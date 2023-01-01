Read full article on original website
Cheers to the new year, with extreme gratitude for all of 2022
This Berkshire year in review features the local people, places, and events I most enjoyed in 2022. My appreciation for our community only grew deeper over the last 12 months. Here are some of the many reasons why. Winter. In January, I visited Dia Beacon for the first time ever....
Berkshire Busk! to hold Saturday events at Twoflower Cafe
Great Barrington — The Berkshire Busk! organization has announced a series of concert events in January at Twoflower Cafe, located at 34 Railroad Street. For the past two years, Berkshire Busk! events have been held starting in late May with performances held every Friday night and Saturday afternoon all throughout the downtown area.
BITS & BYTES: Jude Roberts and Jon B. Woodin perform; Berkshire HorseWorks photo workshop; Learn plant propagation at BBG; Picture book reading at Berkshire Museum; Stockbridge Grange community dinner; Mid-day music and meditation
Upcoming performance by Jude Roberts and Jon B. Woodin. Woodstock, N.Y. — Jude Roberts and Jon B. Woodin will perform on January 8 at 8 p.m. at Colony Woodstock original alternative-folk music. “Evoking harmonies reminiscent of Simon & Garfunkel, these two are in tune in more ways than one:...
Dewey Hall to have regular Wednesday events
Sheffield — The nonprofit organization behind Dewey Memorial Hall has announced a series of Wednesday night events. The building, which is located at 91 Main Street, was built in 1887 in memory of Orville Dewey and was designed by Boston architect William Ralph Emerson. Over the past year as...
Polar plunge in Leeds raises $7,300 for Palestinian House of Friendship
Dozens of brave people jumped into some chilly water this afternoon to raise money for a non-profit. The third annual Polar Plunge Event took place at noon at Musante Beach in Leeds to fundraise for the Palestinian House of Friendship
Brenda Kelly, 54, of Pittsfield
Brenda Kelly passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield. She was born in Great Barrington on May 7, 1968 to Thomas Kelly and Laurie (Farnum) Flynn. Brenda attended Mt. Everett High School and stayed local to the Berkshires her entire life. She was a...
Roy ‘Bud’ Wilkinson, 86, of Southfield
Roy “Bud” Wilkinson, 86, passed away at his home in Southfield on December 28, 2022, after battling cancer for several years. Born September 2, 1936, son of the late William Wilkinson and Ruth Thompson Decker, Bud grew up in Southfield and graduated from New Marlborough High School in 1954. He went on to work for many years at Gilligan Brothers as a talented mason and carpenter before starting his own construction company, Wilkinson General Contracting.
2022 Year in Review (Part Two): May through August
As time went on during the spring and summer seasons, in-person events started to pick up in the Berkshire County area. Many of these events, including Great Barrington’s Memorial Day parade and Bard College’s graduation ceremonies, had been put on hold for several years due to the pandemic. Meanwhile, several town elections were held throughout the area. Great Barrington held its annual town meeting where residents passed a long-in-the-works and hotly debated short-term rental law. Residents, both young and old, made their voices heard when it came to the situation with Housatonic Water Works, the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, and gun violence. And a contentious primary season for the Berkshire County sheriff and district attorney candidacies became more and more contentious as time went on.
National Spaghetti Day: Who serves the best pasta in western Massachusetts?
22News narrowed the list to the top 10 best places to get pasta in western Massachusetts.
Happy New Year!!! $100K Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Pittsfield
Did you ever receive(or give) lottery tickets for a Christmas(or any other holiday, really) gift? If you did, was it ever a BIG WINNER? I used to give scratch tickets as gifts all the time. Or at the very least, include them as stocking stuffers. But at some point, I...
Family captures unique images, video of bobcats
RENSSELAER CO., N.Y. (News10)-A family in Rensselaer County has been capturing some amazing video of bobcats scampering in their backyard. First on New Year’s Day, and again two days later. One of the bobcats even caught a fish out of their pond. Busy wife and mom, Tiffany has recently taken on the role of backyard […]
Single family residence in Ludlow sells for $500,000
Brianna Novaris and Kyle Benoit bought the property at 160 Pinewood Road, Ludlow, from Peter E Miccoli and Tamara J Miccoli on Dec. 16, 2022, for $500,000 which works out to $187 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 20,826-square-foot lot. Additional...
Cleaning the closet? The Collar City wants your clothes
The new year marks a time to re-establish or create new habits. If you're getting ready to clean out your closet, the Collar City offers a textile reuse and recycling program that can help clear the clutter.
New year to possibly welcome back Ponderosa Steakhouse in Hampden County
A popular steakhouse is making a return to the Hampden County area during the new year.
Single family residence sells in Holyoke for $655,000
Rachel Sadler and Christopher Wilson bought the property at 90 Pleasant Street, Holyoke, from Kenneth A Foley and Jodi L Cutler on Dec. 13, 2022, for $655,000 which works out to $136 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an underground/basement. There’s also a pool in the backyard and one parking space. The unit and sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
Ponderosa Steakhouse will not open in Western Mass., parent company says
An erroneous report circulating online suggested that two new locations of the Ponderosa Steakhouse would open in Chicopee and West Springfield respectively — something the steakhouse’s parent company, FAT Brands, has confirmed is false. In a statement to MassLive, FAT Brands’ Director of Corporate Communications Erin Mandzik said...
Attendees of Egremont Barn’s Dec. 30 show urged to get tested for COVID
Egremont — Musician Rob Sanzone, who plays with the band Picky Bastards, is urging people who attended the band’s Friday, Dec. 30 show at Egremont Barn to get tested for COVID. On Sanzone’s Facebook page, he writes that he tested positive on January 1. “I had tested...
Westfield Sons of Erin seek applicants for 40th annual colleen competition
WESTFIELD — Applications are currently being accepted for the 40th annual Sons of Erin Colleen Contest for women ages 17 to 24 who are of Irish descent, residents of Westfield, Southwick and the surrounding Hilltowns, or daughters or granddaughters of Sons of Erin members. Contestants must be unmarried with no children.
What will be closed on January 2nd
New Year's Day is on January 1st, but what does that mean for Monday?
First baby of the year at Fairview Hospital
Great Barrington — On Monday, Jan. 2, the first baby of 2023 at The Family Birthplace at Fairview Hospital was born. According to hospital representative Lauren Smith, Sarah and Zachary Kelley of Otis welcomed their son, Thomas, weighing in at just over eight pounds.
