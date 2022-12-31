Column: Question of rotation size lingers for Aztecs after road win at UNLV

It’s generally good-problem-to-have math, a rotation bursting at the seams. So many different wrenches with which to crank up the pressure on opponents. Fresh legs galore to gas the other guys.

Sometimes, though, less can be logic-bending more.

The Aztecs and coach Brian Dutcher are still tinkering, still experimenting, still living game by game with a parade of players 11 deep at a time when the offense remains inconsistent.

They found enough points, particularly from 3-point range, to plop a bow on a 76-67 win Saturday against UNLV at the Thomas & Mack Center and end 2022 without a single bad loss while moving to 11-3.

But is a tighter rotation to cement chemistry, rhythm and roles the key to unlock the offensive door? How much does establishing more comfortable and consistent combinations matter, weighed against the hockey line changes?

What’s the elusive sweet spot?

“A big rotation has been good for us,” Dutcher said. “We had games early in the air where the starting five couldn’t put the ball in the basket and the second five got us going. So it’s hard to justify saying we’re not going to give those guys minutes.

“Sometimes, they’re the better five. So it’s a game-by-game thing.”

When 11 players average double-digit minutes, as they do now, the level of shuffling can be a tightrope between finding hot hands and too much disruption — particularly offensively.

The Aztecs entered the game No. 128 in the country in scoring offense and stood 10 spots lower in field-goal percentage.

The rotation firmed up just a bit against the Rebels with nine logging more than 10 minutes. The offensive potential swells, still. Point-scoring inconsistency has not delivered a résumé-bruising blow. The three losses — to current No. 5 Arizona, No. 9 Arkansas and always tricky Saint Mary’s — came against rock-solid teams on neutral courts.

The offense, though, continues to hunt for its stride and swagger.

“I was never a guy who played a lot of people,” said analyst Steve Lappas, who called the game courtside for CBS. “I would play seven, eight. I was most comfortable with that. It’s definitely easier to create chemistry in a group (of that size). But what does it do to the guys who fall out of the rotation?

“I think (Dutcher’s) done a great job with his depth.”

To tighten or not tighten the rotation is the question, but it’s not the sole one. Timing on the calendar has a say, too. Switch things up and risk the work to this point unraveling. Do it too late or not at all and the shot clock on establishing lasting continuity has expired.

Lappas, for his part, shrugged at saving wear and tear on the season-long tires.

“I’m not a big believer on the legs part,” he said. “These are young guys.”

San Diego State’s 30-2 team led by Malachi Flynn in 2020 hovered around the minutes-played numbers the Aztecs posted Saturday. The rotation was eight to nine guys, tops, with Flynn and KJ Feagin averaged 30 or more minutes.

Though no one this season has averaged that level of court time, hot hands Matt Bradley (23 points, 35 minutes) and Darrion Trammell (21 points, 34 minutes) were allowed longer leashes.

The balance, tricky. The impact to the offense moving forward, unknown.

“Coach doesn’t limit anybody,” said Bradley, who finished 5 for 10 on 3s with four rebounds and three steals, a game after scoring 27 versus Air Force. “He gives everybody a chance to show what they can do. It’s not about who starts. It’s about who finishes.

“We’re pretty deep, so I don’t mind it at all.”

Bradley appreciates the breathers available, when needed.

“Last year I averaged 30 minutes,” he said. “When we got to March, I was a little tired. I’m just starting to get going. I’m feeling good. When March comes, I think we’re going to have same motor going instead of burning out.”

Status quo could be fine. Is more than “fine” possible if court cohesion increases with a little less juggling?

Hard to know. It’s interesting for a team that has not reached its offensive potential, nonetheless.

There’s a rub in all of this, of course. Even if Dutcher chose to rein in the rotation, how does he make decisions when so few players remain bankable on the offensive end?

It seems Bradley could be that, again. Trammell, who hit 4 of 5 3s against the Rebels, seems right there. Aguek Arop might be the most dependable of all in fewer minutes. He was flat-out terrific when it mattered mightily Saturday.

Far more players are big-ceiling, bigger-question-mark prospects from week to week. Keshad Johnson (4 turnovers, 3 fouls, no points), Jaedon LeDee, (4 rebounds, 2 fouls, no points), Adam Seiko (4 points in 20 minutes) and Micah Parrish (4 points in 18) leaned on Bradley and Trammell.

The Aztecs were fortunate the UNLV trio of EJ Harkless, Jordan McCabe and Keshon Gilbert clanked their way to 3 for 19 from 3 on their home floor.

Dutcher boiled down his philosophy on minutes.

“I think we’re comfortable with the rotation right know,” he said. “I don’t see myself shortening the bench right now. I’m not doing it to spare feelings or to try to make guys happen. I’m doing it because we’re winning games. That’s the only reason I’m doing it.”

Should the Aztecs keep doing it? They’ve stayed healthy. They’re piling up wins.

One thing seems clear, though: The offense will need to be better come March. If it’s not a matter of putting key guys together more often, then what?

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .