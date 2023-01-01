Read full article on original website
Video Shows Drake’s Airplane Landing on Airstrip Next to People on a Beach
Drake is truly a fly guy. Recently, a video showed Drizzy's airplane landing on an airstrip next to people on a beach. On Friday (Dec. 30), TikTok user @oneromaine posted a video of Drake's airplane, aptly titled Air Drake, landing on an airstrip near people who were filming it on a beach in St. Maarten. It looks unreal at first, with the airplane hovering over ocean waters before it dives further into the airstrip.
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons Make Dating Relationship Official
Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons have ushered into 2023 in a big way—as a couple. On Sunday (Jan. 1), Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons made their relationship official on Instagram. The two celebrities scrubbed all their previous 2022 IG photos and posted content of themselves celebrating the new year together.
Gangsta Boo Found Dead, Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul Confirms
The Memphis hip-hop community is mourning the death of Three 6 Mafia member Gangsta Boo. According to a Fox13memphis.com report, Gangsta Boo was found dead on Sunday (Jan. 1) at 4 p.m. The local media outlet confirmed the news with three independent sources. Meanwhile, Three 6 Mafia founder DJ Paul...
Angelina Jolie Spotted Having Coffee With Irish Actor Paul Mescal
The rumors of a split between singer Phoebe Bridgers and Irish actor Paul Mescal have ramped up after Mescal was spotted on a cozy coffee outing with Hollywood A-lister Angelina Jolie and her 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh. A fan spotted the trio grabbing coffee in London after Mescal's stage performance in...
‘X Factor’ Boy Band Emblem3 Announces Surprise Comeback Through Cryptic Mystery Twitter Account
Since Dec. 16, 2022, a Twitter account called @theboys_areback has kept fans guessing with cryptic clues and a tantalizing, "Guess who?" Turns out, the band behind the account was Emblem3 all along, and their surprise comeback includes a new album, Songs from the Couch, Vol. 2, due February 8. The...
Christine Brown Reveals if She Will Appear on ‘Sister Wives’ After Kody Brown Split
Christine Brown is moving on to a new chapter after splitting from Kody Brown, however, that does not mean that her time on television is over. Taking to TikTok, she shared that she will "definitely not be leaving" the hit TLC show Sister Wives. In the video, she showed off her Utah home and shared some details about the production of the show.
Video Leaks of Megan Thee Stallion Crying in the Ambulance After Getting Shot
More evidence that was shown to jurors in the Tory Lanez trial for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion has leaked online including video of Megan crying in the back of the ambulance following the incident. On Friday morning (Dec. 30), YouTuber Nique at Nite shared more exclusive video from...
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Girlfriend Ella Bands Get Into Argument, Kai Cenat Reaction Goes Viral
Kai Cenat found himself in an awkward moment with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and his girlfriend Ella Bands. On Sunday (Jan. 1), TikTok user @snipebyfresh posted a video of YouTube personality Kai Cenat at a New Year's Day party when he somehow got caught in the middle of A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and his girlfriend, Ella Bands, having a heated argument. The reaction on Kai's face is priceless.
Roddy Ricch Confronts Paparazzo for Filming Him – Watch
Roddy Ricch recently confronted a paparazzo for filming him in Los Angeles. On Thursday (Dec. 29), The Hollywood Fix shared video of Roddy Ricch outside of Couture Kids on Robertson in West Hollywood, Calif. In the clip, Roddy and his security guard are putting boxes in the back of the rapper's Mercedes SUV with the help of a store employee. The paparazzo filming the scene from across the street then attempts to get closer and tries to spark a conversation with the Compton, Calif. rapper. That's when his security intervenes.
Uncle Murda Questions Tory Lanez Guilty Verdict, Says Saweetie Sounds Better on Mute and More on ‘Rap Up 2022′
Just in time for the new year, Uncle Murda is back with his controversial "Rap Up 2022," and this one will certainly raise plenty of eyebrows. On Sunday (Jan. 1), Uncle Murda delivered his end-of-the-year controversial song, "Rap Up 2022." On the 15-minute-long track, the Brooklyn rapper dissected some of the most newsworthy events of the past year.
