Onyeka Okongwu Claims LeBron James Is The GOAT

By Lee Tran
 3 days ago

LeBron James is one of the best players to play basketball.

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James has had an elite season with the Los Angeles Lakers thus far, putting up 28.5 PPG, 8.1 RPG, and 6.6 APG. He has had to shoulder the offensive load since Anthony Davis has been injured, and he most recently led the Los Angeles Lakers to a win against the Atlanta Hawks.

After facing off against LeBron James , Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu stated that he is the GOAT of basketball. He pointed out that LeBron James is "a physical specimen" when driving to the rim, adding that sometimes players are forced to foul him to stop him.

"To me, he's the greatest of all time. Me and John being in foul trouble doesn't help, either. He's just a physical specimen going downhill. It's so hard sometimes; you have to foul him. He's a tough cover. We'll see him again a week from today."

There is no doubt that Onyeka Okongwu calling LeBron James the GOAT is understandable, as he is the greatest player of this generation. There are times when LeBron James is absolutely unstoppable, and the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Atlanta Hawks was clearly one of those nights.

A Lot Of Younger Players Believe LeBron James Is The GOAT

Since LeBron James has played more recently than Michael Jordan, many younger people believe that he is the GOAT of basketball. That also extends to younger players, and No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham once claimed that LeBron James is "the best player" he has ever seen.

It’s hard for me to put somebody ahead of LeBron cause LeBron is the best player I’ve seen with my eyes. Trust me I’ve seen all the Michael Jordan stuff, I mean dude is different. I can’t argue with the fact that you think he is the GOAT but in my eyes I say LeBron.

Though it will be hard to convince the public that LeBron James is the GOAT over Michael Jordan, there's no question that he is the best player among this current generation of players. His impact on the game will continue to be felt for a while, and LeBron James is well-known for starting the "player empowerment" era in the NBA. That has largely been good for the league, even if some GMs are unhappy about the increased agency players have.

If LeBron James doesn't win any more championships, then it will be hard to make an argument for him as the GOAT. However, he is a fantastic player in his own right, and perhaps more fans will gain an appreciation for him in the future.

Donnie Lewis
3d ago

It's okay to say that LeBron is the GOAT, but these players needs to start their statement by saying I never saw MJ or Bill Russell or Wilt Chamberlain play but in my lifetime a certain person is the GOAT.These players have never saw any of the all-time greats play but they are going to say a certain person is the GOAT.

