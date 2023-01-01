Read full article on original website
cw34.com
Undercover investigation leads to the arrest of known drug dealer in Vero Beach: Sheriff
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man out on bond is behind bars yet again after an undercover drug bust caught him with multiple drugs. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said through various investigative tactics, detectives were able to identify 41-year-old Leroy White as a significant drug dealer and supplier in Indian River County. Detectives then obtained an arrest warrant for the following: sale of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a daycare, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a communication device.
Deputies arrest man after high-speed pursuit along stretch of 2 fatal crashes
A Port St. Lucie man was charged after traveling at a high speed along a 5-mile stretch of US 1 where two fatal crashes took place in the past three months, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said.
WPBF News 25
Son arrested after Martin County deputies find him with bloody hands near body of his mother
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office arrested Darren Pouncey, 34, as the sole perpetrator in his mother's death. The Medical Examiner ruled Christina Diorio, 58, died from multiple blunt-force trauma wounds. Investigators rushed to the 5000 block of Southeast Railway Avenue in Stuart on Dec. 31...
cw34.com
Driver behind bars after suspected racing in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested after fleeing deputies at high speeds on the same stretch of U.S. 1 where five people died from two separate crashes in less than three months. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 19-year-old Dylan Brown was driving one of two...
cw34.com
Body found off US-1 in Sebastian sparks homicide investigation
SEBASTIAN, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for a man in a hit-and-run that left a woman dead in Sebastian. The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office says it’s the result of a drawn out domestic violence incident. Though an arrest hasn’t been made, police say they have...
veronews.com
Deputies: Domestic dispute led to woman being run over, killed
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A woman whose body was found alongside U.S. 1 in Sebastian last week was fatally struck by a vehicle driven by a man she was in a relationship with, deputies said. “A suspect was identified, and detectives have recovered evidence,” Indian River County sheriff’s spokesperson...
treasurecoast.com
Port St. Lucie man arrested after speeding and racing near previous crash site in Martin County
Port St. Lucie man arrested after speeding and racing near previous crash site in Martin County. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com) – According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies arrested and charged a Port St. Lucie man for fleeing and eluding law enforcement after refusing to pull over.
veronews.com
Crime Blotter: Jan. 2
Kelvin Jay Carson, 44, of Oleander Street, Fellsmere; Status: Released Monday on $500 bond; Charge(s): criminal mischief damage less than $1,000. Arrest and booking reports are compiled through information provided by the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office. Note – those listed above may have been arrested on listed charges at an earlier date and booked into the county jail on this date.
wflx.com
Woman found dead on US Highway 1 in Sebastian was run over, deputies say
The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is releasing new details in the investigation of a woman who was found dead U.S. Highway 1 in Sebastian. The discovery was made early Friday morning in the 10300 block of U.S. Highway 1 after deputies said they received a call from a passer-by at about 3 a.m.
cw34.com
Police need help identifying man who burglarized car on Christmas in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are looking a man who vandalized and burglarized a vehicle on Christmas. The Vero Beach Police Department said at around 3:18 a.m. a man used a large concrete block to vandalize and burglarize a vehicle parked in the parking lot of 2205 14th Ave at the Fortis building in Vero Beach.
WESH
Palm Bay police: Man accused of stabbing, injuring roommate taken into custody
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Bay police say an incident thought to be a shooting was actually a stabbing. According to the Palm Bay Police Department, they responded to Malabar Road and Eldron Boulevard Sunday. The victim of a stabbing attack in a Palm Bay neighborhood late New Year’s...
WPBF News 25
Death investigation determines drowning of woman found dead at bottom of Martin County pool 'accidental'
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: A look at Tuesday's headlines and weather. After a death investigation, Martin County deputies declared the drowning of a 31-year-old woman found lying dead at the bottom of a pool Monday "accidental". Law enforcement responded to SW Estates Place in response to a...
cw34.com
Woman found dead in pool in Palm City
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are investigating after a woman drowned in the deep end of a pool in Palm City. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said that on Jan. 2 around 7:12 a.m., deputies arrived at 1345 SW Estates Place after receiving calls of a drowning. Once...
wqcs.org
Martin County Sheriff Launches Death Investigation After Woman Found Dead in Pool
Martin County - Tuesday January 3, 2023: The Martin County Sheriff's Office has launched a death investigation after a woman was found dead in the deep end of a pool in Palm City. Shortly after 7 a.m. Monday, January 2, MCS Deputies were called to 1345 SW Estates Place by...
Black-Owned Florida Golf Course Gets Hit By Hate Vandals Again
The Martin Downs Country Club is one of the few African-American-owned golf courses in the U.S. and its CEO says vandals have struck for a second time in the same spot.
Martin Downs Golf Club spray-painted with graffiti on golf cart path
The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible hate crime after graffiti was spray-painted in a cart path tunnel near the sixth hole at Martin Downs Golf Club in Palm City.
treasurecoast.com
Brightline to Resume High-Speed Testing Through Martin, St. Lucie Counties
Brightline to Resume High-Speed Testing Through Martin, St. Lucie Counties. Testing, which will continue through Jan. 23, will take place along an 11-mile section of track in Martin and St. Lucie counties, with flaggers and law enforcement present at five of the railroad crossings (Walton Road and Riverview Drive in St. Lucie County; and County Line Road, Skyline Drive and Pitchford Landing in Martin County) where trains will operate at high speeds. Testing is expected to bring additional wait times.
WESH
Victim hospitalized after being stabbed by roommate, Palm Bay police say
PALM BAY, Fla. — Palm Bay police say an incident thought to be a shooting was actually a stabbing. According to the Palm Bay Police Department, they responded to Malabar Road and Eldron Boulevard Sunday. The victim, who suffered from lacerations, is in stable condition. Police have not been...
calleochonews.com
Latest on the propeller theft ring busted in Florida
The missing propellers are valued at $73,000 and were being sold by a trio of thieves. On December 15, 2022, three suspects related to the missing boat propeller case were arrested. Belonging to a propeller theft ring in Florida, they were involved in stealing high-end boat propellers worth nearly $73,000.
veronews.com
Police investigating fatality in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH — Police are investigating a fatality that led officers to briefly close a portion of southbound U.S. 1 Friday. The incident involved one vehicle, but was not a crash, Vero Beach police spokesperson Kelsea Marty said. Vero Beach police were alerted to the incident in the evening...
