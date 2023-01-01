ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ohio State WR enters transfer portal following Peach Bowl loss

After a devastating one-point loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Ohio State is experiencing a loss of a different kind. It was reported on Monday that true freshman WR Blaize Exline has entered the transfer portal. Exline was a walk-on for the Buckeyes and joined the team in June of 2022.
COLUMBUS, OH
Brawl breaks out between Mississippi State, Illinois following wild game-ending play in ReliaQuest Bowl

Tempers flared after a last second touchdown in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The fight resulted after Illinois was trying to score on a lateral play. Mississippi State took the lead on a short field goal from inside in the Illinois five-yard line beforehand. The Bulldogs then recovered the football on Illinois’ lateral play and took it to the house.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Ohio State cornerback announces entry into transfer portal

Ohio State cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar announced Sunday that he would be entering the transfer portal after 4 seasons in Columbus. The news comes after Ohio State’s heartbreaking loss in the Peach Bowl to Georgia, seeing the Bulldogs come back from down 14 points in the 4th quarter to win 42-41. Long snapper Mason Arnold also entered the portal earlier Sunday afternoon.
COLUMBUS, OH
Paul Finebaum shreds Jim Harbaugh for Michigan's latest Playoff failure: 'Why is anyone surprised?'

Paul Finebaum is back to hating on Jim Harbaugh again it seems. Finebaum discussed Michigan’s Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU on ESPN’s ‘Get Up’ on Monday. Michigan lost to TCU 51-45 in the College Football Playoff semifinal game. Finebaum ripped Harbaugh, joking that people can expect two things on New Year’s Eve. The first is that the ball will drop at midnight and second is that Harbaugh will choke in a big game.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Ohio State loses veteran defensive end to NCAA Transfer Portal

Ohio State has been had a rough beginning of 2023. First, the Buckeyes lose to No. 1 Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Day. On Monday, the Buckeyes saw one of their more experienced and talented edge rushers in Javontae Jean-Baptiste enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.
COLUMBUS, OH
Willie Fritz, Tulane HC, makes incredible callback to 1932 Rose Bowl following Cotton Bowl win

Willie Fritz made an incredible callback to Tulane’s 1932 Rose Bowl loss to USC following the Green Wave’s incredible comeback victory over the Trojans Monday afternoon. The Trojans led the entire game until the last 9 seconds. Fritz’s Green Wave defense pulled off a late-game safety, received the ball and drove the field to score a touchdown with under 10 seconds remaining, the extra point was true and the Green Wave walked off the field winners, 46-45.
Joel Klatt weighs in on questionable targeting reversal during Peach Bowl

Joel Klatt has now given his thoughts on the interesting targeting decision regarding Marvin Harrison Jr. in the Peach Bowl. It appeared that Harrison was targeted by a Georgia defender, but the officials reviewed the call and overturned it. Harrison left the game with a concussion and didn’t play the...
COLUMBUS, OH
Grayson McCall, star Coastal Carolina QB, makes decision on future in CFB

Grayson McCall entered the transfer portal earlier in December upon the departure of former Chanticleers head coach Jamey Chadwell. Now, as 2023 begins, McCall seems to have thought things over. The star QB announced Sunday that he would be returning to Coastal Carolina to finish his college career, withdrawing his...
CONWAY, SC
Nebraska WR, former 4-star prospect, reportedly hits transfer portal

Nebraska reportedly lost a wideout to the transfer portal on Tuesday. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported the news. WR Zavier Betts left the team earlier this year and is now in the portal. Betts compiled 417 yards receiving and 2 total touchdowns during his time at Nebraska. Betts played in 18 games from 2020-2021. However, Betts did not see the field once this season.
LINCOLN, NE
Nick Singleton breaks off huge TD run to take lead at Rose Bowl

The star Penn State freshman running back broke off a 87 yard touchdown for his 2nd score of the day against Utah. With his scamper, Penn State now leads Utah 21-14 halfway through 3rd quarter. Check it out below:. Singleton’s first touchdown of the day came out of the Wing...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Illinois WR, team's second-leading receiver in 2022, hits transfer portal

A member of Illinois’ wide receiver room is heading for the transfer portal as of Wednesday. According to multiple reports, wide receiver Brian Hightower is entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Originally a member of the 2018 recruiting class for Miami (FL), Hightower transferred to Illinois and spent 3 seasons with the Illini.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
College GameDay picks B1G's Citrus, Rose Bowl matchups

College GameDay had a special Jan. 2 broadcast Monday to preview the bowl games across college football. Traditionally played on New Year’s Day, college football’s bowl season made a tweak to the schedule with Jan. 1 falling on a Sunday in 2023. On Monday, the B1G has 3...
ILLINOIS STATE
Jim Harbaugh responds to reports regarding conversation with NFL team

Jim Harbaugh is once again engaging in his annual song and dance with the NFL. Though Harbaugh tried to affirm his long-term commitment to Michigan after interviews with the Minnesota Vikings last season, he reportedly had a conversation with the owner of the Carolina Panthers regarding their head coaching vacancy.
ANN ARBOR, MI

