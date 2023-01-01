ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

TCU may be without star player in title game

It’s been a magical season for the TCU Horned Frogs, who now find themselves in the national championship game where they’ll take on defending champ Georgia. Unfortunately, they might be without one of their key players on Monday. Running back Kendre Miller is currently listed as questionable for...
FORT WORTH, TX
kingstonthisweek.com

“TCU doesn’t stand a chance against Georgia”

You have to think TCU players, exhausted after upsetting Michigan in the Arizona desert, were rooting for Georgia to beat Ohio State in the second thrilling College Football Playoff semifinal on New Year’s Eve. Cinderella’s story requires the prince, aka Georgia, not simply a duke, or in this case, the second-ranked Wolverines, of the court. Though the early odds have the Bulldogs as +13 favourites, the Horned Frogs see a fairytale ending where they turn into princes themselves after kissing the Coaches’ Trophy on Jan. 9. Here’s a look at the two teams in what, if the semis were any indication, should prove a very dramatic affair.
FORT WORTH, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan LB enters transfer portal following Fiesta Bowl loss

Just two days after Michigan lost 45-51 to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, the Wolverines are losing a freshman linebacker. On Monday, LB Deuce Spurlock announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. Spurlock posted the announcement on Twitter, thanking the Michigan coaches and staff. The LB stated that it was after long conversations with his parents about his future that he decided to enter the transfer portal.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

2023 Michigan Football Way-Too-Early Game-By-Game Predictions

On New Year’s Eve, the Michigan football team had an opportunity to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game but they came up just short as they lost to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. That being said, it was certainly another solid season for the Wolverines as they defeated their biggest rival, Ohio State, for the second year in a row on their way to another Big Ten Championship.
ANN ARBOR, MI
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

TCU Fans Gear Up for Biggest Game of the Year

At Rally House in Fort Worth, a steady stream of Texas Christian University football fans came through the door Monday, looking for the latest gear. "We are getting as much as we can as fast as we can," Rally House Team Sales Lead Halli Collom said. "Today it's been non-stop!"
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How Much Do TCU Vs. Georgia National Championship Tickets Cost?

How much do TCU vs. Georgia national championship tickets cost? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. History will be made at the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship. It's just a question of which team will be making it. The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs have an opportunity to complete...
FORT WORTH, TX
FanSided

The Dallas Stars go duck hunting on the west coast Wednesday night

The Dallas Stars will finish up their father-son road trip with a duck hunt on the west coast. They will be taking on the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night. If you remember the last duck hunt that the Stars had this season, it was a complete and total success. However, the Ducks probably want some revenge for embarrassing them in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Trisha Faye

History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our Backyard

Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
fox4news.com

Random gunfire injures 1 in Fort Worth, hits Arlington home

FORT WORTH, Texas - At least one person was injured in North Texas because of celebratory gunfire. Fort Worth police responded to a call about a person being shot about 15 minutes after midnight on New Year’s Day. The injured person was struck by a bullet that fell from...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Truck drives through Fort Worth couple’s home

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are trying to find two suspects after the truck they were in plowed through a couple’s living room. It happened early Sunday morning as Michael Garcia and his girlfriend were drifting off to sleep after celebrating the new year. "Only thing I...
FORT WORTH, TX
