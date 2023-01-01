Read full article on original website
5280.com
How Cold Is Too Cold to Take Your Dog Outside?
Here in Colorado, we love winter weather adventuring—and we love dogs. So it only makes sense that when the temps descend and fluff starts falling, we clamber outside with our furry companions in tow. But given the arctic weather we’ve recently experienced, is it always wise to subject your...
Reason why your egg options might look different
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Major grocery stores will only be able to sell cage-free eggs due to HB20-1343, which passed in 2020. “So beginning of the first of this year, eggs in Colorado have to comply with… cage-free requirements,” said Deputy Commissioner of Operations for Colorado Department of Agriculture, Hollis Glenn. This new law requires cage-free […]
Some Colorado cities want to charge more for plastic bags
Colorado is heading toward a future free of plastic bags and in the meantime, hoping the new 10-cent bag fee is enough to convince shoppers to bring their own bags. Some cities in Colorado believe charging more could make a bigger impact. "If you know you're going to be getting charged 25 cents for a plastic bag then you might start thinking twice," said Louisville Mayor Ashely Stolzmann. Stolzmann says she has seen people at the store go back to their car for bags because of the fee. And she says that's exactly the point of it."The idea is really...
Colorado city among most 'rat-infested' spots in US, says pest control company
According to pest control company Orkin's ranking of the top 50 'rattiest' places in the United States, rodents seem to love living life at a mile high. The only Colorado spot to be featured on the list of 50 places was Denver, ranking 10th nationwide. Based on the number of new rodent treatments (residential and commercial) performed from September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022, this is one spot lower than the city's 9th-place rank of 2021.
A Holiday Miracle: Colorado Baby Born in Passenger Seat of Freezing Car
Last week, the Centennial State experienced temperatures so cold that forks froze in mid-air. Most residents hunkered down to avoid the chill, but one Colorado couple had no choice but to venture out. Why? They had a baby to deliver. According to 11News, Colorado Springs resident Nicole Namba began feeling...
Colorado’s mountains got over 5 feet of snow this week
Parts of Colorado's mountains have seen several feet of snowfall over the last seven days.
Colorado law firm reimburses residents for not drinking and driving on New Year’s Eve
(Douglas County, Colo.) The Sawaya Law Firm reimburses Colorado residents for using cabs or rideshares on New Year’s Eve. All residents must do is submittheir billsonline for reimbursement of up to $35.
agdaily.com
80 head of Colorado cattle worth $100,000 missing since December
Colorado authorities are searching for 80 head of cattle that went missing from Baca County, Colorado, in early December — totaling roughly two tractor-trailer loads and worth about $100,000. The missing cattle belong to 65-year-old Steve McEndree, a fourth-generation rancher. McKendree raises cattle on an 18,000-acre ranch 30 miles...
macaronikid.com
REMINDER: CO Begins a Carryout Bag Fee on Jan. 1, 2023
If you haven't heard the news, there are big changes coming to the shopper's experience in the State of Colorado thanks to House Bill 21-1162, which was enacted in 2021 by the Colorado General Assembly. What you need to know:. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, stores in the State of Colorado...
kubcgold.com
A Superstitious Start to the New Year in Colorado
My girls think I’m a little superstitious, and perhaps I am. We’ve been talking about good luck for the New Year at my house. Though we typically eat black-eyed peas for good luck in the coming year, there are some things that might be considered bad luck if you do them on New Year’s Day.
99.9 KEKB
Why You Should Keep Your Coffee Grounds for this Colorado Winter
In Colorado, we are some coffee-drinking people. The Centennial State is the 3rd most caffeinated state in the country according to Zippia.com with coffee drinkers enjoying about 2 cups per day. Colorado's altitude makes the state a fantastic region for growing coffee beans which have led to an ever-increasing list...
denverlifemagazine.com
Fox 31 Meteorologist Mixes Mocktails for Mental Health
After moving every three years growing up, Kylie Bearse finally found a place she never wants to leave. “You couldn’t kick me out of Colorado if you tried,” she says. A meteorologist for Fox 31’s Morning News, Bearse made a name for herself around town hosting fashion shows and starting Approachable Outdoors, a hiking blog focused on mental health. This month, she’s teamed up with the swanky Poka Lola Social Club in the Dairy Block for a fundraiser that’s both improving mocktails and benefiting mental health. We caught up with her to find out more about the collaboration.
'Keep Colorado Wild Pass': Here's how $29 park fee at the DMV works
DENVER — Colorado residents now will have an annual state parks pass added to their vehicle registration through the Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV). The $29 "Keep Colorado Wild Pass" fee officially went into effect Jan. 1. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said the $29 pass fee is included...
Seen This Huge Change In Colorado Walmart Stores?
Colorado is kicking off 2023 with sweeping changes in its stores and restaurants across the state. One major visible change debuted on Sunday at Colorado Walmart stores, have you seen it?. Colorado Stores Make Huge Changes For 2023. The old saying paper or plastic is now becoming a thing of...
Emergency paid sick leave still required for COVID, other illnesses
All Colorado employers are required to pay for sick leave, but not just the kind that accrues through the year. They are also required to provide 80 hours of public health emergency leave.
Cold case: What happened to this woman who disappeared in 1990?
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office are working to solve the cold case of Nancy Begg-Shoupp.
Mountain travelers try to get the jump on incoming storm
Interstate 70 is expected to see snow Sunday night into Monday as a storm moves through and several travelers leaving ahead of plan to try and beat the storm.
Colorado parents caught off guard by surprise arrival of 2023's first baby
The presumed first baby born in 2023 in Colorado was not expected to be a part of the race.Jimena, the daughter of Jessica Alvarez and Eduardo Jimenez from Aurora, came into the world more than a month early. "We never thought she would be born in January, let alone right at the beginning of 2023. It was a big surprise," said Jessica Alvarez. The 4 pound, 4 ounce baby was born at 12:07 a.m. Sunday. She is the couple's first child and was delivered at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora.CBS4 has not been made aware of a baby born...
Plastic bag fee takes effect in Colorado
Colorado businesses are now charging for plastic and recycled paper bags, changes that will largely be seen at major grocery, liquor, retail and convenience stores."It definitely caught me off guard," one shopper said.He was among those who either forgot or were unaware of the state's new plastic bag fee."The idea is good," another said.The push for a new law to eliminate the use of some single-use plastics started in 2021"Plastic bags and Styrofoam they have to go." State Rep. Alex Valdez told CBS News Colorado when the bill was first introduced.It passed, was signed by the Governor and is now...
Low staffing at prisons in Colorado leads to unsustainable working conditions
High job vacancy rates have plagued many industries since the onset of the pandemic almost three years ago, but for those working in corrections, being understaffed can quickly lead to being overworked in a stressful and potentially dangerous environment. At both federal and state prisons in Colorado, recruiting and retaining staff across the board has […] The post Low staffing at prisons in Colorado leads to unsustainable working conditions appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
