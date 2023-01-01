Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
NFL’s embarrassment over Deshaun Watson has never been more obvious
The official NFL Twitter account seems to be avoiding posting Deshaun Watson highlights, never mentioning the QB while focusing on receivers catching TDs.ae. The fact that Deshaun Watson is playing NFL football this season is an embarrassment to the league. That much is clear. Watson had his best game with...
iheart.com
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
thecomeback.com
Myles Garrett has strong message for Pittsburgh Steelers
The Cleveland Browns may be unable to make the NFL playoffs after they were eliminated earlier this month, but that doesn’t mean the team doesn’t still have something to play for. Now, the Browns just get the chance to play spoiler to one of their fiercest rivals. The...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Look: Ron Rivera Clarifies Embarrassing Postgame Admission
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera surprised many by appearing confused at the notion that his team could be eliminated from playoff contention today. Following their 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns, Rivera was informed in the postgame press conference that his team could be eliminated defending on other results throughout the league. Rivera then replied, "We can be eliminated?"
Brian Daboll addresses sitting key starters in Week 18 vs. Eagles
Brian Daboll and the New York Giants are playoff bound for the first time since 2016 after a statement win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon. With one regular season game left against the 13-3 Philadelphia Eagles and nothing left to prove in the NFC East, Daboll has not made any decisions about who will play and who will sit.
Yardbarker
Latest Damar Hamlin report provides potentially good news
Damar Hamlin is fighting for his life right now. Less than 24 hours ago he was preparing to play for the Buffalo Bills in a big matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on "Monday Night Football". And now he's fighting for his life, potentially because of a collision he took in...
Yardbarker
Derek Carr Commanders’ ‘No. 1 Target’ - Coach Gruden
The Washington Commanders took a lot of grief from fans and media when they traded for quarterback Carson Wentz this past offseason. Considered a man nobody wanted, Wentz was jettisoned from his second team in as many years and was seeking yet another opportunity to resurrect his once-promising career. Along...
Yardbarker
Jim Irsay considering bold move at head coach for Colts
Jim Irsay is “absolutely” considering making a bold move at head coach for next season. Irsay’s Indianapolis Colts were embarrassed in Week 17 yet again. They lost 38-10 to the New York Giants to drop to 4-11-1. They have now lost six games in a row under interim head coach Jeff Saturday, getting embarrassed in several of the losses.
Yardbarker
NFL makes major announcement about Bills-Bengals game
The NFL postponed Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, and we now know that the game will not resume this week. On Tuesday, the NFL issued a statement announcing that the Bills and Bengals will not take the...
NFL Coach Didn't Know His Team Could Be Eliminated Today
Today was not a good day for Ron Rivera. First, the Washington Commanders head coach saw his team put on a lifeless performance in a 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Then, Rivera had an embarrassing moment in his postgame press conference. Asked by a reporter how he will handle...
NFL World Not Happy With Week 18 Schedule Rumor
The National Football League has yet to announce which game will be flexed into the Sunday Night Football timeslot for Week 18. But according to a report, the final game of the AFC South's season, featuring the Jaguars and the Titans, will not be flexed. "Hearing #Jaguars on #SNF is...
Yardbarker
NBC Analyst Cris Collinsworth Compares Steelers Rookie QB1 Kenny Pickett To Patrick Mahomes After Game-Winning Drive
It was expected that the Pittsburgh Steelers would take a quarterback in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft following the retirement of future Hall of Famer, Ben Roethlisberger. The front office and head coach, Mike Tomlin decided to go with the guy they were most familiar with, selecting Kenny Pickett out of the University of Pittsburgh with the 20th overall pick. He started as the second string behind free agent signee, Mitch Trubisky, but took over at halftime of the team’s Week 4 contest against the New York Jets and has held the #1 spot ever since, aside from missing one start due to a concussion.
Damar Hamlin’s charity GoFundMe page bringing in millions since collapse; here are the top donors
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — The sports world is holding its breath as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to fight for his life after suffering cardiac arrest during Monday’s football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. RELATED COVERAGE >>> Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after cardiac...
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Chiefs, 49ers overtake Eagles, Bills as new 1-2; Packers, Steelers, Patriots cling to life for Week 18
Week 17 in the NFL brought a few more answers to what teams will be continuing to participate in the playoffs toward Super Bowl 57 after the 2022 regular season ends next Saturday and Sunday. The calendar has turned 2023 making it feel like the playoffs are already here. Five...
Yardbarker
49ers Give Injury Update On Christian McCaffrey
Ever since the San Francisco 49ers traded for him in late October, Christian McCaffrey has jump-started what was then a struggling offense. He has given them a superstar in the backfield who can also do double-duty as a receiver, and he was at his best in Sunday’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders by rushing for 121 yards and collecting an additional 72 yards in the air.
Bears QB Justin Fields: WR Chase Claypool needs to 'control' his emotions
Wideout Chase Claypool wasn't shy about showing his frustrations during the Chicago Bears' blowout loss to the Detroit Lions, 41-10 . After the game, quarterback Justin Fields spoke pointedly about Claypool's behavior. "He's passionate," Fields told Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. "Just has to learn how to control those emotions...
thecomeback.com
NFL insider reveals key requirement Broncos want for next coach
The Nathaniel Hackett experiment for the Denver Broncos ended badly. The first-year head coach was fired with only two games to go in the regular season. Hackett, along with new quarterback Russell Wilson, was expected to take the team to the playoffs this year. Instead, they become the lowest-scoring NFL team this year averaging about 16 points per game.
Yardbarker
The 'Rookie NFL QBs with the most wins' quiz
The Pittsburgh Steelers have found their QB of the future. He might just lead them into the postseason this year. Kenny Pickett was the only quarterback selected in the first round of last April's draft. He was a local kid who was expected to take over for a legend. He didn't play until Week 4, and didn't start until Week 5. But he helped the Steelers get a W in Week 6, and has seemingly improved every week. His most recent feat? A fourth-quarter comeback victory over the division-rival Baltimore Ravens to keep Pittsburgh's faint playoff hopes alive. He's already won over one important person: head coach Mike Tomlin. But if he can manage to help the Steelers sneak into the postseason in his rookie year, it's fair to say that both his fanbase and his legend would increase exponentially.
