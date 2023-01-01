Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Clinton residents find fences knocked down after UDOT plows pass through
CLINTON, Utah — A few Clinton neighbors got an unfortunate New Year’s surprise from the snowstorm after they said Utah Department of Transportation plows tried to clear the snow just outside their neighborhood. Residents in the area said they’re used to noise from 2000 West, which is a...
kjzz.com
3 cars slide into Logan River while roads were slick with ice, slush
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — Three vehicles ended up in Logan River after officials said they slid off the road while conditions were slick with ice and slush. Utah Highway Patrol troopers said the incidents happened in Logan Canyon within five miles from one another on Saturday. The first happened...
KUTV
Bountiful suspect takes stolen vehicle on joy ride to Wendover, police continue search
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — Detectives are searching for a woman who reportedly stole a set of car keys from a Bountiful Planet Fitness locker room and took the vehicle on a road trip to Wendover. Representatives of the Bountiful City Police Department said that the woman photographed below entered...
Gephardt Daily
2.6 earthquake felt in Cache County
CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A small earthquake awoke some residents west of Logan and North Logan on Monday. The 2.6 magnitude quake rattled the area at 6:37 a.m., almost an hour before dawn, according to the University of Utah Earthquake Center. It hit 1.6 miles beneath the surface of the ground.
Gephardt Daily
Four earthquakes in less than 24 hours rattle nerves in northern Utah
CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Four earthquakes in less than 24 hours have captured the attention of folks in northern Utah. The four small temblors have been centered near Benson in Cache County northwest of Logan. The first quake hit Monday at 6:27 a.m. and...
UDOT snowplow hits cable barrier, rolls in semi-truck hit-and-run crash
A Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) snowplow rolled on its side in Morgan Co. after being hit by a semi-truck around midnight, UDOT states.
KSLTV
Salt Lake police officer charged with aggravated assault, pinning driver with truck
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake police officer is now facing a felony charge accusing him of injuring another driver during an off-duty confrontation in Ogden. Thomas Edward Caygle, 37, of Clearfield, was charged Wednesday in 2nd District Court with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; and negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury, a class A misdemeanor.
kjzz.com
Small earthquake shakes Cache County residents, more than 40 reports
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A small earthquake was reportedly felt by some residents in northern Utah Monday morning. Representatives of the University of Utah Seismograph Stations said that the quake hit shortly after 6:30 a.m. just seven miles north of Logan. According to officials, the earthquake had a magnitude...
KSLTV
Suspect arrested in connection to fatal shooting of Ogden man
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of a 20-year-old man in December. Officials with the West Valley City Police Department said Dylan Upshaw was located by investigators in Salt Lake City before being booked into jail on felony charges of murder and obstruction of justice.
Multiple Earthquakes Rattle Residents of Northern Utah
Residents in the northern area of Utah faced an unusual concern early this week as a series of earthquakes shook the area. The events were recorded to have occurred first on Monday morning, January 2. The most recently measured earthquake hit on Tuesday morning, January 3. Three Earthquakes Are Recorded...
KUTV
SLCPD officer arrested in Weber County, placed on administrative leave
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An officer with the Salt Lake City Police Department was reportedly placed on administrative leave after being arrested by an officer with an outside agency. Representatives of the Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed with 2News that their officer was pulled over Friday in...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Raising Cane's to open near Idaho-Utah border
LOGAN, Utah—At a meeting on Dec. 15, the Logan City Planning Commission gave approval for the first Raising Cane’s to open in northern Utah’s Cache Valley. The eatery, famous for its chicken fingers and Texas toast, will be located at 1165 N. Main St. in Logan—the location of the now defunct Sizzler. The restaurant will include two drive-thru lanes as well as indoor and outdoor seating. According to the restaurant,...
foxwilmington.com
Dog Reunited With Family After Getting Lost in Utah Mountains on Christmas
One dog had quite the Christmas Day adventure in the Utah mountains. Nala was on a hike with her family on Christmas Eve when she got separated and lost near Waterfall Canyon in Utah. Nala was spotted by drone cameras sent out by the Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and...
kjzz.com
Students in Cache County School District forced to come back on holiday
MILLVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Given that the New Year's Day fell on a Sunday this year, January 2 was a federally observed holiday. That meant most schools remained closed for the last day of Christmas break on Monday, but one district was forced to open due to an apparent scheduling error.
West Valley man shoots, kills roommate after waking up with a ‘bad feeling’
A man shot and killed his roommate on Thursday, Dec. 29, after waking up with a "bad feeling," according to the West Valley Police Department.
KSLTV
UPDATE: Missing teen from Cache County found, returned to family
CACHE COUNTY, Utah — Cache County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 18-year-old, Tyler Merritt. He has brown hair, is 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He was last seen leaving his home in Providence, Utah on Dec. 26, 2022 at approximately 12:30...
ksl.com
Have You Seen This? Creepy-looking truck rumbles through Layton
LAYTON — Trucks haven't changed all that much over the past 130 years. Yes, there might be bigger engines or more wheels on some of them. But the general design of a truck from the 1890s more or less resembles the modern versions, with a cab up front and space in the back to haul loads.
Layton mother reunites with Utah AMBER Alert victim in Nebraska
A 13-year-old boy who was the focus of an AMBER Alert in Utah on Tuesday is safe this evening, with the suspect in custody.
Woman charged with murder for beating Ogden man to death
A woman has been charged on Thursday, Dec. 29, after she allegedly killed a man by hitting him in the head with a weapon.
