Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular food chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersTampa, FL
Volunteering in Tampa Bay -- Where to StartModern GlobeTampa, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The Only Permanent Beatles Exhibit in America is in an Unassuming Florida Museum and You Can Still Visit for FreeL. CaneDunedin, FL
Hidden History: Guava in Tampa BayModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Hagel, Killorn help Lightning beat lowly Blackhawks 4-1
CHICAGO (AP) — Tampa Bay forward Brandon Hagel has a lot of fond memories of his time in Chicago. A few more after Tuesday night. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Citrus County Chronicle
Tkachuk's hat trick lifts Panthers over Coyotes 5-3
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk recorded his first hat trick as a member of the Florida Panthers as he helped lead his team to a 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Tkachuk was acquired over the summer in a trade in which Calgary received Florida...
Citrus County Chronicle
Sabres beat Capitals in OT with Bills' Damar Hamlin on mind
WASHINGTON (AP) — Damar Hamlin was forefront in the minds of the Buffalo Sabres from the time they woke up on a game day through the end of their 5-4 overtime victory at the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. It was evident from the “LOVE FOR 3” shirts players...
Citrus County Chronicle
Kraken sink struggling Oilers 5-2 with offensive outburst
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jaden Schwartz had a goal and two assists as the Seattle Kraken exploded for four consecutive goals in the second period to come away with a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night. “It was nice. I thought the way we played it...
Citrus County Chronicle
Rangers score 3 in 3rd to stop Hurricanes' win streak at 11
NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin, K’Andre Miller and Filip Chytil scored third-period goals as the New York Rangers rallied to beat Carolina 5-3 on Tuesday night, snapping the Hurricanes’ 11-game winning streak. Jacob Trouba and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the Rangers, who are 10-2-1 in...
Citrus County Chronicle
Predators win 6-3, extend Canadiens' losing streak to 6
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mattias Ekholm, Tommy Novak and Roman Josi each had a goal and an assist to lead the Nashville Predators to a 6-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Cody Glass, Colton Sissons and Matt Duchene also scored and Juuse Saros made 24 saves...
Citrus County Chronicle
Brayden Schenn lifts Blues past Maple Leafs, 6-5 in SO
TORONTO (AP) — Brayden Schenn scored on the power play and again in the shootout to give the St. Louis Blues a 6-5 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night. Schenn put away the winner in the tiebreaker after Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich scored on Maple Leafs goalie Ilya Samsonov.
Citrus County Chronicle
Thunder blow out Celtics 150-117 without Gilgeous-Alexander
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City's top scorer was out, so everybody pitched in to make things work. Josh Giddey scored a season-high 25 points and the short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder blew out the NBA-leading Boston Celtics 150-117 on Tuesday night.
Comments / 0