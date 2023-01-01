ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

kjzz.com

3 cars slide into Logan River while roads were slick with ice, slush

LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — Three vehicles ended up in Logan River after officials said they slid off the road while conditions were slick with ice and slush. Utah Highway Patrol troopers said the incidents happened in Logan Canyon within five miles from one another on Saturday. The first happened...
LOGAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

2.6 earthquake felt in Cache County

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A small earthquake awoke some residents west of Logan and North Logan on Monday. The 2.6 magnitude quake rattled the area at 6:37 a.m., almost an hour before dawn, according to the University of Utah Earthquake Center. It hit 1.6 miles beneath the surface of the ground.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Salt Lake police officer charged with aggravated assault, pinning driver with truck

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake police officer is now facing a felony charge accusing him of injuring another driver during an off-duty confrontation in Ogden. Thomas Edward Caygle, 37, of Clearfield, was charged Wednesday in 2nd District Court with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; and negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury, a class A misdemeanor.
OGDEN, UT
kjzz.com

Small earthquake shakes Cache County residents, more than 40 reports

LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A small earthquake was reportedly felt by some residents in northern Utah Monday morning. Representatives of the University of Utah Seismograph Stations said that the quake hit shortly after 6:30 a.m. just seven miles north of Logan. According to officials, the earthquake had a magnitude...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Suspect arrested in connection to fatal shooting of Ogden man

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of a 20-year-old man in December. Officials with the West Valley City Police Department said Dylan Upshaw was located by investigators in Salt Lake City before being booked into jail on felony charges of murder and obstruction of justice.
OGDEN, UT
Outsider.com

Multiple Earthquakes Rattle Residents of Northern Utah

Residents in the northern area of Utah faced an unusual concern early this week as a series of earthquakes shook the area. The events were recorded to have occurred first on Monday morning, January 2. The most recently measured earthquake hit on Tuesday morning, January 3. Three Earthquakes Are Recorded...
UTAH STATE
Idaho State Journal

Raising Cane's to open near Idaho-Utah border

LOGAN, Utah—At a meeting on Dec. 15, the Logan City Planning Commission gave approval for the first Raising Cane’s to open in northern Utah’s Cache Valley. The eatery, famous for its chicken fingers and Texas toast, will be located at 1165 N. Main St. in Logan—the location of the now defunct Sizzler. The restaurant will include two drive-thru lanes as well as indoor and outdoor seating. According to the restaurant,...
LOGAN, UT
ksl.com

Have You Seen This? Creepy-looking truck rumbles through Layton

LAYTON — Trucks haven't changed all that much over the past 130 years. Yes, there might be bigger engines or more wheels on some of them. But the general design of a truck from the 1890s more or less resembles the modern versions, with a cab up front and space in the back to haul loads.
LAYTON, UT

