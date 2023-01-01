Just In: Georgia vs. Ohio State Kickoff Time Has Been Adjusted

Adjust your schedules, college football fans. The Georgia vs. Ohio State kickoff time has been adjusted.

The second of two College Football Playoff semi-final games will not get going until Michigan vs. TCU is all wrapped up.

The Wolverines and Horned Frogs exploded for nearly 100 points on the day, so it's pushed ESPN's schedule back a bit.

The tentative kickoff time for Georgia vs. Ohio State is 8:20 p.m. ET.

"Peach Bowl b/w Georgia & Ohio State will not kickoff until after completion of Fiesta Bowl. Tentatively scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff," said Brett McMurphy.

This is a smart move by ESPN, even if it's not in the best interest of Ohio State and Georgia players.

The last thing ESPN wants is both semi-final games being played at the same time.

Stay tuned. Ohio State vs. Georgia will begin soon.