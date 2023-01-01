Roman Wilson has career game in Fiesta Bowl
Saint Louis alumnus and Maui native Roman Wilson had the best game of his college career on Saturday.
The Michigan junior receiver scored two touchdowns in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, hauling in five passes for a career-high 104 yards and a touchdown. He also ran the ball once for an 18-yard touchdown.
With the loss to TCU in Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinals, Michigan ends its 2022 campaign at 13-1, while TCU improves to 13-1 and will face the winner of the Peach Bowl between Georgia and Ohio State for the national championship on Jan. 9.
