Paul Finebaum is back to hating on Jim Harbaugh again it seems. Finebaum discussed Michigan’s Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU on ESPN’s ‘Get Up’ on Monday. Michigan lost to TCU 51-45 in the College Football Playoff semifinal game. Finebaum ripped Harbaugh, joking that people can expect two things on New Year’s Eve. The first is that the ball will drop at midnight and second is that Harbaugh will choke in a big game.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO