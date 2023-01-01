Catholic leaders in Oklahoma react to death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

TULSA, Okla. — Catholic leaders in Oklahoma reacted to the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

The Most Rev. David A. Konderla, Bishop of the Diocese of Tulsa, and the Most Rev. Paul S. Coakley, Archbishop of Oklahoma City, both released statements following the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

Bishop Konderla, issued the following statement:

“Today, we entrust to the love and mercy of God, his most devoted servant Pope Benedict XVI. As the faithful collaborator of Pope St. John Paul II and then as Pope Benedict XVI, he gave his life to the service of the Church and the growth of her understanding of all that God has revealed to us. His service will go on through the voluminous theological writings that we will spend a long time unpacking. We thank you, Pope Benedict, for all you have given us. May your holy death bring you face to face with the One you studied so ardently during life.

I ask all the faithful in eastern Oklahoma to join me in praying for the next nine days for the repose of the soul of our Holy Father Emeritus, Pope Benedict XVI.”

Archbishop Coakley, issued the following statement:

“Pope Benedict XVI was among the greatest theologians of our time, having a profound influence on our appreciation of the call to holiness for every baptized person and the obligation as disciples to live as humble servants and seekers of truth.

I was blessed by his appointment as Archbishop of Oklahoma City in 2010 and my episcopacy has been guided by, among other things, his crystal clear teaching and his love for the sacred liturgy.

We entrust this humble servant to the merciful hands of God that he may be welcomed into the glory of paradise and find eternal rest and everlasting peace.”

Bishop Konderla will offer Holy Mass for the repose of the soul of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI on Jan. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at Holy Family Catherdal in downtown Tulsa.

