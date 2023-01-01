Blues’ Vladimir Tarasenko ruled out with hand injury

St. Louis Blues wing Vladimir Tarasenko suffered an apparent hand injury and was ruled out for the rest of the Blues game’ against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

Tarasenko blocked a shot on goal with his right hand at the 13:50 mark of the first period, then subsequently left the game and the team ruled him out.

The former first-round pick and lifelong Blues player has 29 points (10 goals) this season.

Tarasenko, 31, has logged 639 games over an 11-year career, recording 262 goals and 291 assists for 553 career points.

–Field Level Media

