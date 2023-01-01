As time went on during the spring and summer seasons, in-person events started to pick up in the Berkshire County area. Many of these events, including Great Barrington’s Memorial Day parade and Bard College’s graduation ceremonies, had been put on hold for several years due to the pandemic. Meanwhile, several town elections were held throughout the area. Great Barrington held its annual town meeting where residents passed a long-in-the-works and hotly debated short-term rental law. Residents, both young and old, made their voices heard when it came to the situation with Housatonic Water Works, the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, and gun violence. And a contentious primary season for the Berkshire County sheriff and district attorney candidacies became more and more contentious as time went on.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO