with the first-team offensive line at right tackle.
How to Watch Georgia vs OSU
- Gameday: Saturday, Dec. 31st, 2022
- Game time: 8:00 pm ET
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
- Chris Flower (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color) will both be on the call.
How to Listen
The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.
