KRDO
Temporary housing and shelter emergency in Pueblo begins Jan. 4 and lasts through Jan. 6
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the Mayor of Pueblo issued a declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency for the City of Pueblo due to the upcoming cold weather. According to a press release by the city, the ordinance goes into effect Wednesday, Jan. 4 data 5 p.m. and lasts through 7 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6.
KRDO
Pueblo city council member and Pueblo Police comment on panhandling scam in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--Friday, the Pueblo Police department tweeted on Twitter to watch out for possible scams by those collecting money on the side of the road. Pueblo police said the group claims they have been collecting money for a child with cancer and for the child’s funeral expenses. They told KRDO this is not a legitimate cause, and this is not the first time they have been at street corners in Pueblo.
KRDO
Cañon City Police search for missing woman last heard on Thanksgiving
CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cañon City Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a woman who was reported missing Wednesday morning. Police said 31-year-old Amanda Colony was reported missing by her mother. She told the police that she hasn't heard from her daughter since Thanksgiving.
KRDO
United Way applying for $1M in funding from city of Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The city is reviewing a funding request from United Way of Pueblo County for their proposed L.E.A.D. Center, according to the Pueblo Chieftain. The Nonprofit Leadership, Empowerment, and Development (L.E.A.D.) Center would act as a "central hub" for local nonprofits. The plan is to offer training programs, technology, office space, and other resources to nonprofits in the Pueblo area.
KRDO
Hundreds of workers for Pueblo Steel Mill expansion let go amid ongoing lawsuit
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Amid ongoing litigation between a subsidiary of EVRAZ North America, owners of the Pueblo Steel Mill, and Wanzek Construction Inc., the company hired on to build the state-of-the-art solar-powered steel mill expansion, 660 workers are now out of a job working in Pueblo. Workers employed by...
