Michigan State

Ohio State WR enters transfer portal following Peach Bowl loss

After a devastating one-point loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Ohio State is experiencing a loss of a different kind. It was reported on Monday that true freshman WR Blaize Exline has entered the transfer portal. Exline was a walk-on for the Buckeyes and joined the team in June of 2022.
What Brian Brohm said after Purdue's lopsided loss to LSU in Citrus Bowl

Brian Brohm ended his time in West Lafayette with a massively lopsided 63-7 loss to LSU in the VRBO Citrus Bowl on Monday. Despite the loss, the interim head coach spoke positively of his team, and what lies ahead with incoming head coach Ryan Walters. Speaking to the media after the bowl game, Brohm stated “Coach Walters will inherit a program with a great group of guys.”
Brawl breaks out between Mississippi State, Illinois following wild game-ending play in ReliaQuest Bowl

Tempers flared after a last second touchdown in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The fight resulted after Illinois was trying to score on a lateral play. Mississippi State took the lead on a short field goal from inside in the Illinois five-yard line beforehand. The Bulldogs then recovered the football on Illinois’ lateral play and took it to the house.
Ohio State cornerback announces entry into transfer portal

Ohio State cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar announced Sunday that he would be entering the transfer portal after 4 seasons in Columbus. The news comes after Ohio State’s heartbreaking loss in the Peach Bowl to Georgia, seeing the Bulldogs come back from down 14 points in the 4th quarter to win 42-41. Long snapper Mason Arnold also entered the portal earlier Sunday afternoon.
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Drew Brees pitches Purdue to players currently in transfer portal

Drew Brees made a transfer portal pitch for Purdue on College GameDay. Brees is doing some recruiting for the Boilermakers as interim assistant HC. Before coaching a snap of the Citrus Bowl for Purdue, Brees is already making some recruiting pitches. Brees emphasized how good of a home Purdue is.
Joel Klatt weighs in on questionable targeting reversal during Peach Bowl

Joel Klatt has now given his thoughts on the interesting targeting decision regarding Marvin Harrison Jr. in the Peach Bowl. It appeared that Harrison was targeted by a Georgia defender, but the officials reviewed the call and overturned it. Harrison left the game with a concussion and didn’t play the...
Nebraska WR, former 4-star prospect, reportedly hits transfer portal

Nebraska reportedly lost a wideout to the transfer portal on Tuesday. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported the news. WR Zavier Betts left the team earlier this year and is now in the portal. Betts compiled 417 yards receiving and 2 total touchdowns during his time at Nebraska. Betts played in 18 games from 2020-2021. However, Betts did not see the field once this season.
Damar Hamlin update: Buffalo Bills update status on safety injured during MNF

Damar Hamlin remains in serious condition following a serious incident on Monday Night Football. A safety for the Buffalo Bills, Hamlin made a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. After getting up from the tackle, Hamlin collapsed on the field. According to reports from the broadcast, Hamlin received CPR...
College GameDay picks B1G's Citrus, Rose Bowl matchups

College GameDay had a special Jan. 2 broadcast Monday to preview the bowl games across college football. Traditionally played on New Year’s Day, college football’s bowl season made a tweak to the schedule with Jan. 1 falling on a Sunday in 2023. On Monday, the B1G has 3...
Josh Pate questions Michigan's offensive game plan, use of JJ McCarthy vs. TCU

Josh Pate was confused about the offensive game plan that Michigan decided to use against TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday. Pate was especially confused by how the Wolverines used QB J.J. McCarthy during the game. McCarthy’s legs were not used enough, according to Pate. Pate referenced...
College football bowl schedule: 4 games set for Monday, Jan. 2

The college football bowl schedule brings four games to Monday, Jan. 2. Traditionally, New Year’s Day is a day full of bowl action across college football. But, with New Year’s Day falling on Sunday this year, those games have been shifted to Jan. 2 with the NFL playing Sunday.
A 2023 New Year's resolution for every Big Ten football team

The trouble with New Year’s resolutions, especially if they’re made a few flutes of champagne into New Year’s Eve, is that they are easy to forget. Do you remember what you aspired to do in 2022? And if so, did you actually do it?. Congrats if the...
