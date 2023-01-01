ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire Damages Unit at Van Nuys Apartment Building

By City News Service
 3 days ago
VAN NUYS (CNS) - Firefighters contained flames to one unit of a two- story Van Nuys apartment building Saturday.

The fire was reported at 2:49 p.m. in a first-floor unit of the building at 14639 W. Friar St., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department's Margaret Stewart.

Arriving units found smoke showing and called for additional units but put out the flames at 3:13 p.m. before the reinforcements arrived, Stewart.

No injuries were reported.

