Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Report: Jalen Hurts Expected to Return From Injury vs. Giants
The Eagles can lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to return from a sprained shoulder Sunday against the Giants, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Hurts has missed the past two games with the injury, and Philadelphia has lost both contests when it could have secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a single win.
Doctors to determin if Hamlin suffered brain damage
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamilin remains in critical condition Tuesday night after his heart stopped beating during Monday night's game against the Bengals. The 24-year-old suddently collapsed after making a routine tackle. For a few moments, Hamlin got up after the hit, but then suddenly collapsed. "Now all of a sudden you have a heart that was pumping normally as you think of a heartbeat and now that is essentially quitting."Dr. Camilla Sasson of the American Heart Association in Denver explains after Hamlin's heart stopped beating all blood flow was cut off to his organs. Time is critical."Everything you do on...
Titans to Start QB Josh Dobbs on Saturday vs. Jaguars
Tennessee needs a win at Jacksonville to clinch the AFC South title and a playoff spot. The Titans will stick with Josh Dobbs as the team’s starting quarterback for the de facto AFC South title game Saturday against the Jaguars, coach Mike Vrabel said Monday. Dobbs started this past...
Booger McFarland Details Emotions on ESPN Set After Damar Hamlin Collapsed
The Bills safety went into cardiac arrest, had his heartbeat restored and was transported to a Cincinnati hospital. Monday Night Football faced an unprecedented situation this week as the Bills-Bengals matchup was postponed after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest. ESPN analyst Booger...
Kayvon Thibodeaux Celebrates Sack Next to Injured Nick Foles
The rookie defender seemed unfortunately unaware that the quarterback was injured on the play. View the original article to see embedded media. A strange scene broke out during the first half of the Giants vs. Colts game when New York linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux celebrated a sack of Nick Foles, while the Indianapolis quarterback lay on the ground with an apparent injury.
Alabama Kicker Will Reichard Reverses Decision on 2023 Season
The senior was a Lou Groza Award finalist in 2022. Alabama kicker Will Reichard announced he is returning to the Crimson Tide for a fifth and final season just weeks after he said he was entering the NFL draft. “After much prayer and guidance, I realized that I wasn’t ready...
From Bucs to Bowl: Raymond James Stadium undergoes quick turnaround before ReliaQuest Bowl
TAMPA, Fla. (WCIA) — The transformation is underway at Raymond James Stadium. Less than an hour after the Buccaneers beat the Panthers to clinch the NFC South, crews started working on the field to get it ready for Monday’s ReliaQuest Bowl between Illinois and Mississippi State. It’s a huge project with a lot of work […]
LeBron James Criticized for Supporting Deshaun Watson
The social media world erupted in his mentions after he sent the tweet. View the original article to see embedded media. LeBron James caught some major heat on Sunday after he tweeted support for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. “Yessir D Watson!! Another one,” James said in a tweet. “That boy...
Week 18 Stat Projections: Tight End Rankings
Darren Waller had his moments last week, but that doesn't translate to a great ranking or projection in Week 18. I didn't notice any impactful injury news for tight ends early in Week 18. However, I have Evan Engram ranked high this week in a plus matchup against the Titans....
Georgia’s Kirby Smart Explains Key Timeout Before Ohio State Fake Punt
The Bulldogs coach explains what prompted the key fourth-quarter timeout against the Buckeyes. View the original article to see embedded media. Georgia coach Kirby Smart is being hailed for his decision to call a fourth-quarter timeout against Ohio State in Saturday night’s Peach Bowl. With 8:58 to play in...
NBC’s Chris Simms Rips ESPN With Profanity-Laced Rant
The NFL analyst is ready to defend his take on the league’s MVP race. Chris Simms’s takes on the NFL MVP race have created a stir on social media in recent weeks, and now Simms is firing back. The NFL analyst previously made a comment stating that quarterbacks...
Erin Andrews Explains Why She’s ‘Obsessed’ With Brian Daboll
The Fox Sports reporter gained respect for the first-year Giants coach after interviewing him earlier this season. After the Giants clinched their first playoff spot since 2016, Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews was elated for coach Brian Daboll. Andrews admitted she’s been “obsessed” with the coach ever since she...
Week 18 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Expect Trevor Lawrence to post big numbers in the Jaguars’ win-and-in game vs. Titans. Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
Week 18: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Wide Receivers
Look for a rebound Week 18 for DK Metcalf against the woeful Rams. A plus matchup is why he is the wide receiver start of the week. Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings.
Week 18 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends
The Rams TE struggled last week but he’s got a plus matchup in Seattle. Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
Tiebreaker Scenarios for NFC Teams Heading Into Week 18
The final playoff spot is up for grabs entering the last week of the regular season. Following another wild week of NFL action, a host of NFC teams enter Week 18 looking to close the regular season by clinching the coveted last spot in the postseason. Six teams have already...
Pedro Grifol: Andrew Benintendi 'fits perfect' for White Sox because of his versatile skills
New White Sox manager Pedro Grifol believes newly signed outfielder Andrew Benintendi is exactly the club needed after it was too often one-dimensional in 2022.
