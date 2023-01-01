Read full article on original website
SEDGWICK COUNTY — A man accused in a shooting that critically injured a teen girl and a man made a first appearance in court Dec. 30. Tmori Wright, 24 of Wichita, is charged with 2 counts of attempted 1st degree murder, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
WICHITA – A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging a Kansas man with crimes related to drug trafficking and firearms, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, Clinton Bruner, 49, of Wichita was indicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime, and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.
WICHITA —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman who is in custody in Wichita in connection with a bank robbery, according to a statement from the United State's Attorney. Annali L. Vanarsdale, 19, of Wichita was indicted on one count of bank robbery. She was booked into the...
SEDGWICK COUNTY —After a dramatic increase in crime in December that included six gang related shooting incidents and a double murder on Christmas Eve, new Wichita Police Chief Joseph Sullivan held a news conference Friday morning. (Click below to watch the press conference) Chief Sullivan acknowledged the great work...
SEDGWICK COUNTY —The past few weeks have been difficult for zoo keepers and staff at the Sedgwick County Zoo. Following the death of 5-week-old chimp Kucheza in late December, the zoo reported this week the passing of 41-year-old Sumatran orangutan, Daisy. On New Year's morning, Daisy was discovered to...
The Barton County Conservation District is working with the Kansas Department of Agriculture Division of Conservation to provide scholarships for landowners and operators to attend for the first time Soil Health U and No-Till on the Plains events in January 2023. No-Till on the Plains scholarships are for the regular...
