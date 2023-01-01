Read full article on original website
Ohio State WR enters transfer portal following Peach Bowl loss
After a devastating one-point loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Ohio State is experiencing a loss of a different kind. It was reported on Monday that true freshman WR Blaize Exline has entered the transfer portal. Exline was a walk-on for the Buckeyes and joined the team in June of 2022.
Brawl breaks out between Mississippi State, Illinois following wild game-ending play in ReliaQuest Bowl
Tempers flared after a last second touchdown in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The fight resulted after Illinois was trying to score on a lateral play. Mississippi State took the lead on a short field goal from inside in the Illinois five-yard line beforehand. The Bulldogs then recovered the football on Illinois’ lateral play and took it to the house.
Ohio State cornerback announces entry into transfer portal
Ohio State cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar announced Sunday that he would be entering the transfer portal after 4 seasons in Columbus. The news comes after Ohio State’s heartbreaking loss in the Peach Bowl to Georgia, seeing the Bulldogs come back from down 14 points in the 4th quarter to win 42-41. Long snapper Mason Arnold also entered the portal earlier Sunday afternoon.
Paul Finebaum shreds Jim Harbaugh for Michigan's latest Playoff failure: 'Why is anyone surprised?'
Paul Finebaum is back to hating on Jim Harbaugh again it seems. Finebaum discussed Michigan’s Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU on ESPN’s ‘Get Up’ on Monday. Michigan lost to TCU 51-45 in the College Football Playoff semifinal game. Finebaum ripped Harbaugh, joking that people can expect two things on New Year’s Eve. The first is that the ball will drop at midnight and second is that Harbaugh will choke in a big game.
Kirby Smart reveals how Ohio State receiver corps influenced Georgia WRs
Kirby Smart revealed what some of his receivers used for motivation in Saturday’s win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. This was all said at the press conference after the game. Smart said that WR coach Bryan McClendon did a good job at firing up the Georgia...
Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills safety, collapses on field after scary hit, play temporarily suspended
A terrifying situation is developing in Cincinnati. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been taken to a Level 1 trauma hospital in Cincinnati after collapsing on the field. Hamlin, who is 24-years old, tackled Bengals WR Tee Higgins and got up for a moment before collapsing back to the turf. The game came to a standstill soon after.
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Ohio State loses veteran defensive end to NCAA Transfer Portal
Ohio State has been had a rough beginning of 2023. First, the Buckeyes lose to No. 1 Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Day. On Monday, the Buckeyes saw one of their more experienced and talented edge rushers in Javontae Jean-Baptiste enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Penn State drops emotional hype video for Rose Bowl matchup vs. Utah
Penn State is back in a New Year’s Six Bowl with a 10-win season and Rose Bowl appearance for the 2022 season. Now, the Nittany Lions have a shot at getting back to 11 wins after winning 11 wins total across the 2020-21 seasons. Monday’s game will be Penn...
Sean Clifford receives emotional sendoff while being checked out of Rose Bowl
Sean Clifford had a special career at Penn State. And he went out a winner. The 6th year senior QB dominated Monday evening in the Nittany Lions’ 35-21 Rose Bowl win over Utah. Clifford totaled an incredible 279 yards and 2 touchdowns on 16/21 completed passes. Clifford was subbed...
Willie Fritz, Tulane HC, makes incredible callback to 1932 Rose Bowl following Cotton Bowl win
Willie Fritz made an incredible callback to Tulane’s 1932 Rose Bowl loss to USC following the Green Wave’s incredible comeback victory over the Trojans Monday afternoon. The Trojans led the entire game until the last 9 seconds. Fritz’s Green Wave defense pulled off a late-game safety, received the ball and drove the field to score a touchdown with under 10 seconds remaining, the extra point was true and the Green Wave walked off the field winners, 46-45.
Joel Klatt weighs in on questionable targeting reversal during Peach Bowl
Joel Klatt has now given his thoughts on the interesting targeting decision regarding Marvin Harrison Jr. in the Peach Bowl. It appeared that Harrison was targeted by a Georgia defender, but the officials reviewed the call and overturned it. Harrison left the game with a concussion and didn’t play the...
Sean Clifford, James Franklin react to emotional Rose Bowl win in QBs final game
Sean Clifford capped his Penn State career Monday night with a Rose Bowl appearance. For one of the all-time leaders for the Nittany Lions, that game could not have gone much better. Clifford was named the offensive MVP of the Rose Bowl while going 16-for-22 with 279 yards and 2...
Grayson McCall, star Coastal Carolina QB, makes decision on future in CFB
Grayson McCall entered the transfer portal earlier in December upon the departure of former Chanticleers head coach Jamey Chadwell. Now, as 2023 begins, McCall seems to have thought things over. The star QB announced Sunday that he would be returning to Coastal Carolina to finish his college career, withdrawing his...
Nebraska WR, former 4-star prospect, reportedly hits transfer portal
Nebraska reportedly lost a wideout to the transfer portal on Tuesday. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported the news. WR Zavier Betts left the team earlier this year and is now in the portal. Betts compiled 417 yards receiving and 2 total touchdowns during his time at Nebraska. Betts played in 18 games from 2020-2021. However, Betts did not see the field once this season.
Nick Singleton breaks off huge TD run to take lead at Rose Bowl
The star Penn State freshman running back broke off a 87 yard touchdown for his 2nd score of the day against Utah. With his scamper, Penn State now leads Utah 21-14 halfway through 3rd quarter. Check it out below:. Singleton’s first touchdown of the day came out of the Wing...
Illinois WR, team's second-leading receiver in 2022, hits transfer portal
A member of Illinois’ wide receiver room is heading for the transfer portal as of Wednesday. According to multiple reports, wide receiver Brian Hightower is entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Originally a member of the 2018 recruiting class for Miami (FL), Hightower transferred to Illinois and spent 3 seasons with the Illini.
College GameDay picks B1G's Citrus, Rose Bowl matchups
College GameDay had a special Jan. 2 broadcast Monday to preview the bowl games across college football. Traditionally played on New Year’s Day, college football’s bowl season made a tweak to the schedule with Jan. 1 falling on a Sunday in 2023. On Monday, the B1G has 3...
NFL officially postpones play for remainder of MNF game after Damar Hamlin collapses on field
The NFL has made the right move and postponed the remainder of the Monday Night football matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after 24-year old safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin was taken by Ambulance to UC Hospital shortly after. He was reported to have received CPR on the field.
Jim Harbaugh responds to reports regarding conversation with NFL team
Jim Harbaugh is once again engaging in his annual song and dance with the NFL. Though Harbaugh tried to affirm his long-term commitment to Michigan after interviews with the Minnesota Vikings last season, he reportedly had a conversation with the owner of the Carolina Panthers regarding their head coaching vacancy.
