ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
CINCINNATI, OH
WCIA

Report: Jalen Hurts Expected to Return From Injury vs. Giants

The Eagles can lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to return from a sprained shoulder Sunday against the Giants, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Hurts has missed the past two games with the injury, and Philadelphia has lost both contests when it could have secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a single win.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Denver

Doctors to determin if Hamlin suffered brain damage

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamilin remains in critical condition Tuesday night after his heart stopped beating during Monday night's game against the Bengals. The 24-year-old suddently collapsed after making a routine tackle. For a few moments, Hamlin got up after the hit, but then suddenly collapsed. "Now all of a sudden you have a heart that was pumping normally as you think of a heartbeat and now that is essentially quitting."Dr. Camilla Sasson of the American Heart Association in Denver explains after Hamlin's heart stopped beating all blood flow was cut off to his organs. Time is critical."Everything you do on...
WCIA

Titans to Start QB Josh Dobbs on Saturday vs. Jaguars

Tennessee needs a win at Jacksonville to clinch the AFC South title and a playoff spot. The Titans will stick with Josh Dobbs as the team’s starting quarterback for the de facto AFC South title game Saturday against the Jaguars, coach Mike Vrabel said Monday. Dobbs started this past...
NASHVILLE, TN
WCIA

Booger McFarland Details Emotions on ESPN Set After Damar Hamlin Collapsed

The Bills safety went into cardiac arrest, had his heartbeat restored and was transported to a Cincinnati hospital. Monday Night Football faced an unprecedented situation this week as the Bills-Bengals matchup was postponed after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest. ESPN analyst Booger...
CINCINNATI, OH
WCIA

Kayvon Thibodeaux Celebrates Sack Next to Injured Nick Foles

The rookie defender seemed unfortunately unaware that the quarterback was injured on the play. View the original article to see embedded media. A strange scene broke out during the first half of the Giants vs. Colts game when New York linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux celebrated a sack of Nick Foles, while the Indianapolis quarterback lay on the ground with an apparent injury.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WCIA

Alabama Kicker Will Reichard Reverses Decision on 2023 Season

The senior was a Lou Groza Award finalist in 2022. Alabama kicker Will Reichard announced he is returning to the Crimson Tide for a fifth and final season just weeks after he said he was entering the NFL draft. “After much prayer and guidance, I realized that I wasn’t ready...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WCIA

LeBron James Criticized for Supporting Deshaun Watson

The social media world erupted in his mentions after he sent the tweet. View the original article to see embedded media. LeBron James caught some major heat on Sunday after he tweeted support for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. “Yessir D Watson!! Another one,” James said in a tweet. “That boy...
TEXAS STATE
WCIA

Week 18 Stat Projections: Tight End Rankings

Darren Waller had his moments last week, but that doesn't translate to a great ranking or projection in Week 18. I didn't notice any impactful injury news for tight ends early in Week 18. However, I have Evan Engram ranked high this week in a plus matchup against the Titans....
TENNESSEE STATE
WCIA

Georgia’s Kirby Smart Explains Key Timeout Before Ohio State Fake Punt

The Bulldogs coach explains what prompted the key fourth-quarter timeout against the Buckeyes. View the original article to see embedded media. Georgia coach Kirby Smart is being hailed for his decision to call a fourth-quarter timeout against Ohio State in Saturday night’s Peach Bowl. With 8:58 to play in...
ATHENS, GA
WCIA

NBC’s Chris Simms Rips ESPN With Profanity-Laced Rant

The NFL analyst is ready to defend his take on the league’s MVP race. Chris Simms’s takes on the NFL MVP race have created a stir on social media in recent weeks, and now Simms is firing back. The NFL analyst previously made a comment stating that quarterbacks...
WCIA

Erin Andrews Explains Why She’s ‘Obsessed’ With Brian Daboll

The Fox Sports reporter gained respect for the first-year Giants coach after interviewing him earlier this season. After the Giants clinched their first playoff spot since 2016, Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews was elated for coach Brian Daboll. Andrews admitted she’s been “obsessed” with the coach ever since she...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WCIA

Week 18 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Expect Trevor Lawrence to post big numbers in the Jaguars’ win-and-in game vs. Titans. Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
TENNESSEE STATE
WCIA

Week 18: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Wide Receivers

Look for a rebound Week 18 for DK Metcalf against the woeful Rams. A plus matchup is why he is the wide receiver start of the week. Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings.
WCIA

Week 18 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends

The Rams TE struggled last week but he’s got a plus matchup in Seattle. Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
WCIA

Tiebreaker Scenarios for NFC Teams Heading Into Week 18

The final playoff spot is up for grabs entering the last week of the regular season. Following another wild week of NFL action, a host of NFC teams enter Week 18 looking to close the regular season by clinching the coveted last spot in the postseason. Six teams have already...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy