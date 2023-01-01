Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Major WWE Star Possibly Returning on RAW Tonight
Tonight’s WWE RAW is expected to be very newsworthy. Backstage, there are rumors that Cody Rhodes may return tonight on RAW. Furthermore, his sister Teil Margaret posted the following on Twitter:. “Monday’s generally not my vibe but i’m excited to watch #MondayNightRAW”. Rhodes is expected to return...
PWMania
Jim Ross Never Wants to Discuss Infamous WWE Moment Again
On his podcast, Grilling JR, Jim Ross recently mentioned that he had no desire to ever talk about The Montreal Screwjob. At the 1997 Survivor Series PPV event in Montreal, Vince McMahon rang the bell while Shawn Michaels had Bret Hart in the Sharpshooter. This was done in order for Michaels to win the WWE Championship as Hart was leaving for WCW.
PWMania
Naomi Reportedly Returning to WWE
It’s unlikely that Naomi will be going to NJPW with Sasha Banks. Instead, it looks like she’ll be staying with WWE. Since leaving WWE Raw in May, Naomi and Banks have been absent from the professional wrestling scene. When Banks debuts for NJPW on Wednesday at Wrestle Kingdom 17, that will change. Bayley and Naomi are visiting Japan to support their close friend.
PWMania
Photos: Shinsuke Nakamura Reunites With Former WWE Star
KAIRI (formerly known as Kairi Sane) had recently spoken about Nakamura’s match in Japan, and they met on January 1st. KAIRI shared photos of the event on her official Twitter account. She also shared photos from 2018. The tweet’s text translates as follows:. “2023 ⇆ 2018. Thank you...
PWMania
William Regal Officially Returns to WWE
William Regal has reportedly returned to WWE this week. Regal has officially returned to WWE as of this morning, according to PWInsider. His official title has yet to be announced, but he previously served as WWE’s Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting. Regal’s 20-year career with...
PWMania
Bianca Belair Gets Stitches After WWE RAW, Issues a Warning to Alexa Bliss
Following her victory over Alexa Bliss on the first WWE RAW of 2023, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair needed multiple stitches to close a cut. During the fight, Bliss launched Belair face-first into the steel ring steps. She then DDT-ed Belair onto the bottom half of the steps. Belair began to bleed from her mouth at that point, but the blood continued to flow throughout the match. Bliss walked away from the match after another DDT into the steps. As medics brought out a stretcher, a referee checked on Bliss, and RAW went to commercial. Backstage, Belair was being examined by a doctor, according to the commentary. For those who missed it, you can view the Bray Wyatt – Bliss storyline developments from the match by clicking here.
PWMania
Solo Sikoa Reveals Which WWE Hall of Famer He is Named After
Did you know that Solo Sikoa is named after WWE Hall of Famer Yokozuna?. He was given the name Joseph Yokozuna Fatu by his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, who is also Yoko’s cousin. Recently, The New York Post asked Sikoa if there was a story behind why...
PWMania
Billie Starkz Comments On Her Experience Working AEW Dark
Billie Starkz recently appeared as a guest on the Joshi Pod for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star spoke about her AEW Dark experience. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where she touches on this topic with her...
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (1/2/23)
The first WWE RAW of 2023 will air live tonight from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Tonight’s episode of RAW will feature two title matches, with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defending and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair returning to her home state to defend. The first WWE...
PWMania
Eric Bischoff on Awesome Kong: “She Was Difficult to Work With”
Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson discussed TNA’s move to Monday night to compete with WWE RAW on the latest “83 Weeks” podcast. Awesome Kong, who was considered one of the best female workers in the company after her matches with Gail Kim, was one of the many names working in the promotion at the time.
PWMania
Karen Jarrett Says She Has “24 Years of Dirt” on Kurt Angle and is “Ready to Start Unloading”
As PWMania.com previously reported, during his music video that aired on AEW Dynamite, Max Caster rapped about Jeff Jarrett “stealing” his wife Karen from her ex-husband Kurt Angle. Karen addressed the situation between her and Angle in a series of tweets. She wrote, “We can start here… my...
