Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Bills Flying Home From Cincinnati After Hamlin Injury, per Report
Some members of the Buffalo organization will stay behind, according to WXIX-TV in Cincinnati. With Bills safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the team has made the decision to fly back to Buffalo, according to a report from Joe Danneman of WXIX-TV in Cincinnati.
Bills-Bengals Temporarily Suspended After Damar Hamlin’s Injury
The Buffalo safety was taken off the field in an ambulance after collapsing in the first quarter. The Monday Night Football matchup between the Bills and Bengals has been temporarily suspended after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suddenly collapsed during the first quarter. The frightening scene unfolded during a play that...
Harbaugh Expects to Stay at Michigan After Reported Panthers Talk
He reportedly liked Carolina’s roster and loved the opportunity, though. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh appeared to shoot down the idea that he is leaving the program for a return to the NFL this offseason. Will Kunkel of Charlotte Sports Live reported Tuesday that Harbaugh spoke to Panthers owner David...
Doctors to determin if Hamlin suffered brain damage
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamilin remains in critical condition Tuesday night after his heart stopped beating during Monday night's game against the Bengals. The 24-year-old suddently collapsed after making a routine tackle. For a few moments, Hamlin got up after the hit, but then suddenly collapsed. "Now all of a sudden you have a heart that was pumping normally as you think of a heartbeat and now that is essentially quitting."Dr. Camilla Sasson of the American Heart Association in Denver explains after Hamlin's heart stopped beating all blood flow was cut off to his organs. Time is critical."Everything you do on...
Report: Panthers Owner Spoke With Harbaugh About Coaching Job
It was reportedly not a formal interview. View the original article to see embedded media. Panthers owner David Tepper has spoken with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh about the team’s head coaching position, according to The Athletic’s Joe Person. The news was first reported by Will Kunkel of Charlotte Sports Live, who also reported that it was not an interview and the team's coaching search won’t formally start until after the season.
Week 18 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)
The 49ers can't slow down and defenses can't slow down Christian McCaffrey either. First and foremost, I'd like to take a moment to wish Damar Hamlin a fast recovery as I know all of our thoughts are with him, his friends and family and the Bills organization. With all due respect to his health, we're reluctantly moving forward to Week 18.
Micah Parsons Blasts Bart Scott for Take on Damar Hamlin’s Injury
The Cowboys star linebacker was not happy with the former NFL player’s comments involving the injured Bills safety. In seeking to provide insight to the frightening situation involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin following his collapse in Monday’s game against the Bengals, ESPN analyst and former linebacker Bart Scott made a statement that drew the ire of a fellow linebacker in Cowboys star Micah Parsons.
Booger McFarland Details Emotions on ESPN Set After Damar Hamlin Collapsed
The Bills safety went into cardiac arrest, had his heartbeat restored and was transported to a Cincinnati hospital. Monday Night Football faced an unprecedented situation this week as the Bills-Bengals matchup was postponed after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest. ESPN analyst Booger...
Report: Dolphins Signing Veteran QB Glennon
Both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are dealing with injuries ahead of a must-win game. At 8–8, the Dolphins remain in the playoff hunt, but need a win on Sunday against the Jets and a Patriots loss to the Bills to sneak into the field. That is made even more complicated by an injury-riddled quarterback room in Miami.
Bills Issue Update on Damar Hamlin’s Status After On-Field Collapse
The Buffalo safety was taken off the field in an ambulance after collapsing during Monday night’s game vs. the Bengals. The Bills issued an update on the health of safety Damar Hamlin early Tuesday morning, saying that the 24-year-old remains in critical condition after he suffered a cardiac arrest during the first quarter of Monday’s game against the Bengals.
ESPN’s Orlovsky Believes Derek Carr Can Lead Jets to Playoffs
New York was eliminated from the postseason with a loss on Sunday. The Jets‘ loss on Sunday eliminated the team from the playoffs for the 12th straight season, the longest active drought in the NFL. Foremost among New York’s areas of concern is its conundrum at the quarterback position.
A Buffalo Bills player was critically injured during an NFL football game
Cincinnati, Ohio (WDHN)—We are following the developing story, as Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday tonight’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. and now officials say he is in critical condition. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion. He got to his...
Bengals’ Tee Higgins Shares Message for Bills’ Damar Hamlin
The two players collided during the final play of Monday night’s postponed game, which was followed by a frightening scene involving the Buffalo safety. Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, who was involved in the final play just before a frightening scene unfolded at Paycor Stadium on Monday night, tweeted a message of support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin early Tuesday morning.
NFL says Bills-Bengals game won’t resume this week, no changes to Week 18 schedule
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The game between the Bills and Bengals that was suspended Monday night after a serious injury to Bills player Damar Hamlin will not resume this week, the NFL announced. “The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later...
Week 18 Rankings: Wide Receivers
Will Justin Jefferson cap his amazing season with another WR1 performance?. First and foremost, I'd like to take a moment to wish Damar Hamlin a fast recovery as I know all of our thoughts are with him, his friends and family and the Bills organization. With all due respect to his health, we're reluctantly moving forward to Week 18.
Damar Hamlin Collapses on Field During ‘Monday Night Football’ Game
The Buffalo Bills safety was administered CPR and taken to a local hospital before the Buffalo-Cincinnati game was temporarily suspended. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after a tackle in the first quarter of Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals in a terrifying scene that led to him receiving CPR on the field.
Week 18 Rankings: Quarterbacks
Jalen Hurts returns just in time for Eagles and fantasy managers. First and foremost, I'd like to take a moment to wish Damar Hamlin a fast recovery as I know all of our thoughts are with him, his friends and family and the Bills organization. With all due respect to his health, we're reluctantly moving forward to Week 18.
Bills game postponed after Bills S Hamlin collapses, goes into cardiac arrest
CINCINNATI (WIVB) — Monday night’s Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals was called off for the remainder of the night after Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off of the field in an ambulance following a hit on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of Monday night’s game.
