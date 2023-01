CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Molly Corbett Broad, the first female president of the University of North Carolina system and who later became a top advocate for U.S. higher education, has died at age 81. Broad died early Monday, according to a statement from her family. The statement was provided to UNC system officials from a former close associate of Broad’s. Tuesday’s statement did not say where she died or the circumstances. She died “peacefully” and had been surrounded by family over the holidays, the statement said. Broad, a Pennsylvania native, served as system president from 1997 through 2005 after holding administration jobs at Syracuse University and the Arizona and California state university systems.

