ktalnews.com
Mercedes-Benz expands sunroof recall for C-Class, E-Class
Mercedes-Benz has expanded a previous recall to include 123,696 older C-Class, CLS, and E-Class sedans, wagons, and coupes for a sunroof panel that can come loose and increase the risk of injury to other road users, the NHTSA disclosed Monday. The bonding between the glass panel of the sunroof and...
CAR AND DRIVER
Tested: 1993 Mercedes-Benz 600SL Is V-12 Royalty
From the April 1993 issue of Car and Driver. Her Majesty the Queen, Elizabeth II, is not revered for her sense of fashion, nor for her immeasurable wealth, nor even for her prowess at lawn bowling. Her subjects revere her for the impeccable breeding and heritage that she and the centuries-old British Crown represent (or at least once did). Where manners, refinement, and class are concerned—not to mention sensible shoes—the queen is the world's leader.
denver7.com
These 10 cars have the longest lifespan—and 6 are from the same maker
Both new and used car prices have increased significantly over the past two years due to an ongoing chip shortage and higher raw material costs. For example, in September 2022, average prices for used vehicles were up 42.5% compared to February 2020. Since cars typically depreciate in value, choosing wisely...
What Did the Letters GMC Originally Stand For?
GMC is an acronym that once had nothing to do with General Motors. The post What Did the Letters GMC Originally Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino?
With the debut of the 2024 SS/70 Chevy Chevelle this year, what about an El Camino variant? The post Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars
I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
Top Speed
This Chinese Cruiser Makes A Laughing Stock Of The Harley-Davidson Iron 883
The global footprint of Chinese motorcycle companies is getting bigger with each passing day. While the industry still hasn’t made huge strides yet, some of its products are rather impressive. Case in context is the MBP C650V cruiser that has reached British and European markets to set the middleweight cruiser segment ablaze. More importantly, it makes popular cruisers like the Harley-Davidson Iron 883 and Kawasaki Vulcan 650 look unimpressive.
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
The Best Month To Buy a Car in 2023
The year 2022 was interesting for the auto industry. New car sticker prices were sent soaring due to chip and supply shortages for critical materials needed to build vehicles. In fact, prices were up...
Cristy Lee’s Hellcat Has Been Stolen
Getting your car stolen absolutely sucks, even if your insurance company covers the complete loss with a tiny deductible. Unfortunately, if you own a Hellcat or another hot Mopar, you are a prime target of these professional thieves. Automotive TV personality Cristy Lee found this out the hard way when some criminals stole her Dodge Challenger Hellcat recently.
torquenews.com
The Harbor Freight Gift Every Car Owner Needs
Looking for a last-minute gift that is practical and easy to find? Here is arguably the best Harbor Freight gift anyone who owns a car can ask for this Christmas that is sure to be appreciated---even if the car owner is not mechanically inclined. A Service Center Complaint. In earlier...
1 of the Most Comfortable Cars Costs Under $20,000, According to US News
Based on the U.S. News list of the most comfortable cars, you don’t have to pay a boatload of money to enjoy high-level comfort on your drives. You can get the budget-friendly Kia Forte. The post 1 of the Most Comfortable Cars Costs Under $20,000, According to US News appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What is the purpose of small black dots in car windshields
Have you ever noticed black dots along the top of your window? If you have, do you know what these tiny dots are and the purpose they serve?. The black dots that appear on the windshield, black rims, and windows are called frits.
MotorTrend Magazine
The Hemi LS Engine: Yes, It’s Real, and It Kicks Ass!
That's the outrage we'd expect from the Mopar faithful or perhaps even the Ford hemi guys. After all, their righteous indignation is aimed directly at a set of hemi heads sitting astride an LS short-block. Allow that to stew in its own juices for a moment or two. Then ignore...
Urban explorer finds abandoned barn filled with forgotten classic cars worth $210K
A LUCKY photographer and filmmaker has stumbled upon an old barn in Canada with eight abandoned classic cars made from 1962 to 1984. While the vintage vehicles were in varying states of decay, the lot’s value is estimated to be around $210,000. This urban explorer named Dave grabbed a...
5 Toyota Models That Are Practically Guaranteed to Last More Than 200,000 Miles
Toyota has cars, trucks, and SUVs that should last you well over 200,000 miles. Which is right for you? The post 5 Toyota Models That Are Practically Guaranteed to Last More Than 200,000 Miles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Corvette C7’s Engine Was Completely Torn Out Of The Car In California Crash
A C7 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray has been destroyed after a high-speed crash along the 10 Freeway in San Bernardino, California. Eyewitnesses claim that the driver of the Corvette may have been racing another ‘Vette when the crash occurred. While few specifics about the crash are known at this early stage, we know the crash damaged at least two other vehicles, including a Ford Edge, and that the damage sustained to the Corvette is extensive.
Carscoops
Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon
Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
Only 2 Cars Outrank the 2023 Toyota Camry as U.S. News’ Best Midsize Car to Buy Right Now
U.S. News & World Report ranks the 2023 Toyota Camry third in its class, below the 2023 Kia K5 and 2023 Honda Accord. Here's how they stack up with each other. The post Only 2 Cars Outrank the 2023 Toyota Camry as U.S. News’ Best Midsize Car to Buy Right Now appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carmaker With Most Recalled Cars in 2022 Beat All Others by Far
We've got the full DOT list of most recalled cars for 2022, with some surprising numbers. The post Carmaker With Most Recalled Cars in 2022 Beat All Others by Far appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
