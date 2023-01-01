Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The NFL’s Unlikeliest Heroes - Brock Purdy and Jarrett Stidham are Changing the Way We View Later Round QBsVeracity Report SportsLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: The Las Vegas Vipers coaching staff includes several notable namesEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders may have lost, but at least they were finally fun to watchEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Nevada witnesses can't identify two objects hovering over Las VegasRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donationsMaya DeviLas Vegas, NV
Related
Thrillist
Las Vegas Bars You Have to Visit At Least Once in Your Lifetime
The traditional experiences in Vegas—dining, clubbing, gambling and partying by the pool—can all be enjoyed with a drink in hand. Alcohol fuels this town and while great new bars are opening every day, the most enduring drink destinations have a reputation for not just booze, but atmosphere, wow-factor and even historical significance. A few even score points with all of the above. So download a rideshare app and get ready to drink your way through Sin City. The following 15 bars offer more than beer, wine or cocktails: they offer an experience that's bound to shape the way you view and appreciate Las Vegas.
Fox5 KVVU
Guest hits $255K jackpot Tuesday at Las Vegas Strip property
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas Strip property had a nice start to the week after hitting a massive jackpot Tuesday. According to Caesars Entertainment, the guest, who was not identified, hit a Major Progressive Jackpot of $255,148.00 on UltimateTexas Hold’em Tuesday morning at The Cromwell.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas city council to recognize late veteran journalist Jeff German
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas City Council is planning to honor late veteran reporter Jeff German at its regular meeting on Wednesday. A city spokesperson says Councilwoman Victoria Seaman will recognize German's life and career, which spanned four decades at the Las Vegas Sun and Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Las Vegas local scores $18,462 at South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa
A native of Las Vegas by the name of Jason won $18,462 on a progressive slot machine. The local man was elated at his luck and is looking forward to celebrating his winnings.
Fox5 KVVU
1 dead following argument between group near Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide near The Strat Hotel and Casino around 7:30 Tuesday evening. Police say the incident happened in the 200 block of West Baltimore Avenue close to Las Vegas Boulevard. There was an argument among a group...
news3lv.com
Production company Spiegelworld buys small town south of Las Vegas for 'circus village'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Spiegelworld, the production company behind the shows "ABSINTHE" and "OPIUM," has purchased a small desert town with the goal of turning it into a "circus village." A spokesperson for Spiegelworld says the company will revive the town of Nipton, located about an hour's drive south...
news3lv.com
Exclusive one-on-one interview with new Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — News 3's Denise Rosch was granted an exclusive one-on-one interview with Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill. Speaking in very general terms, addiction and mental health are at the top of the list of issues McMahill plans to tackle head-on as he works to cut crime in the valley.
Fox5 KVVU
Security measures in place to welcome 400,000 to Las Vegas for New Year’s Eve
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fireworks will light up the sky and concerts will be packed with people for New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas. “And the way the calendar plays out everyone’s going to be hanging around really until Monday,” Circa Las Vegas CEO Derek Stevens said. “This is going to be the busiest New Year’s downtown Vegas has ever seen.”
news3lv.com
Fremont Motel in downtown Las Vegas begins demolition process
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A once popular downtown Las Vegas motel is now being demolished as part of the city's ongoing efforts to restore the area. The Fremont Motel, located near Maryland Pkwy and Fremont St, began demolition on Thursday, December 29, and continued through the next day. A...
news3lv.com
Vigil to remember North Las Vegas couple killed on New Year's Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A small vigil was planned for Tuesday to remember a couple who were on a North Las Vegas sidewalk when a car hit and killed them on New Year's Day. Bouquets of flowers rest on the corner of Aliante Parkway and Nature Park Drive to remember Tracy Sundberg and 68-year-old Randall Ray, who friends identified to News 3.
8newsnow.com
Dog found shot multiple times on side of road in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Animal Protection Services rushed a “sweet and loving” dog named Max to the Animal Foundation for medical care after he was found shot multiple times on the side of the road on the far east side of Las Vegas. Max was found on...
Boyfriend stabbed in apartment near the Las Vegas strip, police say
Las Vegas police are on scene near the strip as they are investigating a homicide Monday night near Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road.
news3lv.com
'Hangover Heaven' sees increase in customers after New Year's Eve weekend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Another headache locals and tourists may have faced after ringing in 2023 might be from those post-New Year's Eve hangovers. One local business was there to help them recover. Hangover Heaven is one of dozens of IV hydration treatments in Las Vegas. The business is...
Fox5 KVVU
Alaskan makes holiday trek to Las Vegas to help the homeless
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Heidi Hanson has a holiday tradition. She visits Las Vegas around Christmas and New Year’s from the Kenai Peninsula, not far from Anchorage, to help the homeless. Her recent trip is her fifth trip in a row. Hanson recently walked the Las Vegas Strip to give out care packages to homeless people. The packages included a little money, food, lip balm and socks.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Mayor Goodman calls on California to complete I-15 widening
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With travelers heading back to Southern California after the New Years holiday facing an 18-mile backup Monday, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman is calling on improvements to be completed. In a tweet sent Tuesday morning, Las Vegas Mayor Goodman said that “once again” travelers spent...
news3lv.com
Water usage cuts for Las Vegas golf courses get approval
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Water regulators have approved cuts to the usage allowed for Las Vegas valley golf courses. The Las Vegas Valley Water District, or LVVWD, said Tuesday that its board of directors approved a reduction in golf course water budgets, from 6.3 acre-feet to 4 acre-feet, by 2024.
Dog found shot and left for dead in east Las Vegas
A "miserable, but sweet and loving" dog named Max is fighting for his life after he was found on the side of the road with a fractured skull and multiple gunshot wounds, The Animal Foundation says.
news3lv.com
FoodChasers' Kitchen takes part in new MGM Resorts residency program
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — FoodChassters' Kitchen from Pennsylvania is taking part in Pepsi Dig In's first-ever Restaurant Royalty Residency program with MGM Resorts. Maya and Kala Johnstone joined us to share a taste of what you can expect. You can grab of serving of their signature take on Shrimp...
Las Vegas golf course water slashed going into 2023
Water for golf courses in the City of Las Vegas has been slashed by more than a third after a vote today by the Las Vegas Valley Water District Board of Directors.
news3lv.com
Comeback year for CES as tech show expects 100,000, starts Thursday
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — CES 2023 (Consumer Electronics Show) is set to harken back to pre-pandemic days as what is typically the largest convention in Las Vegas kicks off this week. The Consumer Technology Association (CTA), which organizes CES, set a goal for 100,000 attendees this year, with one-third...
Comments / 0