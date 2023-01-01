Read full article on original website
KTUL
Holy Mass for Pope Benedict XVI held at Holy Family Cathedral in downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Bishop David Konderla offered a Holy Mass for Pope Benedict XVI at Holy Family Cathedral Tuesday evening. The mass began at 6:30 p.m. and all the faithful of the diocese were invited to join, the church said.
bryancountypatriot.com
Choctaw Nation launches new campaign focusing on the ‘Choctaw Proud’
DURANT – The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma is launching another iteration of its Together, We’re More campaign named ‘Choctaw Proud.”. This phase of Together, We’re More features 18 tribal members from different careers, locations and walks of life, making a difference in Oklahoma and beyond. With...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Is Prosecuting Pregnant Women for Using Medical Marijuana
NEWKIRK, Okla. — Early in her pregnancy, Amanda Aguilar struggled with severe nausea that sometimes made it hard to eat. A doctor had previously approved a medical marijuana license for her, so she used pot to ease her morning sickness. Aguilar, 33, said she stopped using marijuana after her...
Ponca City News
Oklahomans share their struggle for mental healthcare as feds investigate statewide treatment
Body A Guthrie father spent two nights in an emergency room after his son attempted suicide only to be sent home because every state mental health treatment facility that cares for children was full. After recovering from methamphetamine addiction, an Antlers woman became a peer recovery specialist to help others....
kosu.org
Could civil forfeiture be the next battleground in Oklahoma Governor's fight over tribal sovereignty?
In January 2022, Osage Nation citizen Jimmy Ward spotted what he thought was a white-tailed deer along a rural road in Carter County. Ward pulled out his AR-15 rifle to shoot what was actually a decoy. Ward was charged with several misdemeanors in a standard sting operation to catch out-of-season...
abc7amarillo.com
Oklahoma to see string of executions in 2023 starting with Eizember
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Next Thursday, Oklahoma will see its first execution of 2023 and it definitely won't be the last. Following the execution of death row inmate Scott Eizember on January 12, the state has an execution planned for nearly every month this year. Scott Eizember will be...
KOKI FOX 23
‘Beloved’ Bishop Kelley High School teacher and coach passes away
TULSA, Okla. — “A somber start to the year,” Bishop Kelley High School (BKHS) stated on a social media post on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Dan Schmitz a BKHS teacher and tennis coach reportedly passed away on Friday. He was in his early 60′s. The Bishop Kelly...
Small Town Life in Oklahoma: Belzoni Community
Oklahoma has its share of rural communitiesPhoto by_Alicja_ on Pixabay. When Elliston Labor was 56 years old, he told a government biographer that he didn’t know his birthday, just that he was born in 1881.
KXII.com
McCall elected to historic fourth term as House Speaker
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma House of Representatives elected Rep. Charles McCall, R-Atoka, as Speaker of the House for his fourth term Tuesday, extending his run as the longest serving speaker in state history. “It is an honor to have the trust of my colleagues in the House...
KOKI FOX 23
Saint Francis Warren Clinic opens in Owasso
OWASSO, Okla. — On Tuesday, Jan. 3, hundreds gathered at the newly built Warren Clinic in Owasso for dedication and blessing at 11610 North 137th East Ave. “I think it’s really an important milestone for the clinic,” said Brent Dennis, chief medical officer. Forty-eight thousand square feet...
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to hold vote on controversial project
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is preparing to vote on whether to spend millions of dollars on design plans that the agency may never use.
news9.com
Oklahoma Teen Who Died In 2018 Honored For Organ Donation
An Oklahoma teenager who died in 2018 was honored in Monday’s Tournament of Roses Parade, for her life-giving organ donation. Morgan Flynn, who lived near Atoka, died of cystic fibrosis, despite two lung transplants that extended her life. Her corneas and heart valves were donated to others. For the...
Oklahoma Let’s Discuss Common Sense Gun Control & Gun Free Zones in 2023
It's said repeatedly, ad nauseam. "What we need is common-sense gun control." This seems to be the single biggest talking point and catchphrase uttered countless times by politicians, the media, and celebrities whenever a mass shooting or really any time tragic gun-related violence occurs. So what exactly does this mean? More importantly, would it make an impact and create a safer more secure country and citizenship?
Kansas college football player shot and killed in Oklahoma
A football player at Fort Hays State University was shot and killed outside an Oklahoma City bar on New Year’s Day.
Chilly and Cold Winter Temperatures Return to Oklahoma
I don't know about you, but these beautiful 60-degree days we've had post arctic blast have been BEAUTIFUL! But, alas, Oklahoma is still in the dead of winter, so that means cooler temperatures are on the horizon. It won't be in the teens again - we hope - but it...
Ponca City News
Oklahomans to be honored in National Rose Parade
Body OKLAHOMA CITY – December 29, 2022 -- Two Oklahomans will be representing Oklahoma in the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade. Morgan Flynn, of Tushka, Okla., and David Wheelis, of Oklahoma City, will be a part of the Donate Life Float featured in the parade. Every year, LifeShare of...
KOCO
Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle coming to Oklahoma after extending arena tour
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two comedy legends are coming to Oklahoma after they extended their co-headline standup arena tour. Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle will be at the Paycom Center on Friday, Jan. 20, in Oklahoma City. The two decided to extend their tour with five extra shows in 2023 after a popular West Coast arena run.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital welcomes first newborn of 2023
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital has welcomed its first newborn of 2023. Rhaine was born Jan. 1, right here in Tulsa. Last year, FOX23 showed you how Saint Francis welcomes newborns. The new tradition allows doctors to press a button that plays a lullaby, announcing to everyone in the hospital that a baby has been born.
fourstateshomepage.com
Northeast Oklahoma a new district attorney
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — A new top prosecutor is officially in charge in Northeast Oklahoma. Douglas Pewitt was sworn in as the new district attorney for Ottawa and Delaware counties this afternoon. He said it’s important to include as much of the community as possible in the ceremony because...
Oklahoma is one of 3 states in the region with $7.25 minimum wage
Minimum wage is being increased this year in 26 states across the country, but not in Oklahoma.