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Reaches Significant WWE Milestone
Charlotte Flair’s recent WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship victory has extended her impressive streak. Since her WWE debut in 2013, she has dominated every WWE brand she has competed on by winning gold. Last week on Friday’s SmackDown, the Queen pinned Ronda Rousey to become the last SmackDown Women’s...
PWMania
Jim Ross Talks About Vince McMahon Being Top Heel During WWE’s Biggest Era Ever
According to Jim Ross, the top heel performer in the company during their biggest boom period in the Attitude Era, was none other than Vince McMahon. During a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, “Good Ole’ J.R.” sounded off on this subject with his thoughts. Featured...
PWMania
Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks) Comments on Her NJPW Debut, Launches PW Tees Store
Mercedes Moné has released her first post-WWE comments, as well as the launch of her new Pro Wrestling Tees store. As PWMania.com previously reported, the former Sasha Banks made her debut at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, confronting IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI and turning on her after shaking hands. Moné laid KAIRI out before delivering a heel promo in which she challenged KAIRI to a title match at NJPW’s Battle In The Valley event on Saturday, February 18 in San Jose, CA. You can read our original report on the debut, complete with photos and videos, by clicking here.
PWMania
Will Ospreay Shares His Thoughts on Triple H and Wonders “What Doors Could Actually Be Open”
Will Ospreay commented on WWE allowing Karl Anderson to perform at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 PPV during an interview with Fightful.com. “I mean yeah, I’m shocked as well, but in the same sense now that Triple H is running the ship and It’s gotta be said, I think Triple H is a G. I honestly think he’s such a gangster. I’ve always liked him. I think he’s just a cool dude. Like I think he clearly watches what goes on outside of his bubble, which is amazing. And the fact that he’s allowed Karl to like have this like dual deal. I think is quite cool, but it does make me wonder what doors could actually be open. And I always want to know who is the best out of their crop. I always like testing myself, and I think it would be very very interesting if there was like a way of making that door open, but you never know.”
PWMania
Road Dogg Reveals “Skinwalker Ranch” Idea He Pitched For Dexter Lumis
Road Dogg has had some ideas over the years. The longtime WWE executive spoke during an episode of the “Oh….You Didn’t Know?” podcast about an idea he pitched for Dexter Lumis. “I wanted him to be from Skinwalker Ranch. There’s a show called Skinwalker Ranch and...
PWMania
Naomi Expected to Be in Japan With Sasha Banks
Trinity Fatu AKA Naomi is expected to be in Japan ahead of Wrestle Kingdom 17, according to PWInsider. There has been no confirmation by New Japan Pro-Wrestling that Naomi will be making an appearance at their biggest event of the year which is scheduled for January 4th. Her former WWE...
PWMania
Former World Champion Becomes a Free Agent, Potential Target for WWE or AEW
Even though 2023 has only just begun, there is already talk about where the next free agent in wrestling will sign. Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) is legally free to work and wrestle for other wrestling promotions, as was previously mentioned, and there is another name on the free agent market who might catch the attention of AEW or WWE.
PWMania
Bruce Prichard Reflects On WWE Trying To Get NFL Legend John Madden To Work WrestleMania As Commentator
John Madden would have made for an interest special commentator on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”. During the latest installment of his Something To Wrestle With podcast, Bruce Prichard reflected on WWE trying to get the NFL legend to work a WrestleMania event. Featured below is an excerpt...
PWMania
Kenny Omega Addresses Possibility Of Returning To DDT Pro Wrestling
Could “The Cleaner” end up turning back up in DDT Pro Wrestling?. Kenny Omega addressed this during a recent Monthly Puroresu interview promoting his match with Will Ospreay at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 special event. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where he touches on...
