AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
HB Connects closes show rooms in Fargo and Grand Forks
(Fargo, ND) -- HB Connects of Grand Forks is partnering with Mobile Pro of Fargo. The announcement comes as staffing shortages have made it difficult to accommodate the growing number of live production events in the region. "This was an extremely hard decision, we have loved what we've done the...
valleynewslive.com
Happy New Year! Sanford in Fargo welcomes in first baby of 2023
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 2023 was kickstarted with a bang for the De La Rosas at the Sanford Hospital in Fargo, as they welcomed their son into the world while fireworks were going off. Santiago De La Rosa was born at 12:11 a.m., becoming the first baby born at Sanford for the new year.
kvrr.com
How to get from Fargo to Frisco to watch the Bison
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – If you’ve never been to Frisco to see the Bison play in the FCS National Championship, or you’re seeing them for the 10th time, there are plenty of options to get there. Travel Incorporated in Moorhead is offering travel packages with a flight...
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo Schools granted $2.3 million for mental health services
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Public Schools has been selected to receive funding for mental health services within the district’s schools. The $2,320,788 in funding comes from the School-Basemental Health Grant Program. It is to be used from January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023. The grant will be for a total of 5 years.
kfgo.com
Last week on the job for West Fargo Police lieutenant
WEST FARGO (KFGO) – After 48 years on the job, Greg Warren is calling it a day. The West Fargo Police lieutenant retires on Friday. Warren worked in the Cass County Jail for a short time before joining West Fargo Police in 1975 where he worked under four police chiefs and was once a candidate for the job. He spent 19 years on patrol and currently has 23 people under his command.
kroxam.com
THE RUFFED GROUSE SOCIETY ADDS A NEW CHAPTER IN THE RED RIVER VALLEY
The Ruffed Grouse Society and American Woodcock Society have added a new chapter to the Red River Valley this year that will encompass Crookston, Climax, Shelly, East Grand Forks, Warren, Fertile, and other cities in the region. The chapter’s headquarters will be here in Crookston but will be named the Red River Valley Ruffed Grouse Society.
North Dakota: Unplug This Appliance Or Your Home Could Be Toast
You should always unplug this appliance when not in use. A Glyndon, Minnesota family found out the hard way after a home fire destroyed many of their personal belongings and kitchen. Glyndon is located just east of Moorhead, Minnesota. This story happened back in June of 21 but is a...
valleynewslive.com
Some Moorhead residents have been stuck with lots of trash for weeks
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The holidays are finally over and if your house or apartment is still a little cluttered, you’re not alone. However, some Moorhead residents say their garbage has been piling up for weeks without any pick-ups. “It was just kind of piled up,” said...
valleynewslive.com
Local veteran to sleep outside of ‘Good Morning America’ to spread message of his mission
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After sleeping outside for over two weeks, and collecting hundreds of winter gear items, one local Air Force veteran is heading to New York City, where he plans to camp out again. Mark Lindquist says he’s going to camp out in front of ‘Good...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Indicator light in plane prompts inspection at Hector Airport
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Allegiant Air says the incident was not an emergency landing. Officials say the flight from Fargo, bound for Mesa, an indicator light in the cockpit came on. Out of an abundance of caution, they say the captain made the decision to return to the airport and have the plane inspected. No emergency was declared. However, sometimes, fire trucks will meet an aircraft when it’s landing. This can happen even if no emergency is declared.
kvrr.com
Moorhead murder suspect booked for fatal shooting in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR) – A Rochester, Minn. man charged with 1st Degree pre-meditated murder in Moorhead in 2021 has been arrested in connection with a recent homicide in Minneapolis. According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Idris Abdillahi Haji-Mohamed was taken into custody following a fatal shooting in the early...
wdayradionow.com
Update: Allegiant says no emergency, indicator light led to landing of plane in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- There is some good news in an update to the report of an emergency landing involving an Allegiant Air flight at Hector International Airport in Fargo Monday night. Officials with the airline tell WDAY Radio that there was actually no emergency landing at all involving the plane.
kvrr.com
Girl Taken To Juvenile Detention After Pursuit in Clay County
CLAY CO., Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — A 17-year-old girl was taken to juvenile detention in Moorhead after a pursuit in Clay County Monday night. The car matched the description of one that had earlier fled from Barnesville police. A state trooper tried to stop the car near Downer but the...
kvrr.com
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo woman who is physically unable to remove snow frustrated that it’s being plowed onto her driveway
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman is frustrated after snow was pushed onto her driveway. 42-year-old Angela Oien is physically unable to shovel the snow herself due to medical issues. “It’s very difficult,” said Oien. “I tried many years in a row now to shovel and...
SDSU preparing for a physical National Championship
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU football team is preparing to play a familiar opponent in NDSU, in this year’s FCS National Championship. The Bison and Jackrabbits played once already this season, with SDSU claiming a 23-21 win in Fargo. Similar to many of their past meetings, the one in October was a tough fought […]
valleynewslive.com
Mile-long crack found in ice on Rush Lake
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a safety warning for anglers looking to go out on Rush Lake. Authorities say a mile-long crack was found on the north side of the lake. Open water in the area has been blocked off with...
KNOX News Radio
Fatal pedestrian accident on I-29
NDHP Update: Victim identified as 19-year old Destinee Tuttle of Santee (Nebraska). A fatal pedestrian accident on I-29 south of Fargo this morning (Sunday) left a 19 year old woman dead. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 20 year old male driver – and a 20 year old female...
gowatertown.net
Pedestrian struck and killed on I-29 south of Fargo
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) – A 19-year-old pedestrian was killed early Sunday morning after she was struck by a car headed south on Interstate 29 south of Fargo. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the victim was standing in the left lane of the interstate. The 20-year-old driver of the car saw the pedestrian in the lane. He braked and attempted to steer away but struck the female pedestrian. She was thrown across the right lane and onto the right shoulder of the interstate and died at the scene. The car drove into the median and became stuck in the show. The driver and a passenger were not injured.
lakesarearadio.net
City of Detroit Lakes Plans Snow Roll-up for Wednesday Morning
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The City of Detroit Lakes will conduct a snow roll-up on Wednesday, January 4. The city plans to begin removing snow at 12:01 a.m. and hopes to be complete by 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Snow roll-up will be conducted on Frazee St: Roosevelt Ave to Oak Grove Ave; Washington Ave: Frazee St to Hwy 34; Main St: Washington Ave to Davis Ave; Grant St: Davis Ave to Lake Ave; McKinley Ave: Frazee St to Hwy 10; and Holmes St: McKinley Ave to West Ave.
