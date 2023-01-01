ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

bryancountypatriot.com

Choctaw Nation launches new campaign focusing on the ‘Choctaw Proud’

DURANT – The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma is launching another iteration of its Together, We’re More campaign named ‘Choctaw Proud.”. This phase of Together, We’re More features 18 tribal members from different careers, locations and walks of life, making a difference in Oklahoma and beyond. With...
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma Is Prosecuting Pregnant Women for Using Medical Marijuana

NEWKIRK, Okla. — Early in her pregnancy, Amanda Aguilar struggled with severe nausea that sometimes made it hard to eat. A doctor had previously approved a medical marijuana license for her, so she used pot to ease her morning sickness. Aguilar, 33, said she stopped using marijuana after her...
OKLAHOMA STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Oklahoma to see string of executions in 2023 starting with Eizember

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Next Thursday, Oklahoma will see its first execution of 2023 and it definitely won't be the last. Following the execution of death row inmate Scott Eizember on January 12, the state has an execution planned for nearly every month this year. Scott Eizember will be...
TULSA, OK
KXII.com

McCall elected to historic fourth term as House Speaker

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma House of Representatives elected Rep. Charles McCall, R-Atoka, as Speaker of the House for his fourth term Tuesday, extending his run as the longest serving speaker in state history. “It is an honor to have the trust of my colleagues in the House...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Saint Francis Warren Clinic opens in Owasso

OWASSO, Okla. — On Tuesday, Jan. 3, hundreds gathered at the newly built Warren Clinic in Owasso for dedication and blessing at 11610 North 137th East Ave. “I think it’s really an important milestone for the clinic,” said Brent Dennis, chief medical officer. Forty-eight thousand square feet...
OWASSO, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma Teen Who Died In 2018 Honored For Organ Donation

An Oklahoma teenager who died in 2018 was honored in Monday’s Tournament of Roses Parade, for her life-giving organ donation. Morgan Flynn, who lived near Atoka, died of cystic fibrosis, despite two lung transplants that extended her life. Her corneas and heart valves were donated to others. For the...
ATOKA, OK
Z94

Oklahoma Let’s Discuss Common Sense Gun Control & Gun Free Zones in 2023

It's said repeatedly, ad nauseam. "What we need is common-sense gun control." This seems to be the single biggest talking point and catchphrase uttered countless times by politicians, the media, and celebrities whenever a mass shooting or really any time tragic gun-related violence occurs. So what exactly does this mean? More importantly, would it make an impact and create a safer more secure country and citizenship?
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Chilly and Cold Winter Temperatures Return to Oklahoma

I don't know about you, but these beautiful 60-degree days we've had post arctic blast have been BEAUTIFUL! But, alas, Oklahoma is still in the dead of winter, so that means cooler temperatures are on the horizon. It won't be in the teens again - we hope - but it...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Ponca City News

Oklahomans to be honored in National Rose Parade

Body OKLAHOMA CITY – December 29, 2022 -- Two Oklahomans will be representing Oklahoma in the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade. Morgan Flynn, of Tushka, Okla., and David Wheelis, of Oklahoma City, will be a part of the Donate Life Float featured in the parade. Every year, LifeShare of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital welcomes first newborn of 2023

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital has welcomed its first newborn of 2023. Rhaine was born Jan. 1, right here in Tulsa. Last year, FOX23 showed you how Saint Francis welcomes newborns. The new tradition allows doctors to press a button that plays a lullaby, announcing to everyone in the hospital that a baby has been born.
TULSA, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Northeast Oklahoma a new district attorney

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — A new top prosecutor is officially in charge in Northeast Oklahoma. Douglas Pewitt was sworn in as the new district attorney for Ottawa and Delaware counties this afternoon. He said it’s important to include as much of the community as possible in the ceremony because...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK

