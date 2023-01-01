Read full article on original website
Ohio State WR enters transfer portal following Peach Bowl loss
After a devastating one-point loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Ohio State is experiencing a loss of a different kind. It was reported on Monday that true freshman WR Blaize Exline has entered the transfer portal. Exline was a walk-on for the Buckeyes and joined the team in June of 2022.
What Brian Brohm said after Purdue's lopsided loss to LSU in Citrus Bowl
Brian Brohm ended his time in West Lafayette with a massively lopsided 63-7 loss to LSU in the VRBO Citrus Bowl on Monday. Despite the loss, the interim head coach spoke positively of his team, and what lies ahead with incoming head coach Ryan Walters. Speaking to the media after the bowl game, Brohm stated “Coach Walters will inherit a program with a great group of guys.”
Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills safety, collapses on field after scary hit, play temporarily suspended
A terrifying situation is developing in Cincinnati. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been taken to a Level 1 trauma hospital in Cincinnati after collapsing on the field. Hamlin, who is 24-years old, tackled Bengals WR Tee Higgins and got up for a moment before collapsing back to the turf. The game came to a standstill soon after.
Brawl breaks out between Mississippi State, Illinois following wild game-ending play in ReliaQuest Bowl
Tempers flared after a last second touchdown in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The fight resulted after Illinois was trying to score on a lateral play. Mississippi State took the lead on a short field goal from inside in the Illinois five-yard line beforehand. The Bulldogs then recovered the football on Illinois’ lateral play and took it to the house.
Ohio State cornerback announces entry into transfer portal
Ohio State cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar announced Sunday that he would be entering the transfer portal after 4 seasons in Columbus. The news comes after Ohio State’s heartbreaking loss in the Peach Bowl to Georgia, seeing the Bulldogs come back from down 14 points in the 4th quarter to win 42-41. Long snapper Mason Arnold also entered the portal earlier Sunday afternoon.
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Iowa QB, member of 2022 recruiting class, reportedly opts for transfer portal
Iowa football has lost another player to the transfer portal. On Tuesday morning, Carson May, a freshman quarterback and member of the 2022 recruiting class made his decision to test the transfer portal after a year with Iowa, according to sources. May, who is listed at 6-foot-5, was a lock-in...
Drew Brees pitches Purdue to players currently in transfer portal
Drew Brees made a transfer portal pitch for Purdue on College GameDay. Brees is doing some recruiting for the Boilermakers as interim assistant HC. Before coaching a snap of the Citrus Bowl for Purdue, Brees is already making some recruiting pitches. Brees emphasized how good of a home Purdue is.
Penn State drops emotional hype video for Rose Bowl matchup vs. Utah
Penn State is back in a New Year’s Six Bowl with a 10-win season and Rose Bowl appearance for the 2022 season. Now, the Nittany Lions have a shot at getting back to 11 wins after winning 11 wins total across the 2020-21 seasons. Monday’s game will be Penn...
Joel Klatt weighs in on questionable targeting reversal during Peach Bowl
Joel Klatt has now given his thoughts on the interesting targeting decision regarding Marvin Harrison Jr. in the Peach Bowl. It appeared that Harrison was targeted by a Georgia defender, but the officials reviewed the call and overturned it. Harrison left the game with a concussion and didn’t play the...
Sean Clifford receives emotional sendoff while being checked out of Rose Bowl
Sean Clifford had a special career at Penn State. And he went out a winner. The 6th year senior QB dominated Monday evening in the Nittany Lions’ 35-21 Rose Bowl win over Utah. Clifford totaled an incredible 279 yards and 2 touchdowns on 16/21 completed passes. Clifford was subbed...
Nebraska WR, former 4-star prospect, reportedly hits transfer portal
Nebraska reportedly lost a wideout to the transfer portal on Tuesday. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported the news. WR Zavier Betts left the team earlier this year and is now in the portal. Betts compiled 417 yards receiving and 2 total touchdowns during his time at Nebraska. Betts played in 18 games from 2020-2021. However, Betts did not see the field once this season.
Damar Hamlin update: Buffalo Bills update status on safety injured during MNF
Damar Hamlin remains in serious condition following a serious incident on Monday Night Football. A safety for the Buffalo Bills, Hamlin made a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. After getting up from the tackle, Hamlin collapsed on the field. According to reports from the broadcast, Hamlin received CPR...
Brad Underwood explains recent absence of Skyy Clark, gives out injury update on Illini G
Brad Underwood talked about Illinois G Skyy Clark on Tuesday. Clark missed the Bethune-Cookman game on Dec. 29. Clark signed with Illinois as a 4-star PG from the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite. The Fighting Illini beat Bethune-Cookman 85-52 without Clark in the lineup. Underwood stated that Clark could...
James Franklin cuts off question about 'ups and downs' directed at Sean Clifford
James Franklin and Sean Clifford have been through a lot during their time together in Happy Valley. With Clifford finishing his career in Monday’s Rose Bowl, the Nittany Lions were able to send the quarterback out on a high note. With a pair of touchdowns and an efficient passing...
College GameDay picks B1G's Citrus, Rose Bowl matchups
College GameDay had a special Jan. 2 broadcast Monday to preview the bowl games across college football. Traditionally played on New Year’s Day, college football’s bowl season made a tweak to the schedule with Jan. 1 falling on a Sunday in 2023. On Monday, the B1G has 3...
Josh Pate questions Michigan's offensive game plan, use of JJ McCarthy vs. TCU
Josh Pate was confused about the offensive game plan that Michigan decided to use against TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday. Pate was especially confused by how the Wolverines used QB J.J. McCarthy during the game. McCarthy’s legs were not used enough, according to Pate. Pate referenced...
College football bowl schedule: 4 games set for Monday, Jan. 2
The college football bowl schedule brings four games to Monday, Jan. 2. Traditionally, New Year’s Day is a day full of bowl action across college football. But, with New Year’s Day falling on Sunday this year, those games have been shifted to Jan. 2 with the NFL playing Sunday.
A 2023 New Year's resolution for every Big Ten football team
The trouble with New Year’s resolutions, especially if they’re made a few flutes of champagne into New Year’s Eve, is that they are easy to forget. Do you remember what you aspired to do in 2022? And if so, did you actually do it?. Congrats if the...
