The Michigan Wolverines entered the 2022 season full of expectations. The team managed to return to the College Football Playoff after a perfect regular season and a Big Ten championship. However, the Wolverines once again failed to advance past the semifinals as they lost to the surprising TCU Horned Frogs 51-45.
It’s been a magical season for the TCU Horned Frogs, who now find themselves in the national championship game where they’ll take on defending champ Georgia. Unfortunately, they might be without one of their key players on Monday. Running back Kendre Miller is currently listed as questionable for...
You have to think TCU players, exhausted after upsetting Michigan in the Arizona desert, were rooting for Georgia to beat Ohio State in the second thrilling College Football Playoff semifinal on New Year’s Eve. Cinderella’s story requires the prince, aka Georgia, not simply a duke, or in this case, the second-ranked Wolverines, of the court. Though the early odds have the Bulldogs as +13 favourites, the Horned Frogs see a fairytale ending where they turn into princes themselves after kissing the Coaches’ Trophy on Jan. 9. Here’s a look at the two teams in what, if the semis were any indication, should prove a very dramatic affair.
Just two days after Michigan lost 45-51 to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, the Wolverines are losing a freshman linebacker. On Monday, LB Deuce Spurlock announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. Spurlock posted the announcement on Twitter, thanking the Michigan coaches and staff. The LB stated that it was after long conversations with his parents about his future that he decided to enter the transfer portal.
FRISCO, Texas — We all tend to favor some rooms more than others in the places we live. If you ask David Kline what his favorite room is inside his Frisco home, he can point you to which one without hesitation. His office is loaded with TCU memorabilia honoring...
On New Year’s Eve, the Michigan football team had an opportunity to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game but they came up just short as they lost to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. That being said, it was certainly another solid season for the Wolverines as they defeated their biggest rival, Ohio State, for the second year in a row on their way to another Big Ten Championship.
At Rally House in Fort Worth, a steady stream of Texas Christian University football fans came through the door Monday, looking for the latest gear. "We are getting as much as we can as fast as we can," Rally House Team Sales Lead Halli Collom said. "Today it's been non-stop!"
FORT WORTH, Texas — No surprise here: Tickets to the College Football Playoff National Championship between No. 3 TCU and No. 1 Georgia are looking mighty expensive. "Tickets are not cheap," TCU alum Kathy Thomas said. "[But] I mean, TCU has not been in the National Championship since 1938 -- so we have to go!"
KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA – After mowing down defenders for four seasons and winning two Michigan Division 3 state championships, Detroit King’s All-American offensive lineman Johnathan Slack knows what it takes to be successful. That’s why the 6-foot-3, 280-pounder is taking a cautious approach to ...
How much do TCU vs. Georgia national championship tickets cost? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. History will be made at the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship. It's just a question of which team will be making it. The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs have an opportunity to complete...
"I’ve always been a believer that when things like this happen, there’s always a cloud, a certain level of anxiety. So, the team will talk about the injury."
There’s an easy trick that can more than double your chances of admission to the University of Michigan. It’s not about long lists of extracurriculars, rigorous classes or an uplifting application essay about triumph over adversity. It’s about geography, residency. Put plainly, if you live in Michigan,...
The Dallas Stars will finish up their father-son road trip with a duck hunt on the west coast. They will be taking on the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night. If you remember the last duck hunt that the Stars had this season, it was a complete and total success. However, the Ducks probably want some revenge for embarrassing them in Dallas.
Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.
During the holiday season, Fort Worth Report journalists are remembering their favorite stories of 2022. Click here to read more essays. A hot Hollywood producer, a storied Texas ranch, 30 years of experience, one hour on a Saturday morning and Alexander Hamilton: The formula for my favorite story of the year.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - From marijuana dispensaries to solar farms and new affordable housing, 2023 is likely to be busy year for development in Washtenaw County. Here is a non-exhaustive list of roughly 15 projects to keep tabs on in the new year, from developments in the approval pipeline to those that have already broken ground.
It’s that time again for your faithful Tarrant County Tuesday columnist to tell you all about the 2023 real estate market. Time to get your pen and paper ready, or make sure you have enough toner in your dot-matrix printer to print this article. But first, a story. Four...
We all know the kind of craziness that happens on New Year's Eve. There are lots of drunk people and others just acting a fool before welcoming in the new year and that was on display on a video that has been capturing a ton of attention online out of Deep Ellum which is an area located within Dallas, Texas.
FORT WORTH, Texas - At least one person was injured in North Texas because of celebratory gunfire. Fort Worth police responded to a call about a person being shot about 15 minutes after midnight on New Year’s Day. The injured person was struck by a bullet that fell from...
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are trying to find two suspects after the truck they were in plowed through a couple’s living room. It happened early Sunday morning as Michael Garcia and his girlfriend were drifting off to sleep after celebrating the new year. "Only thing I...
