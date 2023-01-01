ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Georgia's 2-TE set uncertain for national title game vs. TCU

ATLANTA (AP) — A big part of Georgia's offense — big in every way — could be hampered in the national championship game against TCU. Georgia's two-tight end formation is uncertain due to an ankle injury suffered by Darnell Washington in Saturday night's College Football Playoff semifinal win over Ohio State. That could mean changes for Stetson Bennett's passing game when the top-ranked Bulldogs try to win a second consecutive title on Monday night in Inglewood, California, against the third-ranked Horned Frogs.
ATLANTA, GA
Citrus County Chronicle

Michigan State building momentum going into Michigan matchup

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Tom Izzo punched the air with his right fist, shouted words of encouragement to his team and crouched as if he was getting into a defensive stance on the sideline. The Basketball Hall of Fame coach was fired up, in a good way, about...
EAST LANSING, MI
Citrus County Chronicle

How to plan a Disneyland trip for the Disney100 celebration

The Walt Disney Co. is set to turn 100 years old this year, and the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, is celebrating with new shows and a Mickey-themed attraction across its two theme parks: Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. Both parks will also be decked out with new decor. Festivities...
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy