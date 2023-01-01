Read full article on original website
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.
Joy Behar Says Barbara Walters Was Disappointed That She Didn’t “Sit There and Take It on” During Infamous Bill O’Reilly Interview on ‘The View’
The View remembered Barbara Walters‘ legacy on today’s episode, welcoming back previous co-hosts to share stories and memories of the trailblazing talk show creator. Walters, who launched The View in 1997 and remained on the show until 2014, died at 93 on Friday (Dec. 30). Days after her passing, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin celebrated her life on live TV with other women who’d also sat at the Hot Topics table in the past. One of them, Sherri Shepherd, who co-hosted The View from 2007 to 2014, looked back on her time with Walters fondly, telling the panel she...
TLC's Chilli Dating Matthew Lawrence After Cheryl Burke Divorce, New Couple Goes Instagram Official
TLC's Chilli (real name: Rozonda Thomas) is now dating Matthew Lawrence — just a few months after his divorce from Cheryl Burke was finalized. The singer's rep confirmed that she and the actor, 42, are in a exclusive relationship when they became more than friends prior to Thanksgiving. Additionally, the new couple went Instagram official in December 2022, wearing matching pajamas while dancing along to "Take On Me." In August 2022, the two were spotted on a beach in Hawaii. As OK! previously reported, the Boy Meets World alum and the Dancing With the Stars pro called it quits after...
A cliff on the Outer Banks? Here’s why you’re seeing one in new Netflix promo poster
“Oh, the beautiful cliffs of North Carolina’s Outer Banks,” said no one, ever.
