Ohio State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Ohio Lottery’s “Pick 5 Evening” game were:

8-4-7-7-3

(eight, four, seven, seven, three)

Molly Broad, UNC's first female system president, dies at 81

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Molly Corbett Broad, the first female president of the University of North Carolina system and who later became a top advocate for U.S. higher education, has died at age 81. Broad died early Monday, according to a statement from her family. The statement was provided to UNC system officials from a former close associate of Broad’s. Tuesday’s statement did not say where she died or the circumstances. She died “peacefully” and had been surrounded by family over the holidays, the statement said. Broad, a Pennsylvania native, served as system president from 1997 through 2005 after holding administration jobs at Syracuse University and the Arizona and California state university systems.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Indiana governor proposes 6% boost for schools next year

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana schools would see a 6% funding boost next year under state spending plans announced Wednesday by Gov. Eric Holcomb. The Republican governor’s plan would give K-12 schools their largest funding increase in more than a decade even amid worries about an expected slowdown in the growth of state tax collections. The extra money comes with the goal of boosting the statewide average teacher pay by about $3,000 to at least $60,000 a year.
INDIANA STATE
Oregon judge extends ban on new gun law's background checks

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon judge on Tuesday declined to lift his order that temporarily freezes part of a new, voter-approved gun safety measure requiring a completed criminal background check before a gun can be sold or transferred. Harney County Judge Robert S. Raschio previously dealt a blow to gun control advocates when he put all other elements of the tough new law on hold, including a permit-to-purchase provision and a ban on high-capacity magazines. On Dec. 23, he heard oral arguments from Oregon on a motion to allow the law’s background check provision to take effect even while the constitutionality of the Measure 114′s other elements were decided by the courts. Under federal law, firearms dealers can sell guns without a completed background check if the check takes longer than three business days — a practice Oregon’s new law would end. The so-called “Charleston loophole” allowed a man in Charleston, South Carolina, to buy a gun in 2015 and kill nine Black parishioners at a church.
OREGON STATE
Transgender woman's scheduled execution would be US first

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Unless Missouri Gov. Mike Parson grants clemency, Amber McLaughlin, 49, will become the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. She is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday for killing a former girlfriend in 2003. McLaughlin’s attorney, Larry Komp, said there are no court appeals pending. The clemency request focuses on several issues, including McLaughlin’s traumatic childhood and mental health issues, which the jury never heard in her trial. A foster parent rubbed feces in her face when she was a toddler and her adoptive father used a stun gun on her, according to the clemency petition. It says she suffers from depression and attempted suicide multiple times. The petition also includes reports citing a diagnosis of gender dysphoria, a condition that causes anguish and other symptoms as a result of a disparity between a person’s gender identity and their assigned sex at birth.
MISSOURI STATE
Vermont State trooper suspended in missing property case

WILLISTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont State Police trooper has been suspended with pay while detectives conduct a criminal investigation into missing property, including a $14,000 Rolex watch, from the temporary evidence storage room at the Williston barracks. Detectives are investigating possible grand larceny, possession of stolen property and other charges, court records say. The suspension of Trooper Giancarlo DiGenova, who has been with the state police since 2009, was announced last week by the state police. Police say they are unable to comment on the details of the case. But a request for a search warrant that was approved by a judge Dec. 22 says the missing property included a Rolex wristwatch and other items seized by narcotics investigators and Burlington police on Nov. 22.
WILLISTON, VT
Louisiana officer arrested for role in deadly car chase

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A police officer has been charged over his role in the death of two teenagers during the high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect in Louisiana. Officer David Cauthron, who works for police in the community of Addis, was arrested Sunday evening, WBRZ-TV reported. He is charged with two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring, District Attorney Tony Clayton told the station.
ADDIS, LA
Evacuation warnings amid flooding after California storm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Residents of a Northern California community were ordered to evacuate ahead of imminent flooding, and evacuation warnings were in place elsewhere in rural parts of the region on New Year’s Day after a powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of the state, breaching levees, snarling traffic and closing major highways. Even after the storm moved through, major flooding occurred in agricultural areas about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Sacramento, where rivers swelled beyond their banks and inundated dozens of cars along State Route 99. Emergency crews rescued motorists on New Year’s Eve into Sunday morning and the highway remained closed. Crews on Sunday found one person dead inside a submerged vehicle near Route 99, Dan Quiggle, deputy fire chief for operations for Cosumnes Community Service District Fire Department, told The Sacramento Bee. Sacramento County authorities issued an evacuation order late Sunday for residents of the low-lying community of Point Pleasant near Interstate 5, citing imminent and dangerous flooding. Residents of the nearby communities of Glanville Tract and Franklin Pond were told to prepare to leave before more roadways are cut off by rising water and evacuation becomes impossible.
CALIFORNIA STATE
