Ukrainians Chant ‘Putin’s a Dickhead’ as NYE Bombs Rain Down in Late-Night Drone Attack

Anadolu Agency via Getty

Russia’s Vladimir Putin has made clear he counts on Ukraine caving to his demands after nearly a year of all-out war, but a Russian drone attack on Ukrainian New Year’s Eve revelers in the capital on Saturday is perhaps the best sign that’s not going to happen. A video taken in Kyiv and circulated in local media captured the stunning act of defiance: As a series of deafening explosions are heard all around them, a chorus of Ukrainians can be heard screaming, “Putin’s a dickhead!” from their balconies. Others yelled “Glory to Ukraine!” Ukrainian authorities said air defense systems shot down at least 23 targets over the skies of the capital.