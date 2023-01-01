Read full article on original website
‘Life-and-death situation’: About 30 people left stranded at Target store during Buffalo blizzard
Jessica Sypniewski said she had never seen a blizzard this bad in her 33 years of living in the Buffalo area. Her family was among dozens who were forced to spend part of their Christmas waiting out the storm in a Target store.
Missouri brothers' capture of 35-pound raccoon will likely go down in records books
There are big raccoons, and then there are BIG raccoons.
Baby chimp at Kansas zoo who won over hearts on social media found dead in mother's arms
A Kansas chimpanzee who showed the world what a mother's love looks like is now mourning with millions after the unexpected death of her 5-week-old son.
TODAY.com
Major winter storm on the move, where will it go next?
After wreaking havoc across the West, a major winter storm will hit the upper Midwest Tuesday with blizzard-like conditions. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer tracks its path.Dec. 13, 2022.
San Francisco is about to be hit with a ‘brutal’ storm so severe that a meteorologist says is ‘one of the most impactful’ he’s ever seen
“This is truly a brutal system that we are looking at and needs to be taken seriously.”
US winter weather predictions revealed – how much snow will hit your state and the lowest the temperature will drop
THIS year’s winter weather forecast has been revealed, with officials sharing their predictions on what to expect across the different parts of the country. NOAA reports that this year marks the return of the phenomenon of La Niña, which makes its return for the third consecutive year. La...
Tracking the winter storm as it moves east
Blizzard warnings are posted in parts of the West and Midwest, the Southern Plains is bracing for violent thunderstorms and hail, and the South is on the lookout for a possible tornado outbreak. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes has the forecast.
activenorcal.com
Snow Report: 70 Inches of New Snow Pushes NorCal Totals Past 10 Feet for December
The major winter storm that nuked Northern California with a ton of mountain snow lived up to the hype over the weekend. The snow totals catapult the region into what many hope will be a wet winter. When the storm arrived on Friday, many people were skeptical if it could...
Winter storm to pack another punch Thursday with peak blizzard conditions on Friday
Minnesota’s latest winter storm isn’t over quite yet after 7.4 inches of snow fell at MSP, setting a new record for December 21 on Wednesday. Blizzard conditions are expected to develop Thursday and last well into Friday with subzero temperatures.
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: 2023 could start with severe weather outbreak
Start your day with the latest weather news – Severe weather outbreak expected on Monday, California sees another atmospheric river and the flood threat grows in the Buffalo area after historic blizzard.
Powerful atmospheric river soaks California and the Northwest, triggers tidal flooding in Washington
It will be a wet and windy week in the West as a series of low-pressure systems will bring stormy weather to the region.
Watch: Avalanche wipes out skiers in Austrian Alps
Video shows skiers swallowed up by the snow. Four people were rescued, with one having serious injuries.
Record-breaking cold, life-threatening wind chills plunge 150 million Americans into deep freeze
A bitter and deadly blast of arctic air is continuing to charge its way across the U.S., dropping wind chills to as low as negative 70 degrees across the northern Plains, and 30 below zero in the Midwest.
Watch live: Storm chasers tracking severe weather threat across South
Millions across the South are under Tornado Watches on Tuesday as severe weather moves through Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and parts of Georgia.
Strong 5.4 aftershock wakes up northern Californians on New Year's Day
A strong 5.4 magnitude earthquake shook northern Californians awake on New Year's Day. The U.S. Geological Service says the temblor that occurred 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell, California at 8:35 a.m. was an aftershock from the Dec. 20, 6.4 magnitude quake.
How the home of the Fiesta Bowl puts a spin on the classic grass field
Football players who will descend on Arizona's State Farm Stadium for the annual Fiesta Bowl and Super Bowl will get the chance to play on newly grown sod thanks to technology only in use by a few stadiums across the country.
See scope of ice, blizzard conditions as Christmas week bomb cyclone unleashes wild weather across US
A blizzard morphed into a bomb cyclone this week, creating messy and deadly weather across the U.S. in the final countdown to Christmas.
Buffalo blizzard rivals historic 1977 snowstorm, officials say
The Christmas week storm that brought nasty weather and bitter cold to the eastern U.S. has also created a paralyzing blizzard in western New York that some officials say rivals one of the region's worst snowstorms in history.
Buffalo blizzard causes whiteout conditions, travel bans ahead of Christmas weekend
A dangerous winter storm is causing the waters of Lake Erie to rise and bringing powerful wind and blinding snow.
Northeast costal flooding from Christmas blizzard could reach 3 feet by Friday's high tide
Heavy rain from a powerful winter storm moving across the country could lead to some coastal flooding concerns along much of the Northeast and New England coasts Friday, especially where snowmelt adds to the water falling from the sky.
