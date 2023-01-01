Calling Capitol riot defendant Doug Jensen a leader of the riot, D.C. federal Judge Tim Kelly sentenced Jensen to five years in prison. Kelly slammed Jensen for his lack of remorse and for goading rioters to attack Officer Eugene Goodman and the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.The judge said Goodman had prevented bloodshed by "miraculously" luring Jensen and the mob away from the Senate. Prosecutors called Jensen the "poster boy of the Insurrection" and an emboldener of the attack, as one of the first 10 rioters who breached the Capitol. Jensen appeared to squander an opportunity for some degree leniency...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 18 DAYS AGO