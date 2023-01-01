ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Roman Wilson has career game in Fiesta Bowl

By Christian Shimabuku
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a6yik_0jzwOisZ00

Saint Louis alumnus and Maui native Roman Wilson had the best game of his college career on Saturday.

The Michigan junior receiver scored two touchdowns in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, hauling in five passes for a career-high 104 yards and a touchdown. He also ran the ball once for an 18-yard touchdown.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

With the loss to TCU in Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinals, Michigan ends its 2022 campaign at 13-1, while TCU improves to 13-1 and will face the winner of the Peach Bowl between Georgia and Ohio State for the national championship on Jan. 9.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hawaii Magazine

Mālama: Restoring Maui’s Olowalu Valley

Nestled on Mauna Kahālāwai on Maui is a hidden oasis. Native Hawaiian plants like the a‘ali‘i, a shrub with small green leaves and burgundy flowers, grow in a forest among naio, a false sandalwood, and alehe‘e, a tree with delicate and fragrant white flowers. Nearby, kalo (taro) sprout from a lo‘i (an irrigated terrace, especially for taro) alongside tubers of ‘uala (sweet potato). This is Kipuka Olowalu, a reserve committed to reviving the native ecosystems and biodiversity of Maui’s Olowalu Valley, which stretches from the mountains to the 1,000-acre reef below.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
nomadlawyer.org

Top 8 Prettiest Beaches in Hawaii

Hawaii is a state that offers a unique and beautiful blend of natural beauty and history. Its islands have volcanic peaks, powder-white beaches, and cobalt waters. Whether you’re visiting for the first time or returning to a favorite island, there are many things to do in Hawaii. Tourist Attractions...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Suspect sought for home invasion, assault in upcountry Maui

PUKALANI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police on Maui are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a home invasion and assault in the Pukalani area over the weekend. Surveillance footage captured clear images of the suspect. According to Maui police, the man entered a Pukalani home on Sunday and assaulted the owner. Investigators did not specify the type of assault.
PUKALANI, HI
mauinow.com

Maui Deputy directors named to Ag, Housing, Transportation, Environmental Management, Public Works and Finance

Mayor-elect Richard Bissen announced the appointments of the following individuals to deputy director posts:. Kauanoe Batangan, Deputy Director of Department of Transportation. Koa Hewahewa, Deputy Director, Department of Agriculture. Saumalu Mataafa, Deputy Director of Department of Housing & Human Concerns. Robert Schmidt, Deputy Director, Department of Environmental Management. Wendy Taomoto,...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Barnes & Noble children’s book drive for MEO

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Ernest Hemingway once said that “there is no friend as loyal as a book.” Books push the mind to expand and comforts the soul in distress. Barnes & Noble donated over 1,000 books to Maui Economic Opportunity Head Start preschoolers. The drive benefited 150 children that participate in Maui’s preschool program. […]
KAHULUI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Health Department closes food truck over cockroach infestation

MAKAWAO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cockroach infestation has closed down a Makawao food truck, the state Department of Health said Saturday. Inspectors said Thai Mee Up Kula 2 received a red placard and failed to address the infestation. The food truck can’t reopen until the violations are addressed, officials said.
MAKAWAO, HI
KHON2

KHON2

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy