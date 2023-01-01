Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In TennesseeLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Cheating Girlfriend Humiliated in Front of Parents After Boyfriend Confronts Her in Crazy WayBriana B.Nashville, TN
Williamson Educators Nominated for National HonorAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Related
Little Rock Central, North Little Rock split doubleheader
By Jeff Halpern | Photos by Braeden Botts LITTLE ROCK — Annor Boateng has been the man Little Rock Central head coach Brian Ross likes to turn to when times get tough. Boateng, the 6-5 junior forward, was big again Tuesday night a in 55-49 victory over defending Class 6A state champion ...
atozsports.com
Former Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt gives honest thoughts on Tennessee’s win over Clemson
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt appeared on “On the Beat” with Dawg Nation’s Mike Griffith this week to discuss last week’s College Football games, including UT’s win against the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl. Griffith asked Pruitt about his thoughts on Tennessee’s...
KTLO
4 area schools stay in ASM girls’ rankings, Conway remains No. 1
Arkansas Sports Media High School Girls Basketball Poll. Following is the Overall Top 10 high school girls basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending December 31. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and previous rankings:
atozsports.com
Key Tennessee Vols player sends cryptic tweet
Tennessee Vols running back Jaylen Wright sent a tweet on Tuesday that has some fans concerned. Wright sent a tweet that may or may not be related to football that suggested he could be looking around for a new program or NIL deal. “Dis a business, nun (nothing) personal,” read...
Hamlin collapse reminds NLR woman of brother lost in nearly-identical tragedy
Monday night's football game is weighing heavy on countless hearts, as people across the nation come together to pray for Buffalo Bill's Damar Hamlin.
deltadailynews.com
Several homes in Arkansas damaged as tornado watches in effect throughout the South
(NEW YORK) — Multiple homes were damaged in Jessieville, Arkansas, on Monday after a possible tornado passed through the area, law enforcement officials told ABC News. Garland County Sherriff’s Office Deputy Courtney Kizer said 14 homes were damaged, with at least two homes so severely damaged that several families would not be able to live in them again.
Large electrical outage in North Little Rock
North Little Rock has a large power outage in the western part of the city.
Arkansas Restaurant Named Tops in the State by TV Chef Guy Fieri
When it comes to traveling the great state of Arkansas I always look for some of the best restaurants serving up some one-of-a-kind foods. Recently, the Food Network's celebrity chef Guy Fieri from the popular TV show, Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives did just that. If you are ever in Little...
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Dec. 25 - 31:. 1. Eudora mayor: Mandatory civil emergency curfew in effect due to unnecessary violence. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The mayor of Eudora, Arkansas has put the city...
atozsports.com
New angle of Vols WR Ramel Keyton’s TD against Clemson destroys false narrative about Tennessee’s offense
Tennessee Vols wide receiver Ramel Keyton had maybe the most casual 46-yard touchdown reception of all time in the Orange Bowl against the Clemson Tigers. Keyton caught a bomb from quarterback Joe Milton and just casually strolled into the end zone. You can’t make it look any easier. Here’s...
KHBS
Video shows damage from possible tornado in Jessieville, Arkansas
JESSIEVILLE, Ark. — A possible tornado damaged the high school in Jessieville, Arkansas. 40/29's sister station KATV reports there was damage across the area in Garland County. It has not yet been confirmed if there was a tornado. There has not been a report of injuries. Jessieville is in...
luxury-houses.net
Spectacular Home for The Ultimate in Family Living and Entertaining in Little Rock, Arkansas for Sale at $2.85 Million
54 River Ridge Road Home in Little Rock, Arkansas for Sale. 54 River Ridge Road, Little Rock, Arkansas is a spectacular home with breathtaking river views and impeccable quality construction, amenities include 4 car garage, fabulous outdoor living with pool, sports court ect! This Home in Little Rock offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 9,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 54 River Ridge Road, please contact Casey Jones (Phone: 501-944-8000) at Janet Jones Company for full support and perfect service.
littlerocksoiree.com
A Finer Point: Victoria Ramirez & the AMFA Dream Team
“We got to the point where we say, ‘No more ideas, let’s pick one,’” says AMFA Executive Director Victoria Ramirez. “Then we start building on it and you realize you’ve got this great idea, and yet it can accomplish all these other things you’ve talked about you want to achieve.”
magnoliareporter.com
Center for Arkansas Legal Services welcomes new executive director Milo Mumgaard
The Center for Arkansas Legal Services, based in Little Rock with seven offices throughout central and southern Arkansas, has named its first new executive director in almost three decades. The CALS office in South Arkansas is located in El Dorado. Milo Mumgaard joins CALS as low-income Arkansans face an increasingly...
KATV
Arkansas town hit by powerful storms causing power outages and school damage
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As storms move through the state, severe weather and damage has been reported in areas of Arkansas. Our meteorologists Todd Yakoubian and James Bryant are tracking the storms that hit Jessieville Monday afternoon that could possibly have been a tornado. Many residents of the area...
KATV
Missing Sherwood man found dead in North Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Sherwood man that went missing was found dead in North Little Rock. Brock Welch,27, originally went missing on Dec. 29 after leaving his home to visit a McDonald's at 8 p.m. North Little Rock police said Welch was found dead on the ground near...
KATV
Police searching for missing Sherwood man; car found abandoned in North Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Sherwood police are requesting assistance from the public in finding a man who went missing a few days after Christmas. According to a social media post from the agency, Brock Welch went missing on Dec. 29 after leaving his home to visit a McDonald's at 8 p.m.
Burial clothing organization expands beyond Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Regina Binz has been sewing for the last 15 years and her organization "Holy Sews" provides burial clothing for children lost at birth. She sees it as a small gesture toward helping parents get through a difficult time. Her passion for the subject stems from her own experience of losing a loved one.
Former Arkansas state senator Jeremy Hutchinson in Pulaski County jail for alleged $500K+ in back child support
A former Arkansas state senator who resigned after a federal indictment in 2018 is being held in Pulaski County jail with a $524,000 cash bond.
uams.edu
UAMS Mourns Loss of Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D.
Jan. 3, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is sad to announce that Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D. executive vice chancellor and dean of the College of Medicine, died Dec. 31, 2022, after a battle with cancer. “Susan was a remarkable leader, colleague...
Comments / 0