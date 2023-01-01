After a scary accident involving a snow plow over the New Year’s holiday, Jeremy Renner is now at least well enough to share a photo of himself from his hospital bed. Renner was initially hospitalized in “critical but stable” condition after an incident involving a snow plow. On Tuesday, Renner shared a photo, with some definite bruises on his face and an oxygen tube in his nose, along with the caption “Thank you all for your kind words. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