Here’s Hip-Hop Album Cover Art Fans Hated Over the Last Few Years
Cover art is the opening statement to an album. Just like the music behind it, artwork has the potential to live on forever. Now, whether that's in good or questionable favor among fans isn’t as certain. That's no disrespect to the creators, but over the last few years, there’s been several pieces of hip-hop cover art that have leaned more towards the latter.
Logic’s Wife Brittney Noell Pregnant With Their Second Child
Logic is working on a new project this year with his wife, Brittney Noel. The couple recently announced they are expecting their second child together. On Sunday (Jan. 1), Logic jumped on his Instagram page and posted a heartwarming video to announce that he and his wife, Brittney Noell, are having another baby. In the clip, the Maryland rapper is in the doctor's office as he's filming the ultrasound with Noell watching baby No. 2 on the screen in front of her. Logic captioned the clip, "Happy New Baby!"
Trae Tha Truth Charged With Assault for Fight With Z-Ro
Trae Tha Truth has turned himself in to police to face assault charges in connection to his August altercation with Z-Ro. On Friday (Dec. 30), Trae Tha Truth's PR team released the following statement to XXL confirming the Houston rapper's arrest. "In the evening hours on Thursday, December 29, philanthropist...
Jeremy Renner Shares Photo and Update From His Hospital Bed
After a scary accident involving a snow plow over the New Year’s holiday, Jeremy Renner is now at least well enough to share a photo of himself from his hospital bed. Renner was initially hospitalized in “critical but stable” condition after an incident involving a snow plow. On Tuesday, Renner shared a photo, with some definite bruises on his face and an oxygen tube in his nose, along with the caption “Thank you all for your kind words. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”
Fans React: Miley Cyrus and Fletcher Broke The Internet With Their NYE ‘Midnight Sky’ Performance
On Miley's New Year's Eve Party on NBC Dec. 31, Miley Cyrus and "Becky's So Hot" singer Fletcher teamed up for a duet of Cyrus' hit "Midnight Sky." Turns out it was a great idea because the steamy performance was a highlight of the night. Not only did the two artists' fans love the collaboration, but it opened up a whole new world for Fletcher, who released her debut album this year.
Lil Keed Cause of Death Revealed
Lil Keed's cause of death has been revealed, eight months after the Atlanta rapper died in Los Angeles. On Tuesday (Dec. 3), the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner/Coroner's Office released its final findings on what led to the 24-year-old rapper dying in May. According to their report, the 2020 XXL Freshman died from natural causes due to eosinophilia. As defined by the Mayo Clinic, eosinophilia "is a higher than normal level of eosinophils. Eosinophils are a type of disease-fighting white blood cell. This condition most often indicates a parasitic infection, an allergic reaction or cancer."
Freddie Gibbs Responds to Uncle Murda’s ‘Rap Up 2022′ Diss
Freddie Gibbs has responded to being dissed by Uncle Murda again on the latest version of the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper's "Rap Up 2022" track. On Monday (Jan. 2), Freddie Gibbs hopped on Twitter and addressed being name dropped on UM's annual run through of the year's big happenings in hip-hop.
Mel B’s Daughter Phoenix Recreates Some of Her Mom’s Most Ionic Spice Girls Looks
Mel B's daughter, Phoenix, is spicing up her life by transforming into her mother and recreating some of her most iconic looks. The 23-year-old took to TikTok to share several videos, where she is dressed as Scary Spice. In one of the videos, Phoenix copied her mom's look from her "Say You Will Be There" music video. In the clip, she can be seen wearing leopard-print and a black miniskirt.
Equinox Gym Under Fire Following Controversial New Year’s Video: ‘Take Your Resolutions Somewhere Else’
Equinox, a luxury gym chain, is facing backlash after their bizarre New Year's video went viral. "When it's January 1st but you remember Equinox isn't letting new members join today..." they wrote in a TikTok video caption. "We don't speak January," an email statement from the gym was titled. "We're...
