Sedgwick County, KS

Kansas man accused of selling cocaine

WICHITA – A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging a Kansas man with crimes related to drug trafficking and firearms, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, Clinton Bruner, 49, of Wichita was indicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime, and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.
WICHITA, KS
41-year-old Sumatran orangutan dies at Kansas zoo

SEDGWICK COUNTY —The past few weeks have been difficult for zoo keepers and staff at the Sedgwick County Zoo. Following the death of 5-week-old chimp Kucheza in late December, the zoo reported this week the passing of 41-year-old Sumatran orangutan, Daisy. On New Year's morning, Daisy was discovered to...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Great Bend, KS
