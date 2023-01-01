ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WSFA

4 p.m. severe weather update

Hourly look at the storm risk through Wednesday morning. First Alert: Severe weather risk has been increased for Tuesday. First Alert: Severe weather risk has been increased for Tuesday. Tracking rain/storms to start the week. See when the strongest storms arrive in Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

Severe Storm Threat Tuesday Into Wednesday!

Strong to severe storms will be possible Tuesday into early Wednesday. A cold front will advance eastward into the deep south overnight. Along and ahead of the front we expect storm activity to develop. Looks like the main threats will be a few tornadoes, damaging winds up to 70 mph, and quarter size hail. The storms enter west Alabama around 10AM Tuesday and move eastward throughout the day. This storm event is setting up to be long in duration. There could actually be multiple rounds with the first late morning into early afternoon Tuesday and the second during overnight into early Wednesday morning. Take time now to prepare and make sure you have a way to recieve warnings and where you would go for shelter.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Round 2 Of Severe Storms On The Way

An additional round of storms will move across the state tonight, and the atmosphere has recovered from the afternoon storms and is again primed to support storms capable of damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes.
ALABAMA STATE
Tuscaloosa Thread

Real-Time Severe Weather Updates for West Alabama Tuesday

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa is keeping you connected with severe weather updates as they become available. Update 10:00 p.m.: A tornado watch issued for Autauga, Bibb, Blount, Chilton, Colbert, Coosa, Cullman Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Fayette, Franklin, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar, Lawrence, Lowndes, Marengo, Marion, Marshall, Montgomery, Morgan, Perry, Pickens, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tuscaloosa, Walker, & Winston. until 4:00 a.m.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

North Alabama schools closing due to severe weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple schools in North Alabama closed early or were closed entirely on Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather. The WAFF weather team has declared today a 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms. Meteorologist Eric Burke says Tuesday...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WSFA

Damage, power outages reported across central Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - About 1,200 power customers are without power in central Alabama. According to Alabama Power, those power outages result from severe weather. The outages are concentrated in the following areas:. Dallas County- 230 customers. Deatsville/Holtville/Wallsboro areas of Elmore County- 730 customers. Fewer outages also exist in Autauga...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Catching cabin fever? Here are 100 things to do around north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - After the holidays are over, the cold dark month of January always seems to drag on. If you’re catching cabin fever or looking for something to do during the colder months, Connie Pearson has a lifetime of experiences around Alabama. She’s sharing all of her favorites in her book, “100 Things to do in Huntsville and North Alabama Before You Die.”
HUNTSVILLE, AL
klin.com

Winter Storm Watch Issued for Central and Western Nebraska

Winter is returning to Nebraska once again as the latest National Weather Service forecast includes a Winter Storm Watch for Central and Western Nebraska from late Sunday night through Tuesday morning. Up to 3 inches of new snow is expected in the North Platte region with 6 to 12 inches...
NEBRASKA STATE
etxview.com

UPDATE: Power outages impacting Lake Martin area

Some Lake Martin residents are without power Friday night. In Dadeville, residents are without power after a tree fell onto nearby power lines. In Alexander City, about 100 residents near Highway 22 and Coley Creek Road are without power, possibly due to a fallen tree. Some residents in Jacksons Gap...
DADEVILLE, AL
AL.com

Asylum seekers, carry rules, weather: Down in Alabama

An Alabama group is trying to help asylum seekers who are expected to be transported to Birmingham. A permit is no longer required in Alabama to carry a concealed handgun or carry one in a vehicle. Weather reporter Leigh Morgan talks about 2023′s first storm threat. The “Down in...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

More people are moving to Alabama, U-Haul says

Alabama was one of two states that saw the largest jump last year in a metric of how many people are moving in. Alabama is 20th among the states in U-Haul’s Growth Index, a number that analyzes how many people are moving in and out. According to the national...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Here's your 2023 Mardi Gras parade schedule for Mobile, coastal Alabama

Is Mardi Gras extra-early this year, or does it just feel like that? Either way, it’s time to brace for the storm, as parades begin well before January ends. Fat Tuesday falls on Feb. 21. As these things go, that’s kind of middle of the pack. The date for Fat Tuesday is calculated by counting back from Easter Sunday, which varies with a calculation involving the spring equinox and a full moon. The earliest Fat Tuesday can happen is Feb. 3 and latest is March 9.
MOBILE, AL
The Daily South

6 Southern Chefs On Why They Love Conecuh Sausage—And You Should, Too

Ask any Alabamian about Conecuh sausage, and they’re bound to tell you their favorite ways to eat it. Grilled, pan-fried, roasted, baked, diced and added to another dish—there’s no wrong way to devour this juicy, smoky sausage, and in fact, you’d be hard pressed to find a single non-vegetarian who doesn’t love it.
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE

