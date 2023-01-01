Read full article on original website
4 p.m. severe weather update
Hourly look at the storm risk through Wednesday morning. First Alert: Severe weather risk has been increased for Tuesday. First Alert: Severe weather risk has been increased for Tuesday. Tracking rain/storms to start the week. See when the strongest storms arrive in Alabama.
Severe Storm Threat Tuesday Into Wednesday!
Strong to severe storms will be possible Tuesday into early Wednesday. A cold front will advance eastward into the deep south overnight. Along and ahead of the front we expect storm activity to develop. Looks like the main threats will be a few tornadoes, damaging winds up to 70 mph, and quarter size hail. The storms enter west Alabama around 10AM Tuesday and move eastward throughout the day. This storm event is setting up to be long in duration. There could actually be multiple rounds with the first late morning into early afternoon Tuesday and the second during overnight into early Wednesday morning. Take time now to prepare and make sure you have a way to recieve warnings and where you would go for shelter.
Round 2 Of Severe Storms On The Way
An additional round of storms will move across the state tonight, and the atmosphere has recovered from the afternoon storms and is again primed to support storms capable of damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes.
The Weather Authority: Above average temps to start the year, more rain on the way
HAPPY NEW YEAR! The average high for Birmingham on January 1 is 54... we will beat that easily today with a high in the low 70s expected. Morning fog and clouds will give way to a partly sunny afternoon. Mild weather continues tomorrow with potential for a few scattered afternoon...
WEATHER ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for Montgomery, surrounding counties
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery and surrounding counties are under a Tornado Watch until 11 a.m. The National Weather Service has issued the alert for Montgomery, Cheatham, Dickson, Houston, Stewart and Robertson counties, in addition to others in Middle Tennessee. A Tornado Watch means that conditions are right...
Real-Time Severe Weather Updates for West Alabama Tuesday
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa is keeping you connected with severe weather updates as they become available. Update 10:00 p.m.: A tornado watch issued for Autauga, Bibb, Blount, Chilton, Colbert, Coosa, Cullman Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Fayette, Franklin, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar, Lawrence, Lowndes, Marengo, Marion, Marshall, Montgomery, Morgan, Perry, Pickens, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tuscaloosa, Walker, & Winston. until 4:00 a.m.
Alabama storm damage photos: Boats sink, trees slam into houses amid severe weather
Severe weather blanketed Alabama on Tuesday, reportedly causing boats to sink on Lake Jordan, a barn to be flattened in north Alabama and trees to be uprooted in the southwest part of the state. Central Alabama bore the brunt of the storm, which produced several possible tornadoes. In Slapout, in...
North Alabama schools closing due to severe weather
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple schools in North Alabama closed early or were closed entirely on Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather. The WAFF weather team has declared today a 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms. Meteorologist Eric Burke says Tuesday...
Damage, power outages reported across central Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - About 1,200 power customers are without power in central Alabama. According to Alabama Power, those power outages result from severe weather. The outages are concentrated in the following areas:. Dallas County- 230 customers. Deatsville/Holtville/Wallsboro areas of Elmore County- 730 customers. Fewer outages also exist in Autauga...
Catching cabin fever? Here are 100 things to do around north Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - After the holidays are over, the cold dark month of January always seems to drag on. If you’re catching cabin fever or looking for something to do during the colder months, Connie Pearson has a lifetime of experiences around Alabama. She’s sharing all of her favorites in her book, “100 Things to do in Huntsville and North Alabama Before You Die.”
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Central and Western Nebraska
Winter is returning to Nebraska once again as the latest National Weather Service forecast includes a Winter Storm Watch for Central and Western Nebraska from late Sunday night through Tuesday morning. Up to 3 inches of new snow is expected in the North Platte region with 6 to 12 inches...
Will lost holiday travel luggage end up in North Alabama?
In addition to 12,825 cancelled flights and more than 34,000 delays, there were also reports of baggage chaos.
UPDATE: Power outages impacting Lake Martin area
Some Lake Martin residents are without power Friday night. In Dadeville, residents are without power after a tree fell onto nearby power lines. In Alexander City, about 100 residents near Highway 22 and Coley Creek Road are without power, possibly due to a fallen tree. Some residents in Jacksons Gap...
Asylum seekers, carry rules, weather: Down in Alabama
An Alabama group is trying to help asylum seekers who are expected to be transported to Birmingham. A permit is no longer required in Alabama to carry a concealed handgun or carry one in a vehicle. Weather reporter Leigh Morgan talks about 2023′s first storm threat. The “Down in...
Alabama troopers: nearly 32,000 highway crashes in 2022 and 585 deaths reported
Alabama state troopers reported Tuesday that during 2022 troopers worked nearly 32,000 traffic accidents, with nearly 11,000 involving injuries and 586 fatalities. Those numbers were down from 2021 numbers. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division investigated crashes that resulted in 19 fewer lives lost on...
More people are moving to Alabama, U-Haul says
Alabama was one of two states that saw the largest jump last year in a metric of how many people are moving in. Alabama is 20th among the states in U-Haul’s Growth Index, a number that analyzes how many people are moving in and out. According to the national...
When do students in North Alabama go back to class after winter break?
Winter break winding down and students across the Tennessee Valley will soon head back to class for the spring semester.
Here’s your 2023 Mardi Gras parade schedule for Mobile, coastal Alabama
Is Mardi Gras extra-early this year, or does it just feel like that? Either way, it’s time to brace for the storm, as parades begin well before January ends. Fat Tuesday falls on Feb. 21. As these things go, that’s kind of middle of the pack. The date for Fat Tuesday is calculated by counting back from Easter Sunday, which varies with a calculation involving the spring equinox and a full moon. The earliest Fat Tuesday can happen is Feb. 3 and latest is March 9.
6 Southern Chefs On Why They Love Conecuh Sausage—And You Should, Too
Ask any Alabamian about Conecuh sausage, and they’re bound to tell you their favorite ways to eat it. Grilled, pan-fried, roasted, baked, diced and added to another dish—there’s no wrong way to devour this juicy, smoky sausage, and in fact, you’d be hard pressed to find a single non-vegetarian who doesn’t love it.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
