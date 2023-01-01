The year 2022 was a tough one for Wall Street. In particular, the S&P 500 — which tracks the biggest U.S.-listed companies — closed down around 20% in what was its worst performance in more than a decade. With market participants concerned that the American central bank’s rate-hiking campaign to fight the persistently high inflation would trigger an eventual recession, the major U.S. equity indices were caught up in a selloff even as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to drag on.

