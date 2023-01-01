ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado City, CO

Pueblo city council member and Pueblo Police comment on panhandling scam in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--Friday, the Pueblo Police department tweeted on Twitter to watch out for possible scams by those collecting money on the side of the road. Pueblo police said the group claims they have been collecting money for a child with cancer and for the child’s funeral expenses. They told KRDO this is not a legitimate cause, and this is not the first time they have been at street corners in Pueblo.
PUEBLO, CO
Cañon City Police search for missing woman last heard on Thanksgiving

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cañon City Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a woman who was reported missing Wednesday morning. Police said 31-year-old Amanda Colony was reported missing by her mother. She told the police that she hasn't heard from her daughter since Thanksgiving.
CANON CITY, CO
United Way applying for $1M in funding from city of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The city is reviewing a funding request from United Way of Pueblo County for their proposed L.E.A.D. Center, according to the Pueblo Chieftain. The Nonprofit Leadership, Empowerment, and Development (L.E.A.D.) Center would act as a "central hub" for local nonprofits. The plan is to offer training programs, technology, office space, and other resources to nonprofits in the Pueblo area.
PUEBLO, CO

