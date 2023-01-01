Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist arrested for going nearly 140 mph, evading police in St. George
A St. George man was arrested for riding a motorcycle 139 mph and running from police on Monday, according to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP).
Utah troopers arrest 2 accused of stealing Lamborghini from Vegas dealership
CEDAR CITY, Utah — Two people accused of driving a stolen Lamborghini from Las Vegas were arrested in southern Utah Saturday after a standoff forced the temporary closure of I-15 in both directions. Utah Highway Patrol troopers received a report of a stolen vehicle from a Las Vegas dealership....
Standoff on I-15 in southern Utah ends with two in custody
IRON COUNTY, Utah — Two people are in custody Saturday evening after a standoff in Iron County forced the closure of I-15 in both directions for a time. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a stolen Lamborghini out of Las Vegas was stopped at milepost 52 on northbound I-15. The dealership the vehicle was taken from was using technology inside the vehicle to track it.
Teen clocked at 139 mph on father's motorcycle
A 19 year-old St. George man decided to start 2023 with a wild ride on his father's motorcycle, but was arrested after a police officer clocked him going 139 mph.
GALLERY: Wintry conditions continue across parts of Southern Utah
BEAVER, Utah (KUTV) — Wintry conditions continued across Southern Utah Tuesday as the Wasatch Front enjoyed a nice break from the snow. Video from St. George, Zion National Park and Beaver showed the snowy conditions. Utah's snowpack is doing very well so far this season because of the active...
Flash flooding closes road in Snow Canyon State Park
IVINS, Utah (KUTV) — A Flash Flood Warning was issued for southwestern Washington County on New Year's Day. The National Weather Service shared that the warning would be in effect until 6 p.m. on Sunday. More from 2News. Officials said thunderstorms were producing the flash flooding in creeks, streams...
Woman deemed ineligible after months on Utah housing waiting list
The hunt for housing for many Utah families has been increasingly difficult amid the topsy-turvy seller’s market and a lack of affordable homes.
Northern Utah has snow, southern Utah has flash flood alerts
SALT LAKE CITY — The New Year continues what the end of 2022 brought to many Utahns — snow, and in southern Utah, flash flood warnings. The flash flood warning extends until Sunday afternoon across portions of Iron, Kane, and Washington counties. The National Weather Service said that as of mid-morning on Sunday, flash flooding had already occurred.
Man arrested in St. George admits to breaking into cars, stealing items after bystanders reported him
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — St. George Police reported arresting a 51-year-old man Monday who admitted to breaking into at least five cars after bystanders reported seeing him do it. Kevin Blaine Haslam, 51, faces five charges of theft, five charges of vehicle burglary, two charges of possession of...
Cedar City hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
The Intermountain Cedar City Hospital welcomed its first baby of 2023 on Monday, Jan. 2, at 6:27 p.m. Knight Daniel Kern weighs 9 pounds and 6 ounces, and is 21 inches long.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Utah
Photo byPhoto by Vera Davidova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
How To Tick Off A Local In Southern Utah
Utahns are known for their happy-go-lucky positive attitudes. But sometimes there are things that really get on our nerves. Grind our gears. Steam our clams. And nowhere else in Utah is this more true than in Southern Utah. With unprecedented growth in the past few decades, Southern Utah and St. George in particular, have been hotbeds of activity and growing anxieties.
St. George woman accused of stealing thousands from former employer
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A St. George woman has been accused of stealing thousands of dollars from her former employer’s personal business over the course of the last year. Cassandra Jacobson, 36, is facing charges of two counts of possessing forgery writing/device (third degree felony), one count...
